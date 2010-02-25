Travel

Smart savings for cruise ship travelers

By MCCLATCHY-TRIBUNE

Here are some tricks to avoid getting sunk by extra costs of taking a cruise:

Arrange your own transportation

Cruise lines may charge $30 a person for one-way shuttle from the airport to the ship port. Get around it by looking into what a taxi fare might cost. City-run trams and private airport shuttles are also alternatives.

Know whom to tip

Some cruise lines, such as Norwegian, automatically charge a general fee for food and cabin service. A 15 percent gratuity is often automatically added to all bar tabs, but there's still a space to sign for an additional tip. Check the tour pamphlet or Web site for guidelines.

Sign up for a casino membership

A $20 sign-up fee might get you $40 in free chips, betting coupons and slot credits - worth it if you're planning to play regardless. It won't help you win, though.

Lug aboard nonalcoholic drinks

Water jugs or six-packs of soft drinks, if allowed, make big savings.

As for the booze

Pay attention to happy-hour specials at the different bars. Always order a bottle of wine instead of a glass, since the staff will cork it and bring it back later elsewhere on the ship.

Here's what you shouldn't skimp on:

Your cabin

Claustrophobia, anyone? Even a small porthole and 15 extra square feet have a big effect.

Dining options

Surcharge restaurants might carry $10-$25 charges for higher-end steaks and such, but it can be money well spent. Some passengers balk at these fees, which gives you a rare respite from the crowds.

Shore excursions

Especially on a short cruise, make the most of the ports of call.

