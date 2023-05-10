Things to do in Williamsburg, DUMBO, Red Hook and Coney Island this summer

Brooklyn has a reputation for being a hot spot in New York City with trendy restaurants, shops, things to do and iconic waterfront views. From parks by the river to dining with a skyline view, here are spots to visit by the water this summer in Williamsburg, DUMBO, Red Hook and Coney Island.

WILLIAMSBURG

THINGS TO DO

Bushwick Inlet Park (86 Kent Ave.; nycgovparks.org) features walkways, garden beds, a playground, a community building with a lawn-covered roof and an athletic field. From here, visitors can walk to the adjoining Marsha P. Johnson State Park (90 Kent Ave.; parks.ny.gov). Johnson Park includes playgrounds, a small beachfront (no swimming allowed) and a park house that puts books and crafts outside for kids when open, as well as games like giant Jenga, cornhole and giant Connect Four.

Play mini golf by the East River at Putting Green ($2-$10, at the west end of North First Street; puttinggreenbk.org). Its holes were created by artists and architects with inspiration taken from climate change issues and ways to battle their impact.

It’s also adjacent to the larger and strikingly unique Domino Park (River Street between Grand and South Fifth streets; dominopark.com), which takes its name from the towering building behind it, a New York City Landmark (built circa 1882) that was once the Domino Sugar Refinery. The park is 5 acres and about five city blocks in size, and uses artifacts from the refinery as urban art. The park features a turf lawn, sand volleyball and boccie among its amenities.

GRAB A BITE

Enjoy a cup of java at Poetica Coffee (416 Kent Ave. at the northwest corner of the alleyway; poeticacoffee.com) or dine across the way at Sea Wolf Waterfront (420 Kent Ave. at the southwest corner of the alley; seawolfbk.com), where seafood and cocktails are menu highlights.

People dine while attending Smorgasburg, a dining event held in Marsha P. Johnson State Park, located in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. Credit: Smorgasburg/Eric Demby

Check out the open-air food market Smorgasburg (smorgasburg.com) at Marsha P. Johnson State Park.

For a brew, head over to the Other Half Brewing company outpost (34 River St.; otherhalfbrewing.com) featuring a full bar including 20 lines drafting its own brand of beer, indoor and outdoor seating, a cocktail menu and boozy slushies. Guests at the brewery can order pizza and snacks directly to their table from neighboring Roberta’s Pizza (6 Grand St.; robertaspizza.com).

OddFellows Ice Cream Co. (40 River St.; oddfellowsnyc.com) serves over 20 homemade flavors crafted from locally sourced dairies. The shop serves vegan options, soft serve ice cream and sorbets, as well as beer and wine.

DUMBO

THINGS TO DO

Brooklyn Bridge Park (334 Furman St.; brooklynbridgepark.org) consists of a promenade and piers along the riverside that begins just north of the Manhattan Bridge. Walk south under the bridge and you’ll find Pebble Beach, a small rocky beach where you can stroll down to the water (swimming or entering the water is prohibited). Visitors also can take a ride on Jane’s Carousel (janescarousel.com), a vintage 1922 merry-go-round located in the DUMBO section of the park. Tickets are $2; one child with a chaperone can share one ticket. In the park you’ll find grassy lawns, ponds, the Squibb Park Bridge elevated walking path and a labyrinth.

St. Ann's Warehouse (45 Water St.; stannswarehouse.org), adjacent to the waterfront in a former tobacco warehouse next to Brooklyn Bridge Park, is a place for cutting-edge theater. A new production “Monsoon Wedding, the Musical,” based on the 2001 film, runs from May 6 to June 4.

GRAB A BITE

SuperFine (126 Front St.; superfine.nyc) serves farm-to-table dishes and hosts several events, including Saturday “Baby Tea” Drag Brunch, Sunday Bluegrass Brunch and jazz on Wednesdays while serving a menu focused on organic food and sustainable agriculture.

A view from the rooftop park found at TimeOut Market, located in the DUMBO neighborhood of Brooklyn. Credit: Time Out Market New York /Time Out Market New York

The TimeOut Market (55 Water St.; timeoutmarket.com), is located within Empire Stores, a sprawling former 19th-century warehouse repurposed into a retail and business hub where you can purchase food from a variety of cuisines and beverages. The TimeOut Rooftop Park features panoramic views of the city skyline and guests can dine and have drinks on its sunbathed deck.

RED HOOK

THINGS TO DO

Pier 44 Waterfront Garden (258 Conover St.) includes benches, lawn space and a vantage point of the Statue of Liberty. It’s also home to the Waterfront Museum and Showboat Barge (290 Conover St.; waterfrontmuseum.org), a floating stop built into the 1914 Lehigh Valley Railroad Barge No. 79, designated a historic place by the federal government (free to enter). Providing an educational experience aboard, the spot hosts events all year, including performances of “The Hook,” a play adapted from an unproduced screenplay by Arthur Miller based in Red Hook (June 9-11, 16-18, 23-25) and a show with clown duo Pinot and Augustine from the Happenstance Theater company (July 22).

GRAB A BITE

The exterior of Sunny's, a bar that dates back to the 19th century, located in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn. Credit: Ian J. Stark

Red Hook is home to Sunny's (253 Conover St.; sunnysredhook.com), one of the city’s iconic local bars, dating to the 1890s, featuring live music six nights a week (except Mondays) and $10 margaritas throughout the summer.

Brooklyn Crab (24 Reed St.; brooklyncrab.com) includes an outdoor beer garden and backyard space where guests can play games like cornhole and mini golf. The spot also has a rooftop deck and indoor space for dining with a seafood-strong menu and a drink selection that includes cocktails, craft beer and frozen drinks.

Toward the water you'll find the area outlet of the Strong Rope Brewery company (185 Van Dyke St.; strongropebrewery.com). Specializing in lagers and ales brewed from New York-grown hops and malts, the venue’s calendar includes live music, art shows and food trucks. Guests can sit either inside the taproom or out back at beer garden tables and enjoy views of New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty.

CONEY ISLAND

THINGS TO DO

A view of the Coney Island Boardwalk near the Luna Park amusement park. Credit: Luna Park Amusements

Experience thrills at Luna Park ($3 or more for rides, 1000 Surf Ave.; lunaparknyc.com), home of the Cyclone wooden coaster (opened in 1927), a New York City Landmark and designated a historic place by the federal government. New additions include “Tony’s Express,” a family-friendly, ADA-accessible coaster, a log flume ride known as “Leti’s Treasure” and a 50-foot ropes course dubbed “Sky Chaser."

The New York Aquarium (602 Surf Ave.; nyaquarium.com) has sea creatures in both indoor and outdoor exhibits. Guests can watch the resident California sea lions perform in the facility’s Aquatheater throughout the year. Admission is $29.95-$32.95 for adults, $25.95-$27.95 for children ages 3-12.

The Coney Island Museum (1208 Surf Ave.; coneyislandmuseum.org) offers a look at the history of the area and the building also is home to the Sideshows by the Seashore Theater. Admission is $5, $3 for kids under 12. The theater features performances by the Coney Island Circus Sideshow (opens May 20; coneyisland.com), a 45-minute, continuously running program featuring aerial acts, fire eaters, sword swallowers and more.

GRAB A BITE

The 2.7-mile Riegelmann Boardwalk (from West 37th Street to Brighton 15th Street in Brighton Beach; nycgovparks.org) is another New York City Landmark (first opened in 1923) and is open year-round, with concessions during the warmer months. The original Nathan’s Famous (1310 Surf Ave.; nathansfamous.com) serves its beloved hot dogs and hosts its annual Fourth of July hot dog-eating competition. There also are several fast-food and casual restaurants along Surf Avenue to grab a bite.

The Coney Island Brewery (1904 Surf Ave.; coneyislandbeer.com) is open year-round, and features a full kitchen and rotating beers brewed on-site, plus a beer garden that opens in the summer. Its event calendar includes karaoke, bingo, live music, drag shows and a chef-guided tasting meal for $20.