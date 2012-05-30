Free New York City summer concerts

Get your blankets ready -- the summer concert season is finally upon us. No need to drop big bucks for top-shelf entertainment; New York City offers loads of free shows that cover every genre in the book (and some that are way off the page).

ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO

WHAT As part of the annual Big Apple Barbecue Block Party weekend, Escovedo makes a pit stop on the tour to promote his 11th solo album. Nothing goes better with pulled pork than road-tested rock and roll by a songwriter's songwriter.

WHEN | WHERE June 10, at 4:30 p.m. (block party from 11 a.m. tob6p.m.). Madison Square Park, Madison Avenue between 23rd and 26th streets

INFO 646-747-0584, bigapplebbq.org

BEACH BOYS

WHAT Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series has some big acts this year, but nobody's a better fit for the season than the Beach Boys, touring together for the first time in two decades (the last time they brought their golden harmonies and good vibrations to Central Park was in 1977). For a good spot, we suggest being at the park when it opens at 6 a.m.

WHEN | WHERE Friday, June 15, at 7a.m. Rumsey Playfield, Central Park, enter at Fifth Avenue and 69th Street

INFO abcn.ws/J2s9LQ

ALABAMA SHAKES AND DIAMOND RUGS

WHAT Alabama Shakes has been the buzz band of 2012, and with good reason. They slay their audiences with gutsy, soul-drenched Southern rock and the sonorous, knee-buckling vocals of Brittany Howard. Diamond Rugs features members of indie faves Deer Tick and the Black Lips and deliver punchy folk-rock jams.

WHEN | WHERE Sunday, June 24. Doors at 2 p.m., show at 3 p.m. Rumsey Playfield, Central Park, enter at Fifth Avenue and 69th Street.

INFO 212-360-2777, summerstage.org

FISHBONE

WHAT A standout band during the '80s and early '90s, this ska-punk-funk ensemble delivered socially conscious lyrics and humorous, rollicking energy -- search for their "Saturday Night Live" performance on YouTube -- to the alternative scene.

WHEN | WHERE Thursday, June 28, at noon. BAM at MetroTech Commons, Flatbush Avenue at Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn

INFO 718-636-4100, bam.org

ECSTATIC SUMMER: ROOMFUL OF TEETH AND THE YEHUDIM

WHAT Roomful of Teeth -- Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards and electroacoustic composer William Brittelle -- create new works for an eight-person vocal group, which will also back up Garbus on tracks from her lauded album "Whokill." The Yehudim is the product of composer Judd Greenstein's eclectic mix of sounds to narrate stories from the Hebrew Bible.

WHEN | WHERE Saturday, June 30, at 7p.m. World Financial Center Plaza, 200 Vesey St.

INFO 212-219-9401, rivertorivernyc.com