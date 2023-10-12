European trip: Visiting Ireland, Portugal and Greece and things to do

Europe is a bucket list destination for many travelers, but there’s no getting around the cost — it’s expensive and prices are rising. Here are three countries to consider if you want to make the trip across the pond more affordable. English speakers should have no problem in any of these nations and the currency in all three is the euro — current exchange is 1 euro to $1.07 which at least makes it easy to figure out how much you’re spending. Also note that if you’re planning a European trip next year or beyond, the new European Travel Information and Authorization System (etias.com) goes into effect, meaning you will have to pay what amounts to an entry fee (details are not finalized but seems like it will be under $10).

IRELAND

Ireland might not be the cheapest country to visit in Europe, but flights are relatively reasonable. Combine that with the Emerald Isle’s bustling cities and jaw-dropping landscapes, and this becomes an attractive destination. Kelly DiPaola Kavanaugh of East Northport and 17 members of her family, ages 2-72, traveled to Ireland in July, arriving in Dublin, then stopping in Lanesborough to visit family before heading to Clifden, where they rented an 11-bedroom home. They packed a lot into eight days, seeing churches and castles, along with beaches and farms (they helped shear the sheep) and plenty of local pubs where they enjoyed traditional music and a Guinness or two. The scenery was beautiful, said Kavanaugh, “everywhere you go is green … it was such a happy place to be.”

THINGS TO DO

Guinness Brewery in the city of Dublin in Ireland, founded by Arthur Guinness in 1759. Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images/NurPhoto

Must-see sights in Ireland include the 600-year-old Blarney Castle, just outside Cork, an impressive example of medieval architecture. Many visitors brave more than 1,000 steps to reach the famous Blarney stone — kissing it is said to bestow the gift of gab. In Dublin, Phoenix Park is one of the largest inner-city parks in the world, and of course a tour of the Guinness Brewery is almost mandatory. The dramatic Cliffs of Moher are less than two hours outside Galway, a great place to catch some of the entertainment Ireland is known for. And just about every pub will feature live folk music and traditional Irish comfort food like fish and chips, shepherd’s pie and colcannon (mashed potatoes with cabbage and spring onions).

Kelly DiPaola Kavanaugh of East Northport and 17 members of her family, ages 2-72, traveled to Ireland in July. Credit: Kelly DiPaola Kavanaugh

WHERE TO STAY

Trip Advisor lists plenty of hotels in Dublin for under $250 a night. The Castle Hotel near the city center is within walking distance of many attractions and has a bar in a converted 19th-Century wine cellar featuring traditional music on weekends; a double room mid-October starts at $196. But many past travelers say B&Bs are ideal in Ireland because the people that run them treat you like family.

TRAVEL DETAILS

Flights are about 6½ hours from New York; round trip flights mid-October start about $500 on many major airlines.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

GREECE

Travelers come to Greece in search of the rich culture associated with a nation thought of as the cradle of Western civilization. “It was always on our bucket list,” said John Emro of Hicksville, who toured Greece last year with his wife, Susan. “If you have any interest in history and archaeology, you have to go,” said Emro. The Acropolis was a must, but Emro warns that it’s a good idea to get there early to escape the crowds. They traveled in May, before the heat set in, so they didn’t find the steps up the hill (more than 10,000) too daunting.

THINGS TO DO

View of Oia village on the island of Santorini, Greece. Credit: AP/Michael Virtanen

Day trips from Athens might include a bus trip to Corinthia to see ruins said to have been the home of Jason of the Argonauts, or to the Peloponnese region, with its beautiful beaches and archaeological sites. And no tour of Greece is complete without a trip to at least one of the islands. Erase those images of A-listers chilling on their yachts, it’s possible to get similar experiences on a more realistic budget. The Emros found Santorini spectacular, with its dramatic white buildings and stunning sunsets. But be warned: there are more steps than at the Acropolis (good walking shoes are a must). Or take a ferry to one of the less-traveled islands like Corfu (which is welcoming travelers again after wildfires this summer).

The Parthenon is a former temple on the Athenian Acropolis, Greece. Credit: AP/Petros Giannakouris

You won’t go hungry in Greece. Even restaurants with Michelin stars like Hytra in Athens aren’t all that expensive, but you’ll also get a great meal at a neighborhood taverna where you’ll find the usual suspects — souvlaki, gyros, etc. There are no menus at the charming To Kati Allo, a taverna behind the new Acropolis Museum, where the day’s offerings are displayed on a covered warming station.

John Emro of Hicksville, toured Greece last year with his wife, Susan. Credit: John Emro

WHERE TO STAY

You can see the Acropolis from the Plaka Hotel, which puts you in the heart of an old neighborhood with winding streets and many shops; rooms start about $150. On Corfu, stay at the surprisingly affordable Domes Miramare, once the home of shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis and now part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection; rooms start around $200.

FLIGHT DETAILS

9 hours, 45 minutes from JFK; Delta, Air France and Lufthansa have round-trip flights about $650 in mid-October.

PORTUGAL

Travelers to Portugal always come back raving, whether about the rich culture, the impressive scenery or the great food. And, always, they talk about the affordability of the southern European nation.

Mindy Silverberg of Jericho traveled to Portugal twice in recent years with her husband, Neil, and daughter, Tara. They went to Lisbon and Porto, both major attractions and easy to cover during a weeklong trip. “It’s a beautiful place,” says Silverberg. “Maybe not as modern as other countries but the people are so friendly.” And it’s affordable, she says. “We didn’t spend a fortune.”

THINGS TO DO

The Felgueiras Lighthouse, also known as the Farol de Felgueiras, in the coastal city of Porto in Portugal. Credit: Getty Images/CHUNYIP WONG

Lisbon, the nation’s capital, is the more cosmopolitan city, where highlights include the Belém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites. To truly immerse yourself in the culture, ride the Glória funicular to the Bairro Alto district, where narrow streets are home to art galleries, shops and after dark, lots of bars serving the local sour cherry liqueur, Ginjinha. Silverberg and her daughter went off the beaten path to a small restaurant where they listened to traditional Fado music—“ their soul music,” says Silverberg.

A little less than 200 miles to the north is Porto, a quieter (some would say less touristy) city on the banks of the Douro River and easily reached by a short flight or a three-hour train ride. Or rent a car and make a road trip out of it, stopping along the way at the Pena Palace and its surrounding park, or the Cabo da Roca, the westernmost point of mainland Europe.

Tourists take pictures inside the Livraria Lello bookshop, a Gothic Revival style bookstore in the historic center of Porto in Portugal. Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MIGUEL RIOPA

Once in Porto, your first stop should be Ribeira Square, where you can take a boat ride across the river for great views of the town’s stunning bridges. Harry Potter fans should check out Livraria Lello, a Gothic-style bookstore with a red staircase that supposedly inspired the one at Hogwarts. And you’ll want to try the country’s best-known export, port, perhaps with a tour of Graham’s Port Lodge where you’ll learn about its history, and of course, taste the wine (reservations required, grahams-port.com). Silverberg actually got to stomp some grapes while touring the Douro Valley. And be sure to try the Francesinha, a sandwich of meat, ham, sausage and cheese made even more famous when Anthony Bourdain featured it on “Parts Unknown.”

Mindy Silverberg of Jericho traveled to Portugal twice in recent years with her husband, Neil, and daughter, Tara. Credit: Mindy Silverberg

WHERE TO STAY

Hotel 1908 is an affordable hotel option in Lisbon and a bonus — it’s across the street from the highly rated seafood restaurant, Cervejaria Ramiro; rooms start at just over $200. In Porto, the boutique Gran Cruz House overlooks the river and features the restaurant Casario, run by one of Portugal’s most famous chefs, rooms start just under $200.

FLIGHT DETAILS

Nonstop flight is just under seven hours from JFK; $932 round trip on Delta in mid-October; Swiss Airlines has a one-stop for $576, with total trip time 13 hours and 35 minutes.