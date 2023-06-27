Summer on the North Fork: New things to do in Riverhead, Greenport, Southold and Mattituck

The North Fork is a destination to stay, play and get social and, this summer, there are plenty of opportunities to do just that. From new hotel options to an East End axe-throwing venue, here are some of the latest spots to explore on your next trip out east:

ACTIVITIES

Private Tasting Room at Macari Vineyards

The private tasting suite at Macari Vineyards in Mattituck has been refreshed with a pink-driven theme for 2023. Credit: Macari Vineyards and Winery LTD /Carl Timpone

This winery has a new floral theme in its private tasting space featuring pink décor and blossoms bookable for two-hour slots (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.) for up to 30 guests. Upon arrival, patrons receive sparkling wine before digging into a wine tasting flight of five selections. Guests can also order charcuterie, cheese and a chef-prepared lunch for $150 per guest. A minimum of 10 guests required Fridays through Sundays, six Mondays through Thursdays.. Suite can be booked online.

More info 150 Bergen Ave., Mattituck, 631-298-0100, macariwines.com.

Long Island Selfie Studio

This is one of the 26 backdrops available for customers to use when doing a photo session at Long Island Selfie Studio, opening on June 2 in Riverhead. Credit: Dioniser Rodriguez

Guests will find a professionally lit studio equipped with a tripod able to hold any smartphone at this selfie spot that opened this June. Visitors can choose between 26 unique backdrops for their photo shoot. Rates start at $35 per person for an hourly session.

More info 221 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-591-0259, longislandselfiestudio.com.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Axe Lounge and Smash Paint at Mattituck Cinemas

Cara Slotkin, 30, of Jamesport plays a game of classic target and gets the bullseye at Axe and Smash LI, the axe throwing lounge located in the Mattituck Cinemas in Mattituck. Credit: Randee Daddona

Guests of all ages can play at the new ax throwing lounge (kids ages 4-12 use rubber axes to throw) or slap, splash and blast paint onto canvases hung on the walls (protective ponchos, goggles and shoe covers are included in each session) at Smash Paint. The theater runs classic films for both families and adult date nights. Moviegoers can also order food and cocktails from the connected Lucharito’s restaurant during showings. Axe throwing starts at $25 for 30 minutes and $39 for an hour; smash paint is $36 for 30 minutes.

More info 10095 Main Rd., 631-292-0020, axesmashli.com.

GRAB A BITE

Mugs on Main

Salted caramel-o-yeah, a French Toast Mug and a Creme Brûlée oatmeal mug at Mugs on Main in Riverhead. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Located in Downtown Riverhead, this coffee shop opened this spring and is aiming to ramp up its social scene for the summer with live music on its outdoor deck and patio. Guests can also look forward to “Flight Nights” on weekends featuring a variety of lattes to sample. Customers can also order up foods served in mugs, like French toast, oatmeal and a “broken” bacon egg and cheese sandwich.

More info 33 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-381-0494, mugsonmain.com.

North Fork Chocolate Company expands

A selection of chocolates at North Fork Chocolate Company in Riverhead. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

Formerly a single entity located in Aquebogue, this sweet shop expanded earlier this year into two shops, one in Mattituck (8700 Main Rd.), the other in Riverhead (309 E. Main St.). Both feature treats like homemade ice cream, coffee, organic espresso and new to the menu, waffles are served all day at both locations. The Mattituck spot sells locally crafted gift items and the Riverhead location is serving lunch in addition to its sweets and coffee, including a vegetarian and a vegan menu.

More info 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com.

Chenza’s Twisted Tacos

The newly opened Chenza’s Twisted Tacos has a menu of tacos, quesadillas, burritos and empanadas. The chef prepared meals will utilize ingredients from around the globe, ranging from Latin and European nations to Asian countries as well. Guests can stay and eat indoors or out.

More info 10560 Main Rd., Mattituck; chenzastwistedtacos.com

NIGHTLIFE

Championship Entertainment Theatre

Mattituck Cinemas is also hosting a new dinner theater wrestling event Fridays, now through Labor Day. Set in an arena within the theater, the space is divided into four zones by a color that will match the garb worn by the professional wrestlers. The ring will also be used as a staging area for DJ sessions and live bands. Movies will still run Fridays, scheduled around arena events. Each wrestling ticket includes a Lucharitos burrito and a soft drink. Guests can also order from a full bar, the Lucharitos menu and other concessions will be available. Tickets start at $35.99.

More info 10095 Main Rd.; champtheatre.com.

ZErdem

"Serving the Hamptons" reality TV star and hospitality spot owner Zach Erdem has made a name for himself in Southampton (75 Main, Blu Mar) over the past decade. Now, the restaurateur has ventured to the North Fork and opened new restaurant ZErdem at the former Kontiki location. The spot will serve as a Mediterranean eatery by day and a late-night party spot on weekends, featuring DJ-driven parties and bottle service. ZErdem will also host a festive Sunday brunch.

More info 314 Main St., Greenport; 631-477-6540

OVERNIGHT STAY

Hotel Moraine

A view of the sun setting over the Long Island Sound from the beach belonging to the Hotel Moraine resort, located in Greenport. Credit: Hotel Moraine

Now open in what was formerly the Sunset Motel, the hotel has been transformed into a boutique resort located along Long Island Sound. Amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, game room and an outdoor bar. S’mores kits are available at night and guests can play boccie, use paddleboards and complimentary bicycles and movie nights will be held on the lawn. Rates start at $350.

More info 62005 CR-48, Greenport; 631-477-1776, hotelmoraine.com

Silver Sands Motel and Beach Bungalows

A look at one of the rooms available to guests at the Silver Sands Motel and Beach Cottages resort, located in Greenport. Credit: Tyler Sands

After more than 60 years in business, this iconic hotel has changed hands and is set to reopen this summer following renovations. The motel still features a private beach along Pipes Cove and will stay open year-round, with rooms and bungalows available. Reservations available starting June 30.

More info 1400 Silvermere Rd., Greenport; 631-997-1957, silversandsmotel.com.