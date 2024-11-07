Long Island day trip ideas for families  

Planning a family-friendly day trip that will entertain everyone in your clan from kids to grandparents is an easy feat this time of year. Museums, gaming centers and festive pop-up events are aplenty. Families can pair an activity with lunch or dinner at a nearby eatery to complete the outing.

An afternoon at a Taylor Swift laser show can end with Cookie Monster ice cream; a music class can be followed by a chocolate cone with marshmallow fluff; cosmic bowling can continue with a meal of double cheeseburgers and cotton candy shakes.

Here are four day trips paired with a bite:

Walk through light display and giant soft pretzels in East Meadow

The LuminoCity holiday light festival at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow features festive-themed displays. Credit: /Johnny Milano

LuminoCity returns to Eisenhower Park in East Meadow with it's annual walk-through event featuring a wonderland of light sculptures that range in size, some 10 feet or taller. Some sculptures are based on drawings kids created during a workshop at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Uniondale. Since this year’s theme is Sweet Dreams, the kids’ creations include everything from singing ice cream cones to gumball machines with lollipop hands.

Light sculptures of Santa, candy canes, penguins and snowmen also appear. This magical stroll running Nov. 8-Jan. 5 takes 30 minutes to an hour to complete ($24 to $32 per person).

Hop in your car for a five-minute drive to Garden Social Beer Garden & Kitchen in East Meadow where menu items include pepperoni flatbread, giant soft pretzels (more than a foot long) and skillet cookies.

Taylor Swift light show and breakfast for dinner in Northport

Nelson Hunter, left, of Greenvale, Jaclyn Amaru, of Northport, Luciana Amaru 6, of Northport, and Lorraine Hunter, of Greenvale, watch the Taylor Swift laser light show at the Vanderbilt Planetarium in Centerport. Credit: Morgan Campbell

The Taylor Swift Laser Show at the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium in Centerport could be the next best thing to a live concert. "We’ve renovated our planetarium dome theater with new seating and a top-of-the line audio system," says planetarium director Dave Bush. The show features five laser projectors that beam light across the surface of the 60-foot dome and around the theater. A fog-like machine is used to create special effects, so images and a plethora of colors suspended in the air.

While Taylor’s songs play, a variety of laser images appear. The show runs weekends at 4 p.m.

A real-time, compute- generated 3D model of the Milky Way Galaxy projected on the domed ceiling of the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium in Centerport. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Additional programs include Pink Floyd and Van Halen laser shows which are recommended for older kids and adults that run weekends at 9 p.m. The $20 per person ticket price is for laser shows and day time shows include access to the planetarium and museum grounds.

Robert Capra, his daughter, Ellie Capra, 11, and grandma, Judy Ommundsen, 81, all of Northport, eat breakfast at Sweet Mama’s in Northport. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Take a 10-minute drive to Sweet Mama’s vintage-style restaurant in Northport where breakfast and sweet treats are served all day. Cookie Monster ice cream with Oreos and chocolate chip cookies hiding inside is a favorite for kids. You can try French toast three ways: sticks for kids; the teen French toast favorite "Funky Monkey" (graham cracker encrusted French toast stuffed with Nutella, bananas and chocolate drizzle) or the French toast croissant.

Music class and ice cream cones in Bridgehampton

Outreach social worker Leah Oppenheimer, of the Children's Museum East End, conducts a music and literacy program at the location in Bridgehampton. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

As soon as kids enter the Children’s Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton, they dash toward the indoor padded gym, pretend market, post office and library with cozy tents for reading. Now families can also be creative in the new art room, included in museum admission. An endless variety of arts and crafts materials will bring all visions to life. Littles can use acrylic paints, crayons, markers, colored pencils, glue, paper mâche materials and stamps with ink pads.

Dana Geuer and her son Jordan, 2, of Bridgehampton, enjoy the art room at the Children's Museum East End in Bridgehampton. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

A new Cantos De Domingo music class for ages 4 and under and their families has been added to schedule with upcoming dates: 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 17 and Dec. 8. Sing and dance to songs, learn new phrases and listen to stories in English and Spanish. The class is free and doesn’t require museum admission.

A peppermint and mint chocolate chip cone from the Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen in Bridgehampton. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Hop in your car and take a five-minute drive to Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen, which is cash only. This family-run restaurant nearing its 100th anniversary offers a homey breakfast and lunch all day, plus dinner. Reminisce while sipping a nostalgic egg cream or lick the latest kid-favorite homemade ice cream flavor: chocolate with marshmallow fluff ($7). Other favorites include pancakes with ice cream ($15.95) and milkshakes ($10).

Bowling and burgers in Massapequa

Tyler Wesselhoft, and Hailey Lehmann, playing one of the games at the arcade at Ultra Lanes bowling in Massapequa. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Head to Ultra Lanes Massapequa for gaming and bowling. "It’s as if you’re at a laser show while you’re bowling. The pins glow different colors," Brenda Kay, special event coordinator explains. During cosmic, glow-in-the-dark bowling, offered daily, “ "we have the lights off and there’s music, and neon lasers shoot out on the sides and fronts of the lanes," says staff member Nicole Viera.

There are also arcade games galore, and while you bowl you can grab a bite from the café.

The "Double Trouble" burger at Burgerology. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Take a two-minute walk to Burgerology Massapequa and try some of their greatest hits. "People go crazy for the Cookie Skillet ($10)," says manager Jackson Cortez. The most popular for young kids is the "Surprise Party" shake. It comes with real cotton candy, a giant lollipop and cotton candy crunch ($14). The S’mores Dip is popular as well. Get-Your-Own-Brunch-On-A-Platter ($22.95) just made its debut. Order a huge platter of five 12 oz. pancakes, 12 slices of bacon, sausage, three bowls of berries, whipped cream and maple syrup and share with your family.

The Double Cheeseburger, Quarter Pounder Burger, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, fresh cut French fries and a drink at the All American Hamburger Drive-In in Massapequa. Credit: Marisol Diaz

Alternatively, take a five-minute walk to the All American Hamburger Drive-In on Merrick Road. Favorites in this classic fast food joint include: the large fries ($2.95) and double cheeseburgers ($4.15).