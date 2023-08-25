Summer venues, activities staying open past Labor Day on Long Island

Summer, don’t go. Whether you’re craving the shore or yet another s’more, lots of Long Island family-fun spots will remain open in the fall. They might not feel exactly like summer, but September will give them a different, dazzling spin.

FINS Glamping

The campground at Watch Hill, part of the Fire Island National Seashore, offers safari-style platform tents to book. Credit: @loveFINS

If you're still dreaming of sleeping on the beach after Labor Day, hop on a ferry from Patchogue to Fire Island and enjoy safari-style glamping at Watch Hill Fire Island Campground. Each safari tent is waterproof and raised on a wooden platform. The tent comes with queen beds, a dresser, table and chairs, linens, blankets, solar lights and lanterns. Owner Lee Biviano says, "Watch Hill is like a diamond in the rough. Not many people know about it. In the fall, there are more opportunities to see deer, rabbits and birds migrating because it’s quieter. Monarchs come through. The colors are vibrant and the air feels like crisp fall."

Schedule: Eight safari tents can be rented through Columbus Day weekend; live music on weekends at the site. Make a reservation at lovefins.com/glamping

How to find it: 150 West Ave., Patchogue (ferry); 631-597-6074

What it costs: Rates vary after Sept. 4 (shoulder season)

Also try heading to East Hampton at Cedar Point County Park which has 18 safari glamping platform tents right on Northwest Harbor overlooking Shelter Island and Sag Harbor. Season runs through Columbus Day. (lovecedarpt.com).

Long Island Game Farm

Intern Wyatt Skopov-Normane feeds "Bobo" the giraffe at the Long Island Game Farm. Credit: Tom Lambui

After Labor Day, you can still check out what the animals are up to at The Long Island Game Farm. "Fall is a wonderful time to see how active the animals are as temperatures drop as well as how some of the animals get ready for the winter weather by growing extra fur," says president Melinda Novak. Come winter, the game farm will be open on a limited basis..

Schedule: After Labor Day, open Thursdays through Sundays through the end of October, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How to find it: 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville; 631-878-6644; longislandgamefarm.com

What it costs: $26.95 (ages 13-61), $19.95 (ages 3-12)

Bayville Adventure Park

Bumper boats at Bayville Adventure Park in Bayville. Credit: Morgan Campbell

All summer attractions at Bayville Adventure Park remain open on weekends through Nov. 5.. Let the bumper boats, mini golf, rock climbing and bungee bounce remind us of summer. The much-loved Beach Bucket Sundae is still in the cream parlor, too. Five ice cream scoops and six toppings are tossed in a plastic beach pail with a shovel. Carry it across the street and eat it on the beach. On Sept. 22, the park transitions to the Bayville Scream Park with Halloween attractions.

Schedule: Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

How to find it: 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville; 516-624-7433; bayvilleadventurepark.com

What it costs: $34.75 for unlimited activities all day, or $12.75 mini golf

Long Island Aquarium

A visit with the sharks at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead. Credit: Randee Daddona

The Atlantis Explorer Tour Boat will continue weekend runs until October. "Visiting during the week when school starts ensures almost a private experience," says Darlene Puntillo, the aquarium's marketing director.

Schedule: After Labor Day: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends, holidays and school breaks.

Address: 431 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200; longislandaquarium.com

What it costs: $45.99 ages 13-61, $31.99 ages 3-12

Jones Beach State Park

Yugnik Singh, helps his son, Saveer, at the mini-golf course at Jones Beach. Credit: Linda Rosier

If you have a wave crave, Jones Beach will be open after Labor Day. The game areas will be open for mini golf, paddle ball, shuffle ball, cornhole, table tennis and volleyball from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays through Nov. 5.

Schedule: After Labor Day, the beach will also be open with lifeguards daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 17 at West Bathhouse, Central Mall (Field 4) and Field 6

How to find it: 2400 Ocean Parkway Wantagh; 516-785-1600; parks.ny.gov/parks/jonesbeach

What it costs: Parking $10 daily until Sept. 17; $8 weekends after Sept. 17 until mid-November; Mini golf: $7 per person (13 and older), $5 per person (12 and under), free (5 and under), group fee $24 (4 people); shuffleboard: $4 per person; pickleball/paddle tennis: $6 fee per person, per hour; cornhole/table tennis: $5 per person, per hour; bocce ball: $10 per person, per hour; volleyball: $15 rental, per court

The Adventure Park

Visitors wait in line at the beginning of the ropes couse at Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights. Credit: Linda Rosier

In the fall, on the Ninja Warrior style course at The Adventure Park on Long Island, keep traveling across treetops while climbing through high-ropes and obstacles. "Fall is one of our favorite times of year at the park"We love to celebrate the season with our Firepit Friday and Halloween-themed Glow in the Park events," says Candie Fisher, vice president of sales and marketing. Bring your own marshmallows or buy a s’mores kit and roasting stick in the park ($16 for a family of four); $8 for two people).

Schedule: Sept. 5 through Oct. 23: Fridays 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 23 — Nov. 26: Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; The Glow in the Park event is 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7.

How to find it: 75 Colonial Springs Road, Wheatley Heights; 631-983-3844; myadventurepark.com

What it costs: Aerial Adventure Park $69 ages 14 and older, $59 ages 7-13; Firepit Fridays $57 ages 7 and older; Glow in the Park $61 for 7 and older; Happy Hour Climb $49 ages 7 and older; Adventure Playground $15 ages 3-6

WildPlay Jones Beach

Randa Ahmed, 30, of New Hyde Park, at WildPlay Jones Beach. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Through the second week in November, continue to climb across crazy contraptions at WildPlay Jones Beach with zip lines, obstacles and platforms above the beach. WildPlay Park Manager Adam Karp says, "We host my favorite event on Halloween … the zip line pumpkin toss. We set up large, wooden targets and let riders toss a pumpkin during their ride to try to smash it for prizes. The beach sunsets are extra special in the fall, and it’s a favorite season for climbers thanks to the cool breezes."

Schedule: After Labor Day, open Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Park closes Nov. 5.

How to find it: Boardwalk at Jones Beach, Wantagh; 855-330-0123; wildplay.com/jones-beach

What it costs: Prices start at $44.99.

Custer Observatory

The Susan F. Rose Observatory at the Custer Institute and Observatory in Southold. Credit: Randee Daddona

"The Custer Observatory is open to the public year-round every Saturday night from 7 p.m. until midnight for stargazing," says Observatory president Anne Spooner. "Staff provide guided tours of the night sky through powerful telescopes in the historic observation dome and other ground-based viewing stations on the site. As summer winds down and autumn approaches, a new host of celestial wonders grace the night sky." That includes an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, the Orionid meteor shower and other celestial events. There are several programs including an outdoor talk on Exploring and Navigating the Autumn Night Sky on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. and International Observe the Moon Night on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Schedule: Open to the public year-round, Saturday nights 7 p.m. to midnight.

How to find it: 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold; 631-765-2626; custerobservatory.org

What it costs: Suggested donation is $5, $3 children under 12

Adventureland

Yeslyn Vazquez (left) and Glenda Euceda, on Adventureland's Fireball ride in Farmingdale. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

You can still scream on Turbulence at Adventureland. The amusement park is open on weekends and holidays through the end of October. Favorite snacks like funnel cakes and cotton candy are summer reminders, too. On Oct. 21 and 22, Adventureland hosts to a Pumpkin Park event.

Schedule: After Labor Day: Open weekends and holidays through the end of October. Opens at 11 a.m., open until at least 5 p.m.

How to find it: 2245 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale; 631-694-6868; adventureland.us

What it costs: $46.99 ages 2-24, $36.99 ages 25 and older



Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium

Long Island's Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium in Centerport. Credit: Marisol Díaz

Summer nights end, but the stars stay behind. On Friday nights after Labor Day, gaze at the nighttime sky through a high-powered telescope at the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium. "This year, the skies of September and October will offer us incredible views of Saturn and Jupiter," says Dave Bush, the planetarium director. "We’ll also be able to see the autumn constellations arriving in the sky, including Pegasus, Pisces and Andromeda."

Observatory schedule: Fridays, 8 p.m., weather permitting. Also recommended: Fridays, 7 p.m., "Long Island Skies." Before observing the sky at 8 p.m., a presenter will give an overview of what will be seen from the observatory.

How to find it: 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport; 631-854-5579; vanderbiltmuseum.org

What it costs: Observatory admission is free. Long Island Skies show tickets: Adults: $10, children under 12 and members under 18: $8



Dublin Deck Tiki Bar

Dublin Deck Tiki Bar and Grille in Patchogue. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Rock out to live music at Dublin Deck Tiki Bar Wednesday-Sunday. The weekly lineup includes Country Night on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. (1/2 price frozen margaritas $7 all day) and Ladies Night on Thursday (7 to 9 p.m. ladies drink free). The spot will close for the season on Oct. 9. (on the Patchogue River at 325 River Ave., Patchogue; dublindeck.com, 631-207-0370)

Swell South

Open for breakfast, lunch and happy hour, Swell South is a seasonal location catering to boaters fueling up at the on-site gas station and walk-in patrons who can dine on the docks. During happy hour, a pop-up bar in the parking lot serves a tequila- and margarita-heavy cocktail list that also includes red sangria, cucumber vodka lemonade and a host of canned and bottled beers. Arrive early on weekends to snag a table and settle in for live music with plans to remain open through October. (605 Bergen Ave., West Babylon, southswellbergenpoint.com, 631-539-7373)

Visitors on the beach during lunch at Navy Beach in Montauk. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Navy Beach

Splashed across a 200-foot stretch of private beach overlooking Fort Pond Bay, Navy Beach offers an eclectic menu that ranges from salmon tartare to seared sea scallops. Plus a selection of rosé wines — while seated at a picnic table with your toes in the sand. The spot closes for the season Oct. 7. (16 Navy Rd., Montauk; navybeach.com/montauk, 631-668-6868)

Lazy Lobster

It’s a rollicking scene at this self-described "lobster beer garden" along the East Rockaway waterfront at Lazy Lobster, wash down the lobster rolls (and tacos, nachos and sandwiches) with a frosé or Grandpa Marco’s secret family recipe for sangria. Closes for the season at the end of September. (10 Front St., East Rockaway; lazylobsterny.com, 516-837-8484)

Natalie Motta, Ariana Motta, Reni Shobha and Paola Motta, on the beach at the Buoy Bar in Point Lookout. Credit: Linda Rosier

Buoy Bar

If you’d rather stay on dry land and take in the waterfront scenery, dive into a seafood dish and a frozen cocktail at Buoy Bar year-round. The spot also hosts live music on occasion. (72 Bayside Dr., buoybarli.com, 516-432-3975)

DOX

Enjoy live music Thursday-Saturday and grab frozen drinks and food items like specialty tacos, fish and chips, lobster rolls, burgers, fried calamari and salads; open daily, year-round, noon to midnight with water views at DOX. (10 Broadway, Island Park; doxbarandkitchen.com, 516-992-2222).

Panko-fried shrimp with lime crema at Baja Boathouse in Patchogue. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

Baja Boathouse

Baja Boathouse, a Latin-influenced cantina, offers views of the Patchogue’s waterfront. The 3-acre meeting spot is anchored by a marina, multilevel indoor-outdoor dining, a sandy lounge and multiple bars. The menu features BBQ and brick oven pizza, to panko-fried shrimp with pineapple cubes and lime crema, to a stuffed Cubano. Open through September. (31 Baker Place, Patchogue, 631-475-1723, bajaboathouse.com)

With Kristen Sullivan