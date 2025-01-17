Explore New York's largest grape region this winter in Niagara Falls and Lake Erie

The wine-producing regions of Western New York State — namely the areas around Niagara Falls and Lake Erie — would seem to be a hard sell for Long Islanders, who after all have a plethora of fine vineyards in their own backyard. And it’s true that for most of us, getting to either will necessitate a drive of more than 400 miles. But there are solid reasons to make a weekend trek this time of year to what is, after all, the largest grape-growing region east of the Rocky Mountains, one known for its ice wines (appropriately enough) and beautiful scenery.

Not only does Niagara have a well-established wine trail, but several of its vineyards are participating in a Winter Wine Pass program this year. The cost is $40, and for that, you can enjoy three tastings at each of the 11 vineyards, including Schulze Wines, a family-owned establishment near Lake Ontario with ice wine offerings, and Bella Rose in Lewiston, which is also serving up chili with mulled wine on January weekends. And if you visit Black Willow in Burt in January, you’ll also get to sample the winery’s warm spiced mead.

Additionally, the Niagara Wine Trail website has a good list of places to eat and stay in the area, among them Becker Farms, whose upscale, eco-friendly cabins in grape-growing areas start at $105 a night.

Not to be outdone is Lake Erie Wine Country, a 50-mile stretch along the waterway with 21 participating vineyards in both New York and Pennsylvania that includes Chautauqua County, which grows more grapes than any county in America not in California. Area wintertime promotions include February’s Wine & Chocolate weekends in which nine vineyards participate, each pairing one of its wines with a specialty chocolate treat. Passes to that cost $45 for the month and include a special gift. (Passes for designated drivers are free.) Food options include the aptly named Alexanders on the Lake in the town of Findley Lake, whose menu includes a huge Reuben sandwich called the Big Bad Wolf, pulled pork mac ’n cheese and other comfort food classics. Lodging in the area, meanwhile, includes the Athenaeum Hotel, a grand and historic property on Chautauqua Lake where rooms in winter start at $140 a night.

For more information on promotions and participating wineries, visit niagarawinetrail.org and lakeeriewinecountry.org.