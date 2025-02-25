Travel

Mets or Yankees? Spring training vacation ideas

For spring training, Newsday travel writer Scott Vogel couldn't choose whether to visit the Yankees in Tampa or the Mets in Port St. Lucie, so he visited them both.  Credit: Randee Daddona

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME