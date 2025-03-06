Travel

JetBlue sale offers $69 flights from Long Island MacArthur Airport

Passengers wait to board a JetBlue flight to Orlando from...

Passengers wait to board a JetBlue flight to Orlando from Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma on Oct. 24. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

By Newsday Staff

JetBlue’s Big Spring Sale is offering discounted travel, including trips booked from Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.

Discounted airfare on one-way trips from MacArthur include a $69 trip to West Palm Beach, Florida, as well as $79 flights to Ft. Lauderdale and Boston, according to JetBlue’s website.

From John F. Kennedy Airport, discounted one-way flights include a $44 trip to Nashville and $49 trips to Detroit, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

From LaGuardia Airport, discounted one-way airfare includes a $49 trip to Orlando, Florida, and a $59 trip to Tampa, Florida.

The three-day sale ends today at 11:59 p.m. Travel must be between March 18 and June 11, excluding Friday through Sunday. Trips are not available April 10 to 29.

JetBlue provides air travel to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and Europe. The airline added service from MacArthur in October.

