New things to do in Montauk and the Hamptons this summer

The East End comes alive each summer with new shops, eateries, excursions and ways to dive into the culture of Montauk and the Hamptons. This year is no different for day trippers or visitors staying a long weekend.

Are you someone who likes to sightsee? Join an e-bike tour where you'll breeze through Montauk and see the historic lighthouse and catch surfers hanging ten at Ditch Plains. Want to explore the nightlife scene? Hang by the bar at the new steakhouse Mavericks, where you can sip on summery cocktails while getting a glimpse of Fort Pond. Maybe you're a thrill seeker looking for some entertainment. Head to Almond in Bridgehampton on a Thursday for a legendary night of karaoke. Let's not forget about food. Are you on a quest for a new culinary experience? Make reservations at the new "sushi speakeasy" in Westhampton Beach, where you and your friends will be greeted by your own private chef.

Check out the many fresh opportunities popping up on the South Fork now that the summer season is underway.

Electric Bike Tours at Navy Beach

A pair of e-bikes, available for rent for touring Montauk, from Electric Bikes A Go Go. The company is offering an e-cycling tour of Montauk for the summer of 2023, in conjunction with Navy Beach restaurant and tavern, located in Montauk, from where the tour begins and finishes. Credit: Mary Anna Jun-Morris

Launches from 16 Navy Rd., Montauk

Restaurant and social spot Navy Beach is partnering with the Hamptons-based e-bike company Electric Bikes A Go Go to create a guided expedition that takes riders on a tour around Montauk. The 3.5-hour jaunt begins and ends at Navy Beach and takes participants past iconic landmarks like Montauk Lighthouse and Camp Hero State Park. The tour will also pass by Ditch Plains Beach and downtown Montauk for a coffee stop. Open to riders aged 16 and older; appropriate for intermediate to advanced cyclists. Tours max out at five riders; there must be a minimum of two. Available Saturdays and Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; $175 per rider. Private tours are also available; all can be booked online at electricbikesagogo.com.

More info 631-668-6868, navybeach.com

The Ness at Topping Rose

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton

Upscale fitness company The Ness has opened an exclusive studio at the boutique Topping Rose hotel, but the general public can still get in on the action by signing up in advance via an online waitlist on the company’s website for the weekly classes. Held Wednesdays through Sundays, exercise options will include sculpt, bounce and stretch classes. Single classes are $50, packages for multiple classes are also available.

More info914-233-6630, thenessnyc.com.

The Sneaker Room at Le Closet

9 Windmill Ln., Southampton

A view of the new Sneaker Room at the Southampton location of Le Closet. Credit: Apollo Fields

The luxury consignment brand is adding an emphasis on kicks this summer with its Sneaker Room that opened in April. The selection features more than 150 pairs of sneakers including Nike Mid Top shoes, Dunks and Air Jordan 1s, 3s and 4s. Sizes range between a women’s 5 to a men’s 13, but special orders can be made upon request. Loyalty Members of the company will get 24-hour advance notice of what's dropping.

More info 860-726-3626, leclosetnewyork.com.

Montauk Om

83 South Elmwood Ave., Montauk

The interior of Montauk Om yoga studio, located in Montauk. Credit: Ben Papalaeo

There is a new place to practice yoga in downtown Montauk. Beginner classes at the studio include Slow Flow, which will be taught at a slower pace. Power Flow, open to all levels, is designed to strengthen focus, endurance and flexibility. Yogis with advanced experience can take the Flow Fluid yoga class featuring advanced postures and holds. For a body sculpting workout, Sculpt sessions combine cardio, strength training and yoga with ankle weights and resistance bands. Starts at $30 for single classes, $40 for weekend classes. Open daily starting at 8 a.m.

More info montaukom.com.

Mavericks

51 South Edgemere St., Montauk

A view of the interior of Mavericks restaurant and social hangout, located in Montauk. Credit: Michelle McSwain

This new steakhouse will also feature live music this summer. The bar will be open late and the cocktail menu will include drinks like Pour Decisions (gin, cucumber, lime, soda), the Midnight Oil (coffee liqueur, mezcal, mint liqueur, Irish whiskey liqueur) and the Basic Beach (vodka, watermelon, yuzu lime soda, mint). Guests can either hang by the bar or out on the patio and lawn. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

More info 631-668-8506, mavericksmontauk.com.

Taylor's Sushi Suite by Sydney's

32 Mill Rd., Westhampton Beach

Think of it as a “sushi speakeasy.” To gain entry you’ll need to make reservations, which will then result in an entry code being emailed or texted to you. You’ll then take that code and type it into a keypad at an unmarked door found behind the restaurant’s building. Once inside, guests will have their own private chef standing by to create an hour-long dining session consisting of a 17-course, guided omakase, a meal consisting of dishes selected by the chef, focused on seasonal Japanese fish; cocktails are also available to order. Space is limited to eight guests per session, $150 each. Open Thursdays 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Sundays 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

More info 631-288-4722, sushibybou.com.

Torch and Crown Beer Garden at Dive Bar Pizza

2095 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett

People hang out at the Torch and Crown Beer Garden at Dive Bar Pizza in Amagansett. Credit: Torch & Crown

The New York City-based Torch and Crown Brewing Company (torchandcrown.com) is kicking off an East End satellite at Dive Bar Pizza, a casual roadside pizzeria found along the Napeague stretch. Open Saturdays and Sundays from noon until sunset, guests can walk in free of charge and order up one of many Torch and Crown signature brews, including its Tenement Pilsner, Almost Famous IPA and Share House Summer Ale, in addition to a rotating selection of seasonal offerings such as its Beach Ball Sour Ale and Stoop Beer Light American Lager. Food and other beverages like wine and liquor will be available via the pizzeria’s full bar. Customers can also play lawn games like Jenga and cornhole. Live music will also be taking place. Reservations can be made for larger parties.

More info 631-668-8378, divebarpizza.com

Thursday karaoke at Almond

1 Ocean Rd., Bridgehampton

This spot serving French and Mediterranean cuisine is moving its popular karaoke night from Saturdays to Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. It will be led by host DJ Carlos Lama, who will help guests pick their tunes to cover throughout the evening.

More info 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

eLTacobar

62 Main St., Sag Harbor

Located in the space formerly home to LT Burger, this is also an “LT” eatery — as in chef Laurent Tourondel, thus the “LT” in the name — but instead of burgers and fries, guests can now chow down on upscale Mexican food, such as the Lobster and Local Corn (with chilies, pineapple-jicama pico, smoked pork) and the Shrooms-Mole ‘Huitiachoche (with portobello, cremini, vegan cheese) tacos. However, it’s not just a restaurant, as a large round bar dominates the center of the room, and people can come through for drinks, with wines, beers and tequilas from which to choose, as well as a selection of margaritas, including a frozen drink made with prickly pear; signature cocktails include the Oaxacan Paloma and the Watermelon Fresca.

More info 631-899-4646, eltacobarny.com

Enchanté

210 Hampton Rd., Southampton

Taking over the space that formerly housed Red Bar, this new eatery will be a French-inspired bistro, which will include a bar space where visitors can hang and sip wine or Champagne by the glass. The cocktail menu features Summer in Saint-Tropez (cognac, raspberry liquor, orange, lemon juice) and Le Voyage (aged rum, almond liqueur, egg whites, lemon).

More info 631-810-9020, enchantebistro.com.