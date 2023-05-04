Poconos, Lancaster, Gettysburg and Hershey: Weekend escapes to take in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is known as the Keystone State, mainly for its role in the founding of the nation. And history plays a huge part in attracting tourists, from the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia to Gettysburg, where Civil War re-enactments bring in thousands of visitors every year.

But the state offers so much more. For families, amusement and water parks are a huge draw. Lancaster, and its surrounding area, gives travelers a glimpse of the quiet life of the Amish community. Outdoor lovers will delight in miles of hiking trails, and multiple places to kayak or ride the rapids on four major rivers and more than 2,500 lakes. And couples can head for the Poconos, where romance always gets top billing.

Family fun

Big names get the most attention — Hersheypark in Hershey, known as the sweetest place on earth, and Sesame Place in Langhorne, where visitors feel like they’re on location at the beloved TV show. But smaller parks like Kennywood in West Mifflin, Knoebels in Elysburg and Waldameer in Erie have much to offer, from kid-friendly rides to roller coasters and the like for thrill seekers.

New this summer, Hershey debuts Wildcat’s Revenge, a revamped coaster that adds a new steel track to the existing wood framework. Sesame Place will have new water adventure areas, Kennywood adds a thrill ride called Spinvasion and Waldameer introduces Rocket Blast, a water slide-roller coaster combo.

Water parks are also big in Pennsylvania, the major players being Kalahari in Pocono Manor, Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark in Tannersville and Dorney Park in Allentown. Water lovers can take on slides (from tame to terrifying) and surf simulators, while lazier visitors can simply rent a cabana and lounge around for the day.

WHERE TO STAY

Hersheypark offers three resorts, the upscale Hotel Hershey, Hershey Lodge (which has its own water park) and a camping resort. A room for two adults, two kids mid-July at Hershey Lodge starts at $449 (hersheylodge.com, 717-533-3311) and $620 per night at Kalahari (kalahariresorts.com, 877-525-2427).

For outdoor lovers

The state’s lakes, rivers and creeks offer ample opportunity for boating, fishing and kayaking. At the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, which cuts through the Appalachians in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, you’ll find the longest free-flowing river east of the Mississippi. It’s perfect for canoeing and fishing, or stay off the water and hike or climb rocks along the shore. On the Pennsylvania border of Lake Erie, you’ll find Presque Isle State Park, a 3,200-acre peninsula with 11 miles of beaches that almost make you feel like you’re at the ocean.

The state’s largest lake is Raystown in Huntingdon County where you can rent fully equipped houseboats. Other options include the 5,700-acre Lake Wallenpaupack, a reservoir in Hawley known as a fishing haven with 27 species including striped bass and rainbow trout and Lake Nockamixon in Bucks County, a prime boating spot.

WHERE TO STAY

The Split Rock Resort in Lake Harmony has an indoor water park, arcade and other family-friendly activities; a room for two adults and two kids in mid-July starts at $433 (splitrockhotel.com; 570-722-9111). The resort will host the annual Great Tastes of Pennsylvania Wine & Food Festival on June 17-18.

On Lake Erie, the 30-room Glass House Inn is a quaint, comfortable place to base your stay; $224 (glasshouseinn.com; 814-833-7751).

Embrace history

The Liberty Bell in Philadelphia is the state’s most visited tourist attraction. It sits across the street from Independence Hall in what is known as Independence National Historical Park, where rangers are on duty to talk about the bell’s history — as in how did it get that crack? It is open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; tickets not required.

Brush up on your Civil War history at the Gettysburg National Military Park, site of one of the major battles of the conflict. The park is open daily, sunrise-sunset, and there are many options for visitors. An app (Gettysburg Battle Auto Tour) offers a narrated driving tour, or reserve a guided two-hour bus tour starting at $38, viator.com. You can also see the park on horseback or on a Segway (destinationgettysburg.com). A reenactment marking the 160th anniversary of the battle is scheduled for June 30, July 1-2 at Daniel Lady Farm; Tickets start at $15; gbpa.org.

WHERE TO STAY

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia (433 Chestnut St.) is right across the street from the Liberty Bell; a double room mid-July starts at $280; ihg.com, 215-925-2111. In Gettysburg, the Brickhouse Inn (452 Baltimore St.) is a 15-room bed-and-breakfast offering interesting tours (Civil War ghosts, breweries); a double room starts at $332 for two nights; brickhouseinn.com, 844-757-5657.

Amish Country

Step back in time in Lancaster County, where the Amish residents invite you to experience a quiet, slower way of life (discoverlancaster.com). Tour the area in a horse and buggy as you shop for crafts (quilts and furniture are highly sought after) or sample Pennsylvania Dutch cooking in one of the many Amish-owned restaurants. Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks is often singled out for its all-you-can-eat buffet ($16.25 weeknights, $17.25 Friday and Saturday, kids 3-11, $1.31-$1.40 per year; dienners.com, 717-687-9571).

For a deeper dive into the culture, LoKal Experiences offers tours of the area farms, then lunch with an Amish family ($79 per person, loKalexperiences.com, 833-565-2539). Or take a ride on the Strasburg Rail Road, where a steam train will take you on a 45-minute journey in a restored car (the first-class parlor car is $32 per person, an open air coach car starts at $22; strasburgrailroad.com, 866-725-9666).

WHERE TO STAY

The Bird-in-Hand Village Inn & Suites offers free continental breakfast and a two-hour tour of the area; a mid-July double room starts at $249; bird-in-hand.com, 717-768-1535.

Couples getaways

For those looking for a romantic weekend away, completely over the top are the four-level suites at three Cove Pocono resorts (Cove Haven, Paradise Stream and Pocono Palace). All come with a sauna, a 7-foot champagne-glass whirlpool and an en-suite heart-shaped swimming pool (warning, these are coveted rooms, often with a waitlist of up to a year).

If you want a more subtle retreat, resorts like Woodloch in Hawley and Nemacolin in Farmington offer luxurious rooms in a variety of accommodations, interesting restaurants, and spas — though with their broader appeal, you will probably have to contend with vacationing families. Or go for a more energetic vibe try an adult-only casino hotel — possibilities include Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono and Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre, where starting in June, Thursday patio parties feature live tribute bands like Bee Gees, Van Halen and Foo Fighters.

WHERE TO STAY

At Cove Haven in Lakeville, a double room mid-July starts at $320 (covepoconoresorts.com, 800-233-4141). The Champagne Tower room starts at $543 if available. Nemacolin doubles start at $864 (nemacolin.com, 866-344-6957).