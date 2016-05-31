Lonely Planet offers 50 best bars, beaches, museums in new series

The experts at Lonely Planet are about to blow your mind. The guidebook gurus have released the first three books in a new series — “50 Beaches to Blow Your Mind,” “50 Bars to Blow Your Mind” and “50 Museums to Blow Your Mind” — and they sure are a trip.

In “50 Beaches,” you’ll find “tropical desert paradises” such as Flamenco Beach in Culebra, Puerto Rico, where dancing is encouraged; party places (Copacabana Beach in Rio); family spots (volleyball, anyone? at Will Rogers State Park in Malibu, California); and surfing meccas (Oahu’s Ehukai Beach).

Drink in the atmosphere at the “50 Bars” including Cave Bar in Petra, Jordan, which occupies a 2,000-year-old Nabatean rock tomb. Or uncover hidden hideaways like Cafe Madrigal in Havana, which is decorated with cinematic treasures. Whimsical watering holes include the Ice Bar in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden, which is kept at an invigorating 41 degrees.

“50 Museums” covers the historical (London’s British Museum), art and culture (the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas), science and technology (Paris’ National Maritime Museum), and the flat-out bizarre (the Cupnoodles Museum in Yokohama, Japan, which features a room displaying 3,000 packets of instant ramen noodles).