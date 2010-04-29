Atlantic City raises the stakes

There's something brewing on the boardwalk in Atlantic City - and it has little to do with slot machines or blackjack tables.

Pounded by both the recession and competition from out-of-state casinos in recent years, the resort city is taking its own gamble to bring more tourists back to the gaming tables, boardwalk amusements and shops strung along this portion of New Jersey's shore. From highbrow food and wine festivals to bigger-name concerts and the occasional sporting event, the city's major venues are upping the caliber of their entertainment in hopes of spurring "the biggest revitalization in Atlantic City history," says Harrah's Entertainment president Don Marrandino.

WHAT'S HAPPENING

Jerry Seinfeld, Lady Gaga, the Black Eyed Peas - they're among the headliners who will perform in the coming months. An estimated 750,000 are expected for the popular Atlantic City Airshow Aug. 25.

Local casino and city officials say the ramp-up is no coincidence. Rather, it's a collaborative effort to bring in a broader range of visitors. The Caesars Tennis Classic, for example, drew 73,000 people last month. Also considered a success: the April 17 Kelly Pavlik-Sergio Martinez middleweight boxing match, which was broadcast live on HBO from Boardwalk Hall.

Weeklong themed festivals hosted by celebrities already are in the works for next year.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ON THE BOARDWALK

Elsewhere around town, block-by-block renovation of the historic boardwalk has begun. Ground has been broken on construction to add 10 to 12 stores to The Walk, an outlet shopping mall, by early fall. Hard Rock International recently announced plans to build a smaller, $300 million property on the boardwalk.

But the news isn't all good. The 1,900-room, $2.5-billion casino-hotel Revel stands unfinished, seeking financial backing from China for completion and a tentative 2012 opening. The three large Trump casino-hotels have been fending off bankruptcy for years and are now struggling to retain ownership. A story in The Press of Atlantic City estimated the casinos lost more than $1.3 billion in revenue over the past three years.

PLAN YOUR VISIT

Atlantic City's financial losses may be your gain. Take advantage of more affordable stay-and-play overnight packages. Among the hard-to-resist deals for Long Islanders: the Hampton Luxury Liner's new overnight trip, available through May 28 (except Saturdays). For $75, you get morning bus service from Plainview, an overnight stay at Harrah's Resort and return transportation the following evening.

The deals can be made even sweeter if you plan your trip around any number of special events.

HOTEL DEALS

Package prices and availability change daily and are based on availability. Some blackout dates may apply.

ATLANTIC CITY HILTON CASINO RESORT, 609-347-7111, hiltonac.com

RATE $173.40 (including tax)

The "Gourmet Dinner" package includes a double-occupancy room and $100 dining credit for the Oaks or Patsy's restaurants. Valid until June 30, holidays excluded.

SHOWBOAT ATLANTIC CITY, 609-343-4000, showboatac.com

RATE $69

The "Virtually Free" package gets you an upgraded New Orleans-style room with free valet parking, $30 gaming credit and $30 food and beverage credit. Valid Sunday-Thursday until June 17.

RATE $149

The "Country Club Fun" package scores you one night's accommodations and a $100 credit for the Atlantic City Country Club, where you can play a round of golf or dine at the Tap Room Bar and Grille. Valid until June 30.

RESORTS ATLANTIC CITY, 880-336-6378, resortsac.com

RATE $109

"The Winners" package includes a room at the Rendezvous Tower, $50 in gaming credits and late checkout. Valid until June 24.

TOP HEADLINERS

Diana Ross, 9 p.m. May 21 at Caesars ($75-$150).

Simon and Garfunkel, 9 p.m. May 21 at Trump Taj Mahal ($175-$325).

Tracy Morgan, 9 p.m. May 28 at Borgata ($49.50).

Kings of Leon, 11:35 p.m. June 5 at Borgata ($125).

Andre Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra, 8 p.m. June 19 at Boardwalk Hall ($39-$139).

Jerry Seinfeld, 9 p.m. July 10 at Borgata ($95-$155).

The Black Eyed Peas, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Boardwalk Hall ($49.50-$92.50).

TOP FREE EVENTS

JUNE 26: Summer Solstice Parade

March along the boardwalk with the costumed revelers, carnival-theme floats, rolling chairs and performers in the city's first-ever Summer Solstice parade, which begins at the Showboat casino at 1 p.m. Stick around afterward for the full moon.

AUG. 25: The Atlantic City Airshow

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team headline Thunder Over the Boardwalk, with aerial acrobatics, formation flying and solo demonstrations from 50 to 1,500 feet over the water. Grab a spot on the boardwalk or beach early - or beat the crowd by watching the rehearsal the day before.

SPORTS

Asylum Fight League Mixed Martial Arts, 7 p.m. June 12 at Trump Marina, trumpmarina.com

ADMISSION $40-$100

An amateur mixed martial arts league with regional competitors who aspire to go professional.

June 14-20 at Seaview - A Dolce Resort in Galloway, N.J.

This 54-hole official event will be played for a $1.5 million purse. Admission is free June 14-16; tickets for remaining days cost $15-$60.

BEST FOR FOODIES

ATLANTIC CITY FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL, acfoodandwine.com

July 29-Aug. 1

ADMISSION $30-$1,000 (most under $125)

Harrah's Entertainment and the Food Network present celebrity chefs, including Sandra Lee, Guy Fieri and the Neelys. The 40 events feature culinary demos, parties, and food and wine tastings at Caesars, The Chelsea Hotel, Harrah's Resort, Showboat and Bally's.

THE ANNUAL CHEFS AT THE SHORE, acaquarium.com

6-9 p.m. June 17, Atlantic City Aquarium, 609-348-2880, ext. 22

ADMISSION $50

Sample food and premium beer and wine to benefit the aquarium and Professional Chefs Association scholarship fund.



PIZZA SLAUGHTER FEST, pizzaslaughterfest.com

May 15 at Tony Boloney's Pizza, 609-344-8669

Be a contestant (or just cheer for one) at this pizza-eating contest. Compete against eight chomping champions to eat each of 30 signature slices on the menu. The event will be broadcast with live music from local bands. Festivities start at noon. Eating starts at 2 p.m. - the entry fee is $50.

IF YOU GO

BY CAR Atlantic City is 125 miles south of New York City. Hotels and casinos have plenty of parking garages; expect to pay at least $5 a day along the boardwalk.

BY BUS Several shuttle buses make daily round-trips from Long Island to Atlantic City. The Hampton Luxury Liner departs Plainview at 8:30 a.m., arriving around 1 p.m. Tickets are $50 for same-day return that departs at 7 p.m., or $75 for the new overnight option at Harrah's (631-567-5100, hamptonluxuryliner.com).

BY TRAIN The double-decker ACES train just celebrated its first anniversary and reduced fares. It leaves from Penn Station weekends only and goes direct with one stop in Newark. Coach and first class seats cost $58-$118 round-trip (877-326-7428, ACEStrain.com).