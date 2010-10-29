Ferrari World opens in Abu Dhabi

Hold onto your mouse ears, Ferrari is bringing pedal-to-the-metal thrills to the world of theme parks in a bid to tap into a love for speed and luxury cars among people in the oil-rich Middle East.

The automaker is revving up Abu Dhabi with Ferrari World, home to what the company says is the world's fastest roller coaster (149 mph), a 20-story tower ride that duplicates the G-forces felt by race car drivers, a 2.1 million-square-foot roof painted Ferrari red and the largest collection of current and classic Ferrari racers outside the company's headquarters in Italy, as well as an Italian restaurant inspired by Mamma Rossella, a favorite haunt of Ferrari drivers when they are in Italy.

Visitors can stroll through a Ferrari paddock, handle tools used during races and train to be part of a pit crew that changes the tires on an F1 car.