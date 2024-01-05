Indoor water parks a road trip away from Long Island

Families looking for some summer fun in the middle of winter should consider a road trip to a nearby indoor water park. Some amusement sites offer slides with crazy twists and turns, surf simulators, lazy rivers and even water coasters for thrill seekers. When you're sick of the water, try mini-golf, explore an aquarium or go ice skating before grabbing a bite. Many of the resorts offer overnight lodging for those looking for a short getaway.

DREAMWORKS WATER PARK

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, New Jersey

This indoor water park features 40 waterslides and 15 attractions including a 1.5-acre wave pool, a 142-feet-long body slide, and Kung Fu Panda Temple of Awesomeness with dump cups, geysers and tipping bucket. Poolside cabanas and skybox suites (fee) are available. Other open attractions include Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, Legoland Discovery Center, Sea Life Aquarium and Big Snow Ski Hill, Tilt Museum, two indoor 18-hole mini-golf courses, NHL-size ice rink and more.

Cost Water park admission ranges from $69-$79 and twilight tickets are available for the last two hours of the day (prices vary by date), free for kids 2 and younger. To stay overnight near the water park.

More info 833-263-7326, americandream.com

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CAMELBACK

193 Resort Dr., Tannersville, Pennsylvania

Learn to hang ten on the FlowRider at Camelback Resort in Tannersville, PA. Credit: Craig Orsini / Camelback

This resort’s water park, Aquatopia, features 13 waterslides, seven pools, a surf simulator, a water coaster, an adventure river and more. Admission is free for resort guests.

Cost Rates start at about $289 per night. For those not staying overnight, day passes are available with rates beginning at $79.

More info 570-629-1665, camelbackresort.com

GREAT WOLF LODGE

1 Great Wolf Dr., Scotrun, Pennsylvania

The indoor water park has attractions including an 18-inch-deep toddler pool, a variety of waterslides, a lazy river and a water coaster.

Cost Rates start at around $200 per night and for those not staying overnight, day passes are available for $40 from open to close and $36 from 4 p.m. to close.

More info 570-688-9899, greatwolf.com

SIX FLAGS GREAT ESCAPE LODGE

89 Six Flags Dr., Queensbury, New York

This on-site water park features a white water raft ride, a wave pool for body boarding and surfing, two tube waterslides, a lazy river and an activity structure for younger kids with squirt guns, slides and a tipping bucket.

Cost Rates start at about $220 per night. If you are not staying overnight at the lodge, day passes are available at $29.99.

More info 518-824-6000, sixflagsgreatescapelodge.com

SPLIT ROCK RESORT

100 Moseywood Rd., Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania

The on-site H2Oooohh! Indoor Waterpark features three four-story waterslides, an activity pool, a zero-entry wave pool and a jungle-themed play structure. The water park is open on weekends only after Labor Day.

Cost Rates start at around $160 per night. For those not staying overnight, day passes are available but may be limited when the resort is at capacity. Full-day passes are available for $38 and $33 (under 42 inches tall), and twilight passes (last 4 hours) for $25 and $20 (under 42 inches tall).

More info 570-722-9111, splitrockresort.com

THE KARTRITE RESORT & INDOOR WATERPARK

555 Resorts World Dr., Monticello

A guest at the Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark in Monticello, New York rides the surf simulator in the facility's indoor waterpark. Credit: Kartrite Resort

Attractions include waterslides for all, including thrill seekers, a lazy river, aquatic basketball, a surf simulator, kiddie section and an indoor/outdoor heated spring.

Cost Rates start at $189 and include four water park passes, additional water park passes can be added for $75 per person, per night. Day passes are available on weekends for $99, $65 (3 to 7 p.m.), and $50, $35 (3 to 7 p.m.), closed Tue.-Wed.

More info 845-513-8855, thekartrite.com

KALAHARI RESORT

250 Kalahari Blvd., Pocono Manor, Pennsylvania

Attractions at this African-themed indoor water park include a family raft ride, a surf simulator, a basketball pool, a zero-depth activity pool, several slides and themed photo-op activities such as Become a Mermaid and Shark Attack Lessons.

Cost Rates start at about $234 per night and include the water park admission with your stay. For those not staying overnight, all-day passes are available for $69.99-$99.99, and passes for after 4 p.m. admission are available for $45-$75.

More info 877-525-2427, kalahariresorts.com

Rocking Horse Ranch

600 US-44, Highland, New York

The Big Splash Indoor Water Park is kept at 85 degrees and includes the “Water Walk Challenge” and the “Gold Rush Flume” rides. For those looking to relax, Eldorado Hot Springs has an indoor and outdoor hot tub (kids under 16 years old must be supervised, ages 6 and younger are not permitted in the springs). Attendees can ride horses year-round at this resort. Riding opportunities are available for all levels of experience, and there’s more than 500 acres of trails. Guests can also try the Winter Fun Park, which features snow tubing, ice skating and skiing.

Cost Rates at this all-inclusive resort start at $499 per night

More info 800-647-2624, rockinghorseranch.com

Big Kahunas

535 NJ-73, West Berlin, New Jersey

The indoor water park features fun for everyone. Attractions include the “Raging Rivers” racing waterslide, “The Hidden Oasis,” an indoor leisure pool, a surf simulator, “Tiki Tides,” where guests can hang in tubes down a lazy river, and the “Jungle Hideout,” where kids can play among fountains, slides, rides and more. If you want to take a break from the water, the park offers indoor cabanas ($65.99-$99.99) and an arcade.

Cost Water park admission starts at $30.99 per person for weekday and $35.99 per person for weekends; $59.99 per person for season pass

More info 856-767-7580, bigkahunas.com

ALSO TRY: SCOTT'S POINTE

5835 Middle Country Rd., Calverton

Matt East, 35, of Medford rides a wave in the surf pool at Scott’s Pointe in Calverton Nov. 11. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Head to this adventure park where you can hang 10 all year in the indoor surf pool. The waves are made by four pumps that are 180 horsepower apiece drawing water from a 100,000-gallon holding tank that sits in a 5-foot deep concrete pit underneath the pool. A stainless steel structure is built on top of the holding tank that shapes the wave and over that is 4 inches of waterproof matting covered by a pool liner. Participants must be 46 inches to body board and 52 inches to surf standing up. Visitors can also try laser tag, mini golf, ax-throwing, ninja warrior course and soft-play area.

Cost General admission is $37.50; There is an additional fee for the surf pool of $30 (beginner) or $45 (advanced) for 30-minutes

More info 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com