A geography quiz for the hip traveler

Hey, savvy traveler. How well have you been paying attention to the news? And how's your geography knowledge holding up? Get a sharp pencil and test yourself on a dozen questions in this travel quiz. Answers are below.



1. For what city is this transit map?

A. Moscow

B. Munich

C. Mumbai



2. The Egyptian revolution has seen thousands congregating in Tahrir Square in Cairo. What famous tourist attraction is near the square?

A. Egyptian Museum with King Tut objects

B. The Great Pyramid of Giza

C. Souk al Fustat



3. The Flower, Fish and Insect Market features everything from crickets to canaries to live eels. Where is it?

A. Shanghai

B. Bangkok

C. Rio de Janeiro



4. Twenty-five years after a disaster, you can take a tour of this sizzling place.

A. Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine

B. Three Mile Island, Pa.

C. Lake Nyos, Cameroon



5. Fairmont Hotels plans to open hotels in 2012 in these up-and-coming markets.

A. Bangkok, Shanghai and Grand Rapids

B. Jaipur, India, Kiev and Baku, Azerbaijan

C. Grand Cayman, Sorrento, Italy and Hanoi



6. The world's tallest hotel opened this year in what city?

A. Singapore

B. London

C. Hong Kong



7. A trendy vacation region in Mexico is Riviera Nayarit. Where is it?

A. North of Puerto Vallarta

B. South of Cancun

C. In Cabo San Lucas



8. A recent New Yorker magazine parody describing the sacrifices of the 1 percent compared to the 99 percent mentioned a vacation in Mustique. Does the 99 percent even know where Mustique is?

A. Off the coast of Tanzania, Africa

B. In the Grenadines in the southern Caribbean

C. Great Exuma, Bahamas



9. Cesme, Sinop and Iskenderun islands are new Mediterranean stops for cruise ships in 2012. In what country are they?

A. Greece

B. Turkey

C. Morocco



10. Only five years after opening, this ski resort in British Columbia has a reputation as a top, if remote, spot for expert, cat- and heli-skiers.

A. Whistler Blackcomb

B. Tarryton Ski Resort

C. Revelstoke Mountain Resort



11. Wild bison still live in Europe, and tourists can see them. Where?

A. Rila Mountains, Bulgaria

B. Bialowieska Forest, Poland/Belarus

C. Vigeland Park, Norway



12. A new Legoland amusement park opened this year. Where?

A. Copenhagen

B. Winter Haven, Fla.

C. Seoul, Korea

SCORING

For every right answer, give yourself 10 points.

0-30: Um, do you have any idea where you are right now?

40-80: Considering that 43 percent of Americans ages 18-24 cannot locate Ohio on a map, you're not doing too badly.

90-120: You're going places. A-plus.

ANSWERS

1.B. Munich is a web of light rail, subways, trams and buses so complex that tourists often weep.

2.A. Demonstrations in the square can prevent tourists from getting to the must-see Egyptian Museum.

3.A. At this Shanghai institution, flora and fauna are packed together in one place for squawking and screeching.

4.A. Visitors can see Chernobyl's abandoned plant and nearby city.

5.B. Baku is also ranked one of the world's top 10 party towns by Lonely Planet.

6.C. The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong opened in March. Rooms start at about $600 a night.

7.A. The Riviera Nayarit, north of Puerto Vallarta, is not to be confused with Riviera Maya on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.

8.B. A 2-bedroom villa on the private island of Mustique in the Caribbean runs about $11,000 a week, which explains why 99 percent of folks have never heard of the place.

9.B. These interesting Turkish ports will be visited by the Seabourn Quest cruise ship.

10.C. Although it is 51/2 hours west of Calgary, daunting Revelstoke is a hit with skiers looking to take it up a notch.

11.B. Bialowieska Forest is the only remaining primeval forest in Europe.

12.B. Legoland offers blocks of fun.