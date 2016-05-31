Travel

Lonely Planet offers 50 best bars, beaches, museums in new series

"50 Museums to Blow Your Mind" is part of a new series of travel books from Lonely Planet. Credit: Lonely Planet

By Daniel Bubbeodaniel.bubbeo@newsday.comdbubbeo1014

The experts at Lonely Planet are about to blow your mind. The guidebook gurus have released the first three books in a new series — “50 Beaches to Blow Your Mind,” “50 Bars to Blow Your Mind” and “50 Museums to Blow Your Mind” — and they sure are a trip.

In “50 Beaches,” you’ll find “tropical desert paradises” such as Flamenco Beach in Culebra, Puerto Rico, where dancing is encouraged; party places (Copacabana Beach in Rio); family spots (volleyball, anyone? at Will Rogers State Park in Malibu, California); and surfing meccas (Oahu’s Ehukai Beach).

Drink in the atmosphere at the “50 Bars” including Cave Bar in Petra, Jordan, which occupies a 2,000-year-old Nabatean rock tomb. Or uncover hidden hideaways like Cafe Madrigal in Havana, which is decorated with cinematic treasures. Whimsical watering holes include the Ice Bar in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden, which is kept at an invigorating 41 degrees.

“50 Museums” covers the historical (London’s British Museum), art and culture (the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas), science and technology (Paris’ National Maritime Museum), and the flat-out bizarre (the Cupnoodles Museum in Yokohama, Japan, which features a room displaying 3,000 packets of instant ramen noodles).

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

