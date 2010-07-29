How to get auto rental deals in Europe

Renting a car in Europe is generally more expensive and complicated than in the United States, but worth it for the freedom to explore Europe at your own speed.

First decide if you'll really need a car. If you're just going from big city to big city, take trains instead. But if you want to explore the countryside, rent a car, even for just part of your trip.

Getting the best price

Book in advance. Most of the major U.S. rental agencies have offices throughout Europe. Start your search on a travel-booking sites, such as Expedia.com or Travelocity.com or Kayak.com, then visit the companies' websites to compare. It can be cheaper to book through a consolidator, such as Auto Europe or Europe by Car, but working with a middleman can make it challenging to get help if you run into a problem.

Pay attention to the transmission. Most rental cars in Europe have manual transmissions. Automatics can cost an extra $100 to $200 a week. If you need an automatic, reserve it well in advance.

Rent by the week. European cars are most economical when rented by the week with unlimited mileage. Daily rates are generally high.

Plan your route thoughtfully. Avoid picking up or dropping off your car in a small town on a Sunday or anywhere on a holiday. To avoid backtracking, pick up the car in one city and drop it off in another. While there's generally no extra charge within the same country, international drop-offs typically add $100 to $300.

Be aware of fees. Tax is generally 18 to 25 percent on top of the base price. The Collision Damage Waiver insurance supplement runs about $15 to $35 a day. And theft protection, mandatory in Italy, costs about $20 per day. Parking in big cities runs $25 to $40 a day.

Check documents. Many countries, such as Spain, Austria, Italy and Greece require you to carry an International Driving Permit (sold at local AAA offices).

Other alternatives

For a trip lasting several weeks, look into leasing (technically, buying the car and selling it back). Prices include all taxes, as well as theft and collision insurance and you get to use a new car. Europe by Car and Renault Eurodrive, among other companies, offer leasing. Drivers who are younger than 21 or older than 70 can often more easily lease than rent cars.

For a short trip, rail-and-drive passes come with train tickets and vouchers for a few Hertz or Avis car-rental days (raileurope.com)