Mets or Yankees? Spring training vacation ideas
For spring training, Newsday travel writer Scott Vogel couldn't choose whether to visit the Yankees in Tampa or the Mets in Port St. Lucie, so he visited them both. Credit: Randee Daddona
For spring training, Newsday travel writer Scott Vogel couldn't choose whether to visit the Yankees in Tampa or the Mets in Port St. Lucie, so he visited them both. Credit: Randee Daddona
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months