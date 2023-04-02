New beer garden opening at old Boardy Barn location

A sign that summer is on the horizon comes by way of a new beer garden opening up at an old haunt. The former site of the legendary Boardy Barn, located at 270 W. Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays, will be resurrected by a new business, which has yet to officially settle on a name. The undisclosed owners are simply known as Bays Beer Garden LLC on all paperwork.

According to Ryan Murphy, code compliance and emergency management administrator for the Town of Southampton, a public assembly permit has been approved for the establishment.

“It’s new owners with a new name and a potentially new business model,” says Murphy. “They are getting a seasonal public assembly permit that will run from April 1 until October.”

Additionally, the business, which is listed as Bays Beer Garden, submitted change of tenancy application forms through the Town of Southampton’s Building Department. However, its certificate of occupancy from the former owners Mickey Shields and Tony Galgano has remained in place.

The location is approved by the Town of Southampton as a restaurant/bar therefore they have the option to serve food and are approved to have live music as long as decibel levels follow town codes. Plus, a seasonal liquor license has been granted by the New York State Liquor Authority.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The venue was also granted a one-day public assembly permit on March 18 and held a party that day following the annual Hampton Bays St. Patrick's Day Parade, Murphy said.

“The Boardy Barn was always a Sunday afternoon operation. But, there’s nothing that would restrict the new tenants from changing that business model up in different ways,” says Murphy. “Hopefully, whatever choices they make, they will take into consideration the characteristics of the community and neighborhood.”

The Boardy Barn, which opened April 16, 1970, closed in 2021 and was sold the following year. The establishment was known for its upbeat atmosphere during “Sunday Funday” under a big red and white striped outdoor tent serving draft beer, hard seltzers, mixed drinks, shots and its signature Barn Dogs complete with plenty of smiley stickers distributed to all patrons.