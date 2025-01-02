Cheap nonstop flights from Long Island MacArthur Airport

There are nine destinations to which Long Islanders can fly nonstop from Islip’s MacArthur Airport during January and February — six in Florida alone — and four airlines serving them: Breeze, Frontier, JetBlue and Southwest. Believe it or not, there are many bargains, even if those fares aren’t always as cheap as they seem (carry-on and checked baggage, along with amenities like seat selection, are usually extra). Below, you’ll find info on each of Islip’s nonstop destinations, along with advice on how and when to book the cheapest fares.

Charleston

Both Southwest and Breeze fly to South Carolina’s largest city, but only Breeze serves it nonstop, albeit on select days of the week. Now, flights to Charleston — where temperatures range between 40 and 60 during the winter months — can be as low as $98 round-trip during a few dates in January, with more availability at that price in February. (Carry-on bags cost $30 each way, checked bags are $35.)

Fort Lauderdale

Take an affordable flight from MacArthur Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for a quick getaway. Credit: Getty Images/marchello74

Both a destination in itself and often a cheaper option for the Miami-bound (the drive is only about 30 minutes, and low-cost rental cars are plentiful at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport), this South Florida hot spot can be reached nonstop in three hours for as low as $162 on JetBlue during a few days in January (one free carry-on, first checked bags are $70). Frontier offers even lower fares on select dates in February, as low as $95 round-trip (carry-on bags are $65, first checked bags $60). Average daily highs during the winter months: 75 degrees.

Fort Myers

For many, flying to the Gulf Coast side of Florida can be a money-saving option; competition keeps prices low as well. Flying nonstop from Islip to Fort Myers takes about 3 hours and 15 minutes and in January can cost as little as $118 round-trip on Breeze (plus bag fees). On select dates in late February, Frontier fares are as low as $83 round-trip (again, bag fees). And while January is Fort Myers’ coldest month, temps rarely dip below the 50s.

Miami

Sound Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Credit: Randee Daddona

Only one airline currently flies nonstop from Islip to Miami—Southwest—which is one reason flights are comparatively expensive (and why the above Fort Lauderdale workaround remains so appealing). Still, seats on the 3-hour 10-minute flight can currently be had for as little as $240 round-trip for dates in early January, or around $254 after that. Importantly, you can check up to two bags on Southwest for no additional charge.

Orlando

Just a boat ride away to the Boardwalk in Disney in Orlando, Florida. Credit: Randee Daddona

You can thank Disney — and various airlines’ intense competition — for what are often exceedingly low fares to the city that theme parks built, and where temperatures often hover in the balmy low 70s in the winter months. Frontier currently offers the best deals, with roundtrips for the three-hour flight running as low as $82 during January and February.

Raleigh

Breeze wins again when it comes to nonstop flights to North Carolina’s capital city during winter when daily highs are usually in the 50s. Book smart and you’ll pay as little as a dollar a minute to get there from Islip, which is to say $98 for a 98-minute flight.

Tampa

When it comes to wintertime bargains, there’s no nonstop destination quite like the Big Guava on Florida’s west coast, where daily highs are usually in the low 70s. The three-hour flight costs as little as $58 round-trip on Frontier during January and February, a price that might make traveling cheaper than staying at home.

Vero Beach

Why fly to Vero Beach? Well for its barrier island beaches, perfect wintertime temps (highs in the mid-70s), location on Florida’s east coast, and of course prices to get there. Nonstop flights on Breeze during January and February start at $138 round-trip.

Washington, DC

A train trip to our final destination will usually be your best bet in terms of pricing. Southwest, with fares starting at $258, is the only carrier that flies there nonstop, and then only as far as Baltimore’s BWI airport, which means you’ll need to take a bus or commuter train to get to DC proper. The plus side: free bags again and the flight time, a mere 90 minutes from Long Island.