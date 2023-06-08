Staycation on Long Island: Tiki bars, beach huts and more

Long Island spots give off a tropical vibe and will make you forget you’re close to home. Tiki bars, salt shacks, tropical-themed experiences and beach resorts can help you make an escape this summer, if just for a few hours. Plan your summer staycation:

Pina Chulo with coconut rum,vodka, licor43, and pineapple juice served in a fresh pineapple, Mamajuana Cafe in Huntington Station. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Kick back with a drink in hand and your feet in the sand or sip a fruity cocktail by the bar at some of Long Island's many tiki and beach bars.

Lynn’s Hula Hut: Located in the parking lot of the Montauk Marine Basin, this tropical oasis is a tiki bar dotted with tall palm trees, a white sand beach and thatched umbrellas that provide some shade. The spot also sports a walk-up bar and a small stage where live music takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. (plus occasionally at 3 p.m. weekends). In addition to a cocktail menu, there's a Bloody Mary bar and food menu that mainly consists of tapas and tacos. Open Thursdays through Mondays, 426 West Lake Dr., Montauk; lynnshulahut.net.

The Montauket: A throwback to the days when Montauk was a generally quiet hamlet that was mainly a draw for just fishing and surfing, this off-the-beaten-path spot has been owned by the same family since 1959. Expect a sensational sunset over Fort Pond Bay. The crowd is casual and the menu is classic: lobster rolls, locally caught seafood, steak. There’s a cocktail menu, a wine list and frozen drinks to try, plus live music five nights a week (and weekend afternoons). Late nights are not part of the program, as things shut down between 11 p.m.-midnight. 88 Firestone Rd., Montauk; 631-668-5992, themontauket.com.

Salt Shack, Cedar Beach: Live music is planned seven nights a week on the beach. This summer's theme nights include Country Night Mondays and Rock Salt Tuesdays. Parking is free for nonresidents after 4 p.m. Town of Babylon residents park free all day with proof of residency. 100 Ocean Pkwy, Babylon; saltshackny.com, 631-422-7222.

The Low Tide Bar: Grab a drink and sit on the sand at this beachside bar at Sound View Greenport, opening Memorial Day weekend. A cocktail menu from the neighboring Halyard at Sound View will be paired with live music every Saturday and Sunday. Jack’s Shack, will also open Memorial Day weekend, offering a menu of classic American fare and summery twists on classic cocktails by the pool. 58775 County Road 48, Greenport; soundviewgreenport.com, 631-477-1910.

Dublin Deck Tiki Bar: Sip on tropical drinks and enjoy live music Wednesdays through Sundays. Join us for Country Night Wednesdays, Ladies Night Thursdays and Freestyle Fridays; 325 River Ave., Patchogue; dublindeck.com, 631-207-0370.

Tiki Joe’s Beach Club: If a lineup of live music doesn't tempt you, perhaps weekly lobster night specials at theSmithpoint, Cupsogue, and Meschutt locations will. All six locations -- Captree Boat Basin in Bay Shore, Cedar Beach in Mt. Sinai, Cupsogue Beach in Westhampton Beach, Meschutt Beach in Hampton Bays, Smith Point Beach in Shirley and Tobay Beach in Massapequa -- will be open by Memorial Day weekend. tikijoesbeachclub.com.

Navy Beach: Kick back at this yacht hot spot and watch the boats pass by. Newer menu items include options such as salmon tartar tostada, charred Portuguese octopus and grilled sea scallops. 16 Navy Road, Montauk; navybeach.com, 631-668-6868.

Ocean Sunset Lounge: Catch the sunset with a drink in hand at this bar and lounge with waterfront views. Come on Thursday lobster night, which includes a glass of wine, a salad and 1.5-pound lobster, plus dessert. 333 Bayville Ave., Bayville; cometotheocean.com, 516-628-3330.

Coco Bistro Kitchen & Lounge: Formerly Cafe Havana Bar & Grill, here you'll find food with Cuban, Puerto Rican, and Spanish influences and a bar with décor that gives off that vacation vibe. 944 W. Jericho Tpke., Smithtown; cafehavanali.com, 631-670-6277.

Flynn's: Enjoy drinks dockside at this weekend hot-spot on Fire Island or kick back at the indoor or outdoor patio setup with tropical plants and décor. Ticketed events, Fri.-Sun., tickets must be purchased in advance. Sat, night dance party, tickets $23. 1 Cayuga St., Ocean Bay Park; flynnsfireislandny.com, 631-583-5000.

The Buoy Bar: Attached to a fishing station, this waterside restaurant and bar has a sun-soaked deck and bay beach where customers can sit and stare out at the calm surrounding waters. 72 Bayside Dr., Point Lookout; buoybarli.com, 516-432-3975.

Katch at Venetian Shores Beach: Scheduled to open full time by Memorial Day Weekend, it’s an airy bayside place for dining and live music. Parking is limited to Town of Babylon residents until 5 p.m. June 24 to Sept. 4 850 Venetian Blvd., Lindenhurst; katchli.com, 631-888-3460.

The pool and outdoor lounge area of the Sole East resort in Montauk. Credit: Bryan Adams | WordHampton Public Relations

Many local hotels evoke that feeling of an escape, no matter how far you roam. Many on the East End offering private beaches, islands, docks and more just might make you feel as if you're on an island vacation. Here are a few worth checking out:

Sound View Greenport: Enjoy private beach access at this waterfront hotel and bar. Sound View has an “Linger, Longer” package where those who book 3 nights or more receive an increased discount on their stay, they also have a "Suite-R Life” package where those who book a suite get a $100 dining credit that can be used at The Halyard, Low Tide, Jack’s Shack or room service and to go. Rooms start around $400 per night and increase based on room type; 58775 County Road 48, Greenport; soundviewgreenport.com, 631-477-1910.

Fire Island Beach House: Guests can enjoy poolside DJ and live music on weekends. Rooms start at $235, plus a $50 resort fee per night; 25 Cayuga St., Fire Island; thefibh.com, 631-583-8000.

Montauk Yacht Club: A private island just for you? It might feel that way when your hotel is steps from the sand. Stays include access to a pool and marina, plus eateries. 32 Star Island Rd., Montauk; montaukyachtclub.com, 631-668-3100.

Ruschmeyer’s: Close to the heart of Montauk, choose between five themed room décor types that fit your vacation vibe. 161 Second House Rd., Montauk; ruschmeyersmontauk.com, 631-528-2701.

Aqua By American Beech: With 18 rooms and suites, this hotel offers an exclusive vibe and access to 150 feet of private beach on the Peconic Bay reserved only for guests. There's a two-night minimum until July 1, when it turns into a three-night minimum. Rates vary depending on the room, day of the week, and season. 15 Bay Ave., Aquebogue; aquahotelbeachclub.com, 631-722-3212.

Driftwood Resort: Guests at this family-friendly, oceanfront resort have access to private tennis courts, a swimming pool, private beaches and cabana staff. Rates start at $159 and there is typically a three-night minimum between July and August. 2178 Montauk Hwy., Montauk; driftwoodmontauk.com, 631-668-5744.

American Beech Hotel: Luxury boutique hotel with 11 rooms and two 2-bedroom style apartments, the courtyard is equipped with seating and a bar built around a shady tree; it’s also got a fireplace in case the late evenings get chilly. Its Black Llama Cocktail and Oyster Bar will be returning as well, with a selection of specialty drinks and Spanish tapas, or shop its Alex Vinash Boutique for stylish gear and home décor. All rooms receive a breakfast basket at their door seven days a week. Rates vary per room, day of week and within the season, with a two-night minimum stay on weekends all year round. 300 Main St., Greenport; americanbeech.com, 631-477-5939.

Sole East Resort: A luxury hotel with a pool, al fresco dining areas and a restaurant, its lawn is also key with fire pits and space to soak up the sun. Rates vary per room, day of week and within the season; some weekdays start at $269-$349. 90 Second House Rd., Montauk; soleeast.com, 631-668-2105.

The Inn at Fox Hollow: This upscale hotel may be landlocked, but laying out in the sun is easy to do in its palm tree-surrounded courtyard, where guests can dine, order beverages, play lawn games and chill around the salt water pool. Rates vary per day of the week and within the season; some weekdays start at $279. 7755 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-224-8100, thefoxhollow.com.

The Surf Lodge: An upscale inn with a restaurant, rooms for stays, an outside deck and a sandy area where guests can also dine and lounge. Look for live music on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and its concert series on the weekends. Rates vary per room, day of week and within the season; some weekdays start at $550.183 Edgemere St., Montauk; thesurflodge.com, 631-250-8439

Allegria Hotel: Located along the Long Beach boardwalk, this spot has a rooftop pool (open for hotel guests 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and it’s been adjusted to meet social distance guidelines (cleaning is done every 90 minutes). You can lay back in a lounge chair that overlooks the ocean. 80 W. Broadway, Long Beach; allegriahotelny.com, 516-889-1300.

Pridwin Hotel: The original version of this hospitality spot dates back more than 95 years but had closed for two years of renovations. Reopened for the summer last year, it has 33 rooms and 16 cottages, the latter of which all overlook the water and feature fireplaces and private decks. There’s a full-service spa and hammam as well, open to guests and non-guests for bookings. Summer rates for hotel rooms start at $650; cottages at $950. 81 Shore Rd., Shelter Island; 631-749-0476, caperesorts.com.

The Harborfront Inn: With its Greenport Village address and walking distance from the Shelter Island ferry, this hotel is perfectly placed for local exploration. It has a private pool, and as it’s a sibling of the Sound View Greenport (58775 County Road 48, soundviewgreenport.com, 631-477-1910), guests also gain access to the private pool, beach and restaurants there as well. Summer rates start at $400. 209 Front St., Greenport; 631-477-0707, theharborfrontinn.com.

Hotel Moraine: Opening this summer in what was formerly the Sunset Motel, the hotel has been transformed into a boutique resort located along Long Island Sound. Amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, game room and an outdoor bar. S’mores kits are available at night and guests can play bocce, use paddleboards and complimentary bicycles and movie nights will be held on the lawn. Rates start at $350. 62005 CR-48, Greenport; 631-477-1776, hotelmoraine.com.

Silver Sands Motel and beach bungalows: After more than 60 years in business, this iconic hotel has changed hands and is set to reopen this summer following renovations. The motel still features a private beach along Pipes Cove and will stay open year-round, with rooms and bungalows available, plus a restored diner for guests looking for meals on the grounds. The motel will host dining events and cookouts on weekends at its Boathouse that will be open to all, and its dishes will feature local produce, wood oven fired Neapolitan pizza and oysters harvested from its own waters. Reservations available starting June 30.1400 Silvermere Rd., Greenport; 631-997-1957, silversandsmotel.com.

Zey Hotel: Restaurateur Zach Erdem has ventured to the North Fork and opened Zey Hotel. Already open to guests, the hotel features a restaurant and DJ nights with bottle service and a Sunday brunch. Guests can also use the game room and a courtyard with a patio. The space also includes a Jacuzzi and a second-story private deck. The hotel will be open year-round and host movie nights Sundays in its lounge. Nightly rates start at $425. 439 Main St., Greenport; zeyhotel.com, 631-477-4000.

Paella with saffron rice, clams, mussels, calamari, bay scallops, lobster and chorizo garnished with roasted red pepper escabeche, Mamajuana Cafe in Huntington Station. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

For a taste of the tropics without traveling far, consider dining at one of the local restaurants, offering Latin American, Jamaican and Caribbean cuisine, picked by Newsday critics.

One Bite Jamaican Restaurant & Bakery: The bar inside this narrow spot is loaded each day with Jamaican dishes, from oxtail and curried goat to jerk and stew chicken. Cocoa bread comes from a bakery in Brooklyn, and while most diners take their food to go, the sunsplashed dining room has a few flower-topped tables. 175 Bay Shore Rd., Deer Park; 631-940-9900, onebitejamaican.com.

JoJo’s Juice Bar & Grill: This health-conscious spot consists of little more than a counter and a few tables but still manages to exude loads of charm from morning (think chia pudding, avocado toast, fresh juices and smoothies) until suppertime. Meatless Jamaican and fusion dishes pepper the menu — from vegan soups to dal, tostones, barbecued jackfruit-quinoa bowls and teriyaki tofu — but there’s also jerk chicken, shrimp wraps and turkey burgers. 124 Brooklyn Ave., Valley Stream; 516-887-1694, jojos-juice-bar-and-grill.business.site.

Mamajuana Cafe: The name might inspire a double take, and this pan-Latin spot is a double threat, from its festive dining room to airy covered patio. Fresh mojitos in myriad flavors and Piña Chula — aka the cocktail in the pineapple — bring the bar alive from happy hour onward. Dishes are filling and unusual, from shareables such as miniature mofongos, Latin-style sushi rolls or grilled octopus to larger plates like paella, slow-roasted pork for two or seafood-stuffed red snapper. 555 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station; 631-923-3686, mamajuanacafe-huntington.com.

Good Bickle: Three brothers, with the help of generations-old family recipes, have been selling stellar Jamaican out of a small storefront in Suffolk County, impressing East Enders with mouthwatering jerk pork, curry chicken, rasta pasta and more. Rounding out the menu are several cold-pressed juices with names like Sunshine Punch and Island Vybz, each a mini-trip to the tropics. 617 Montauk Hwy., Center Moriches; 631-909-3720, goodbicklerestaurant.com.

The Dinghy Shop in Amityville hosts a Kayak Open House, where you'll get the opportunity to try some boats. Credit: Marguerite Koehler

Whether it's taking out the paddle board or enjoying a tropical-themed spa treatment, there's no shortage of ways to relax on Long Island.

Bounce with friends: Lake Montauk-based Water Trampoline is a watercraft with a runway that passengers can walk, climb or jump off into the water. There's also a waterslide. “The trampolines offer fun in the sun from laying out to chill and chat with friends to handstands and flips into the water,” says MTK Cruises owner Tom Hoffman. The trampoline is 20 feet in diameter and can hold up to 20 people when people aboard are just sitting around, but is limited to only a few (2-3) people when passengers choose to jump around; the water trampoline is available through September. From $300 per hour for up to 12 people, with a two-hour minimum for swimming; 59 Star Island Rd., Montauk; 631-668-8079, cruisemontauk.com.

Take a yoga class: Head out onto open waters on a paddleboard and find your Zen while balancing, stretching and taking in the sun — except those open waters are actually local pools, lakes and, in some cases, oceans. Salty Soul Yoga, which holds stand-up paddleboard yoga classes at the pool inside of The Glen Cove Mansion, the Farmingdale Aquatic Center and Barry & Florence Friedberg JCC in Oceanside year-round, takes its instruction on the road through Labor Day giving locals the chance to find balance at locations such as The Center in Oyster Bay, Heckscher State Park in East Islip, Gilgo Beach in Babylon, Tanner Park in Copiague and Steers Beach in Northport. All lessons begin with a land-based tutorial that covers getting on and off the equipment, technique and a comprehensive safety lesson. Groups max out at six guests and one instructormysaltysoulyoga.com

Ride a zip line: You don’t have to travel to a tropical location to zip line through the trees or above water; Jones Beach’s WildPlay has a family-friendly zip line stretching over 700 feet along the beach. The ride starts at $14.99 per person; ; wildplay.com/jones-beach; Jones Beach Boardwalk, Wantagh.

Go to the mobile spa: An aroma of lemongrass fills the air as you relax at the mobile Anoz Spa experience aiming to bring a touch of the Caribbean to Long Island. Spa beds that'll travel to you allow for massages and facials. A mobile bus is in the works; anozlife.com, 516-782-1597.

Dine in a bus: Munch on Island-inspired cuisine in a private bus at Rumba. The bar and waterside restaurant is open seven days a week offering specials including a weekday happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. (half-off appetizers, rum punch, sangria, house margaritas and more), Margarita and Mojito Mondays (half-off house margaritas or mojitos) and Taco Thursdays (three tacos for $15). 43 Canoe Place Rd., Hampton Bays; rumbahamptonbays.com, 631-594-3544.

Paddle with a group: Paddle Pub, the group-powered watercraft that opened in Patchogue in 2021, and has launched a second outpost on the North Shore in Huntington. . Trips involve up to 26 passengers boarding the mobile pub, which lets you bring your own drinks, for a two-hour experience pedaling around the water. It costs $49 a person for public trips Mondays through Thursdays, $64 Fridays and Sundays, and $79 Saturdays; 631-778-1433; paddlepub.com/longisland.

Rent a watercraft: Even beginners can rent kayaks, sailboats and stand-up paddle boards for an inexpensive stint on the water. Two-hour rentals at The Dinghy Shop in Amityville run $35-$70 for kayaks, $45 for stand-up paddleboards and $90 for sailboats. All rentals include a flotation device and paddle. 334 South Bayview Ave., Amityville; dinghyshop.com, 631-264-0005.

Visit Newsday.com/funbook for more recommendations on watersport rentals.