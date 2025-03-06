JetBlue sale offers $69 flights from Long Island MacArthur Airport

JetBlue’s Big Spring Sale is offering discounted travel, including trips booked from Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.

Discounted airfare on one-way trips from MacArthur include a $69 trip to West Palm Beach, Florida, as well as $79 flights to Ft. Lauderdale and Boston, according to JetBlue’s website.

From John F. Kennedy Airport, discounted one-way flights include a $44 trip to Nashville and $49 trips to Detroit, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

From LaGuardia Airport, discounted one-way airfare includes a $49 trip to Orlando, Florida, and a $59 trip to Tampa, Florida.

The three-day sale ends today at 11:59 p.m. Travel must be between March 18 and June 11, excluding Friday through Sunday. Trips are not available April 10 to 29.

Sign up for the Getting Away newsletter From the East End and NYC day trips to weekend road trips and beyond, get ideas on how to plan your travels. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

JetBlue provides air travel to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and Europe. The airline added service from MacArthur in October.