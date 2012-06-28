Compensation for mechanical woes

Q What is the Department of Transportation policy governing airline delays due to mechanical failure? We were stuck at the New Orleans airport for more than 10 hours when our plane had an engine problem, and we would like compensation.

A There used to be a D.O.T. rule called Rule 240 (see below) that required airlines to put you on another airline's flight in such circumstances, but no more. Airlines often provide some compensation, however. It doesn't hurt to ask.

Q Does any airline still have a Rule 240?

A Back before deregulation, Rule 240 was a clause in airline "contracts of carriage" stating that, except in cases of "force majeure" (i.e., an act of God such as severe weather), airlines had to offer you any available seat on a competitor's next flight out in the event that your original flight was canceled or severely delayed. Only United and Alaska airlines still have language similar to Rule 240 in their contracts. United now calls it Rule 24 and Alaska calls it rule 240AS. To see an airline's contract of carriage, do a web search for "(airline) + contract of carriage."