Civil War sites in New York

The Empire State supplied more men (448,000), more money ($150 million), and more material to the overall war effort than any other state, North or South. But as no skirmishes or battles were fought here, New Yorkers have only ancillary sites on their native soil.

Listed below are the six statewide Sesquicentennial Civil War sites as designated by the Civil War Traveler organization. Check before you go for the most updated opening dates and hours.

Green-Wood Cemetery

500 25th Ave., Brooklyn

718-768-7300, green-wood.com

ADMISSION Free

One of America's most impressive, landscaped cemeteries and the final resting place of some 6,500 Union soldiers (2,000 unidentified) and 75 Confederates.

Ulysses S. Grant National Memorial (better known as Grant's Tomb)

West 122 Street and Riverside Ave., Manhattan

212-666-1640,

nps.gov/gegr

ADMISSION Free

The country's largest tomb is the final resting place of the victorious Union general (and later 18th president) and his wife, Julia.

West Point Museum

Highland Falls

845-938-3590, www.usma.edu./museum

ADMISSION Free

The oldest military museum in the country offers a diverse range of artifacts, including from the Civil War. Located just outside the main gate of the U.S. Military Academy, alma mater of many Civil War generals, both North and South.

New York State Military Museum

61 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs

518-581-5100, dmna.state.ny.us/historic/ mil-hist.htm

ADMISSION Free

Contains thousands of photographs, artifacts, and newspaper clippings detailing the participation of New York regiments, and the world's largest collection (over 1,000) of Civil War flags.

Ulysses S. Grant Cottage

Mount McGregor, Wilton

518-584-4353, grantcottage.org

ADMISSION $5 ($4 seniors and students)

The Adirondack cottage where the 72-year-old Grant succumbed to throat cancer on July 23, 1885, days after completing his memoirs.

John Brown's Farm State Historical Site

North Elba

518-523-3900, http://nysparks.state.ny.us/ historic-sites/29/details.aspx

ADMISSION $2 ($1 seniors and students)

Adirondack farm and final resting place of abolitionist John Brown whose abortive raid on the federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry in 1859 is widely credited with precipitating the war.