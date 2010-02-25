Smart savings for cruise ship travelers
Here are some tricks to avoid getting sunk by extra costs of taking a cruise:
Arrange your own transportation
Cruise lines may charge $30 a person for one-way shuttle from the airport to the ship port. Get around it by looking into what a taxi fare might cost. City-run trams and private airport shuttles are also alternatives.
Know whom to tip
Some cruise lines, such as Norwegian, automatically charge a general fee for food and cabin service. A 15 percent gratuity is often automatically added to all bar tabs, but there's still a space to sign for an additional tip. Check the tour pamphlet or Web site for guidelines.
Sign up for a casino membership
A $20 sign-up fee might get you $40 in free chips, betting coupons and slot credits - worth it if you're planning to play regardless. It won't help you win, though.
Lug aboard nonalcoholic drinks
Water jugs or six-packs of soft drinks, if allowed, make big savings.
As for the booze
Pay attention to happy-hour specials at the different bars. Always order a bottle of wine instead of a glass, since the staff will cork it and bring it back later elsewhere on the ship.
Here's what you shouldn't skimp on:
Your cabin
Claustrophobia, anyone? Even a small porthole and 15 extra square feet have a big effect.
Dining options
Surcharge restaurants might carry $10-$25 charges for higher-end steaks and such, but it can be money well spent. Some passengers balk at these fees, which gives you a rare respite from the crowds.
Shore excursions
Especially on a short cruise, make the most of the ports of call.