Disney launches user-generated content site

Disney upped its social-media profile by launching a website with the sole purpose of showcasing photos, videos and other user-generated content from park visitors and fans.

It's part of a trend among corporations to connect with consumers, but it's a big deal coming from a company with such a carefully controlled image.

The site (disney parks.com/memo ries) is designed to showcase real people at Disney parks. Disney also plans to use content submitted by fans in TV ads, brochures, print ads and other marketing. Starting in January, the parks will project images of guests onto Cinderella Castle at Disney World in Florida and the It's a Small World attraction at Disneyland in California, though a spokesman said most of the projected images would be shot by Disney photographers.

All content submitted to the site will be moderated before it is posted. Depending on the volume of submissions, Disney hopes to post what guests send in within four hours.

In addition to photos and video, The website also will accept text describing memories of Disney visits. Fans also can submit material via Facebook.com.