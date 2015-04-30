Amazon to sell weekend getaways

Amazon, the online retailer that sells almost anything, now wants to sell you close-to-home vacations. It's a first major move into hotel bookings for the Seattle-based company.

Amazon Destinations, which was launched April 20, features destinations and hotels within a customer's driving distance. It aims to let you plan, and book, your accommodations through Amazon for getaways of one to three nights. For now, Amazon is targeting three U.S. metro areas: Seattle, Los Angeles and New York City.

Amazon previously has offered hotel flash deals and discounted rates, but with Amazon Destinations (part of its Amazon Local brand), it is more fully entering the market dominated by TripAdvisor, Expedia, Airbnb and Priceline. Amazon has hand-picked hotels featured on the destinations pages. No international destinations are planned.