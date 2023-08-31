Things to do in Long Beach and beyond, from Atlantic Beach to Point Lookout
Sunny, sandy and sociable, Long Beach lives up to its City by the Sea nickname with crowds flocking year-round to the 4-mile Atlantic Ocean beach, historic 2.2-mile boardwalk and bustling downtown just steps from the sand.
But the city isn’t an island unto itself. It shares the dazzling beachfronts and relaxing vibe with neighboring Atlantic Beach, East Atlantic Beach, Lido Beach and Point Lookout, accessible via bridges, parkways and the Long Beach LIRR station. Once you arrive, the city is highly rated for walkability.
“I ride my bike — that’s the easiest way to get around,” says Cindy Ariza, 23, communication coordinator for the Long Beach Latino Civic Association. Ariza, who lives in Long Beach, frequents the area's local farmers market and bodegas popular with the Latino community.
Whether you're coming for a day trip or weekend, there many things to do that'll keep you occupied into the night.
“You can do anything on the beach — take yoga classes, play volleyball and the restaurants serve outdoors,” says Andrea Gauto, executive director of the Long Beach Martin Luther King Community Center.
Here's your guide to exploring the beachside towns:
Getting there
Getting there
By auto over the Long Beach Bridge (from Island Park), the Atlantic Beach Bridge (drawbridge connecting Lawrence and Atlantic Beach; starting at $3 cash toll) or the Loop Parkway (connecting the Meadowbrook State Parkway near Jones Beach with Lido Boulevard in Point Lookout); by train to the Long Beach Long Island Rail Road station (Park Avenue and Park Place)..
Point Lookout
Point Lookout
In Point Lookout, your seafood arrives on a plate or wriggling on the end of a fishing line. Point Lookout’s finer points include “outside dining and fishing tackle shops on Reynold’s Channel,” says Thomas Weiss, owner of The Captain Al fishing charter, which heads out daily for sea bass and fluke . $85, $45 ages 15 and younger includes rod, bait and tackle. (East Marina, 1501 Lido Blvd., 516-361-9275). When you're driving into town don't forget to drive slow. The 15 mph speed limit is strictly enforced.
THINGS TO DO IN POINT LOOKOUT
Point Lookout Beach
The beach is open to Town of Hempstead residents only and lifeguards are on duty 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 24. $10 for residents and $50 nonresidents; free after Labor Day; (516-292-9000, hempsteadny.gov)
Ted’s Fishing Station
This spot is one of the options in the area for all your fishing essentials. Rent a skiff and outboard motor for saltwater fishing in the bay from Ted’s Fishing Station. “We have a food truck on the property where you can get tacos on Tuesday and wraps and quesadillas the rest of the week,” says station manager Joe Staudt. Full-day trips (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.) cost $189. (143 Bayside Dr., 516-431-4193, tedsfishingstation.com).
Joyful Treasures
Take home a candle, dreamcatchers, essential oils, crystals, home décor and other souvenirs of your visit from this local gift shop. (48 Lido Blvd., 516-686-9798, joyful-treasures.com)
The Town of Hempstead Triathlon
The race (1/4-mile ocean swim, 10-mile bike ride and 3-mile run) begins at the Town Park at Point Lookout, 8 a.m. Sept. 9. Registration fee is $48.50 for Town of Hempstead residents, $72.50 nonresidents. (516-292-9000, ext. 7238, hempsteadny.gov)
WHERE TO EAT IN POINT LOOKOUT
Here are some of your options on where to grab a bite to eat in Point Lookout on the water or as soon as you enter town.
The Buoy Bar
If you’d rather stay on dry land and take in the waterfront scenery, tuck into a lobster and a frozen cocktail on the deck. (72 Bayside Dr., 516-432-3975, buoybarli.com)
J.A. Heneghan’s Tavern and Restaurant
Crispy artichoke hearts appetizers, Lady Lavender vodka drink and Honey I’m Home bourbon cocktail are among the top choices. (57 Lido Blvd., 516-544-2777, heneghanstavern.com)
Jo Jo Apples Cafe
Sip a mango mimosa or a Jo Jo’s patio punch with a plate of Totchos (tater tots, bacon and cheese with a fried egg on top) on the outdoor patio. (85 Lido Blvd., 516-432-6494, jojoapples.com)
Skipperdee’s Sweet Shop and Bakery
Cool off with cappuccino Crunch or Graham Central Station ice cream packed into a waffle cone. (26B Lido Blvd., 516-431-5000 skipperdees.com)
Point Lookout Clam Bar
Dig into some mussels or try new menu items like local flounder, sea bass, scallops and a weekend sushi bar. (99 Bayside Dr., 516-897-4024 pointlookoutclambar.com)
Lido Beach
Lido Beach
The community just east of Long Beach is home to four Town of Hempstead parks where you can picnic, play a range of outdoor sports from boccie to pickleball or take a refreshing plunge in the sea.
THINGS TO DO IN LIDO BEACH
Nickerson Beach Park
The park features campgrounds, beach, ballfields, pools, a skatepark, playground and cabanas. Parking is $15 for Nassau County residents, $37 nonresidents. (880 Lido Blvd., 516-571-7700, nickersonbeachli.com)
Lido Beach and Lido Beach West
Open to Town of Hempstead residents only; Lifeguards are on duty 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily through Sept. 24. $10 for Town of Hempstead residents and $50 nonresidents; free after Labor Day. (516-292-9000, hempsteadny.gov)
The Lido Golf Club
Want to golf in the salty air? The seaside course is open to Town of Hempstead residents ($43 for 18 holes) and nonresidents ($55). (255 Lido Blvd., 516-889-8181, lidogolf.com)
Marvel Frozen Dairy
Folks line up to get Marvel's signature brown bonnet in a fully loaded cone or cup then dipped into melted chocolate that instantly hardens, forming a crisp shell. Some ice cream flavors to choose from include vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter and strawberry in cones or cups. Vegan flavors and nonfat frozen yogurt are also options. (258 Lido Blvd., 516-889-4232, marvelfrozendairy.com)
WHERE TO EAT IN LIDO BEACH
The Town Park at Malibu
The park features the Malibu Shore Club, Maliblue beachside dining, a surf shop, an ice cream parlor and an arcade. Parking fee is $10 for Town of Hempstead residents, $50 for nonresidents. (1500 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-670-1050, malibushoreclub.com) The Maliblue eatery runs a summer concert series through Labor Day weekend featuring live bands, DJs and food specials. (516-442-2799, maliblueny.com)
Lido Kosher Deli
Looking for traditional kosher deli by the sea? The pastrami sandwich on rye or club bread — especially the version with corn beef added — is the popular choice among regulars. (641 E. Park Ave., 516-431-4411, lidokosherdeli.com)
Long Beach
Long Beach
The city’s main attraction is the 4 miles of white sand beach at Ocean Beach Park. Visitors can also stroll or bike ride on the 2-2-mile boardwalk.
THINGS TO DO IN LONG BEACH
The Surfing
If you want to shred a wave, Long Beach offers designated surfing beaches and a rotating surf schedule throughout the summer with Lincoln Boulevard serving as a permanent surfing beach. Buy a board, bathing suit, accessories and apparel at locations like Long Beach Surf Shop (70 W. Park Ave., 516-431-5431, longbeachsurf.com), MOKU Surf Shop (89 W. Beech St., 516-442-6900) also has rental boards ($31 per day) and Unsound Surf (359 E. Park Ave., 516-889-1112, unsoundsurf.com) rents boards ($50 per day) and wet suits ($25 per day).
Skudin Surf (2 Riverside Blvd., 516-318-3993, skudinsurf.com), a three-generation surf school, caters to all levels and abilities. Located on the boardwalk, the shop offers individual and group lessons and summer camps for kids. A 75-minute lesson costs $110 per person for individual instruction or $75 per person for a group of up to six people.
Long Beach Boardwalk
The historic boardwalk running parallel to the ocean has been charming visitors for more than a century. A delightful, salt-air scented panorama greets the eye whether you stroll hand-in-hand, jog, bike or just watch a pink sunset from a bench.
Boulevards along the boardwalk feature concession areas that offer a variety of food and beverage options. Long Beach offers plenty of restaurants and nightlife within walking distance of the beach and boardwalk in the area's central business district and West End district. There's a Marvel Frozen Dairy at National Boulevard for those who get hungry while strolling the boardwalk. (1 National Blvd., 516-240-1159, marvelfrozendairy.com)
Ocean Beach Park
Daily passes are $12 for Long Beach residents and $15 for nonresidents that can be purchased at beach entrances with Visa or MasterCard or in a digital format at longbeachny.gov/beach. Ocean swimming is permitted when lifeguards are on duty, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekends, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., through Sept. 4. No lifeguards after Labor Day. (From Pacific Boulevard to Ohio Avenue)
Surf competition for kids
The King and Queen of the Beach surf contest will occur on Sept. 10 at Ocean Beach Park at Riverside Boulevard. Local youth surfers (kids ages 8 to 15) ride waves and compete for trophies in a competition. (longbeachny.gov/rec, skudinsurf.com)
Kennedy Plaza
An arts and crafts market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays (artsintheplaza.com) and a farmers market (ligreenmarket.org) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through October. (1 W. Chester St.)
The Long Beach Martin Luther King Center
The center holds youth recreation programs, tutoring, after-school programs, teen nights, special events like basketball tournaments, homework help, exercise and dance classes on occasion and activities for seniors. The facility will host a children’s kickball tournament on Sept. 2 and Robbie’s Field Day, an asthma awareness event with free school supplies, haircuts and a bouncy castle on Sept. 4. (615 Riverside Blvd., 516-240-2230, lbmlk.org)
Long Beach Bicycles
To pedal around town or on the boardwalk, rent one of the two-wheel cruiser fleet, including two e-bikes. (755 E. Park Ave., 516-517-2453, longbeachbicycles.com) Rentals for a beach cruiser are $50 per day, $35 for half day; e-bikes are $100 per day.
The Codfish Cowboy
If you're looking for a quirky gift, browse this shop for pop culture-themed gifts, accessories, items made by local artists and funny greeting cards for birthdays and special occasions. (162 E. Park Ave., 516-442-5500, thecodfishcowboy.com)
Reign
Shop the latest trends in women's accessories (jewelry, sunglasses, purses) and clothing (loungewear and party outfits/dresses). The boutique also sells small gifts like candles and décor. (872 West Beech St., 516-665-9057, reignboutique.com)
WHERE TO EAT IN LONG BEACH
Here are some of the area's places to eat for those looking for sit-down dining or a grab-and-go snack.
Toast Coffee + Kitchen
This spot that opened in August specializes in breakfast food, coffee, brunch and lunch. The menu includes omelets, pancakes (chocolate chip, cookie dough, cinnamon bun), skillets served with home fries, waffles (with chicken or Belgian with berries), quesadillas and burritos. (20 W Park Ave., 516-670-5070, toastcoffeehouse.com)
Five Ocean
This restaurant is tucked behind the dunes at one end of the Long Beach boardwalk, is a flip-flop-friendly eatery and bar. Menu items include lobster orecchiette pasta, local seared fish, buttermilk fried chicken and wild mushroom rigatoni. If you're coming for cocktails, options include Jalapeño Margarita, Aperol Spritz and Espresso Martini. (5 New York Ave.; 516-500-0315, fiveoceanlongbeach.com)
Laurel Diner
A Long Beach standby since 1932, the Laurel serves up a friendly, modern diner experience with salads, sandwiches, and premium burgers. Wash down your meal with a classic cherry lime rikki, a vibrant red-and-green fountain drink. 300 W. Park Ave., 516-432-7728, laureldiner.com)
LB Social
Modern vibes — think Edison light bulbs, exposed brick and poured finesses updated comfort classics (think grilled octopus, gnocchi Bolognese and superlative fried chicken) as well as creative desserts. The bar pours a lengthy roaster of classic and re-imagined cocktails. (62 W. Park Ave., 516-431-7846, lbsocialny.com)
Nagahama
This Japanese restaurant is a long-running spot for nigiri sushi, hot appetizers and specialty rolls, with your choice of beer or sake. (169 E. Park Ave., 516-432-6446, nagahamasushi.com)
Swingbellys Beachside BBQ
The BBQ joint takes pulled pork, brisket, chicken, rib — and spins them into inventive dishes such as the Mac & Pete (burned ends tossed with macaroni and cheese), the smokehouse cheesesteak sandwich and smoke-pit tacos. (909 W Beech St., 516-431-3464, swingbellyslongbeach.com)
Ra-Kang Thai Cuisine
Go to town with chicken pot sticker dumplings and semisweet chili soy sauce and a lychee-flavored margarita, in a dining room adorned with little bronze bells. (895 W. Beech St., 516-442-1313, rakanglongbeach.com)
Brixx & Barley
Beer aficionados appreciate the dozens of brews on tap and in bottles, while sports fans peer above the bar at flat-screen TVs. Kids are welcome, too, and the menu has something for everyone — pizza, salads, brick-oven-roasted wings and fish tacos. (152 W. Park Ave., 516-544-4511, brixxandbarley.com)
Tandoor Grill Indian Cuisine
The tandoor — the traditional bell-shaped clay oven of the Punjab, a region of India bordering Pakistan — lends its name and heat to this restaurant. Menu items include kebabs, roast meats, rice dishes and vegetarian dishes as well. (1042 W. Beech St., 516-766-4440, tandoorgrillny.com)
Lost At Sea
If you're looking for a culinary adventure where you'll get a little lost in each seafood dish, this is the spot to explore. Popular cocktails include The Clarified Old Fashioned and Deep Purple (a hibiscus infused tequila, apricot and citrus drink). As far as the food menu, the Crudo and the larger plate menu changes nearly daily. Everything is made from fresh seasonal ingredients. Reservations are highly recommended. (888 W. Beech St., 516-632-5263)
Lost & Found
Across, the street is the bistro specializes in meat, game and seasonal vegetable dishes. The menu changes frequently and patrons can enjoy beer and wine with their meals. The rib-eye and wagyu steaks are popular choices and finish the evening with homemade desserts. Mondays at the restaurant is walk-in tapas only, which is self-service and patrons can taste smaller bites of popular items. Guests can watch the chefs prepare the food at the counter seats. (951 W Beech St., 516-442-2606)
Baked by the Ocean
The pastry shop was destined to open on Long Beach's West End and playfully chic décor of beachy tones has winks of pink and gold. The baked treats run from cookies, brownies and whoopie pies to cupcakes and brightly-colored rainbow cookie bars. (919 W. Beech St., 516-889-2253)
Blacksmith’s Breads
Cold brew on tap was added this summer to go along with the French baguettes, sesame semolina breads and brioche baked for on-site eating or takeout at Blacksmith’s Breads. The micro bread bakery cafe is also prized for its breakfast quesadillas, egg sandwiches and hibiscus tea. (870 W. Beech St., blacksmithsbreads.square.site)
Dough Hut
This doughnut factory is a must-stop on the way to the beach. Get there early enough and you'll see fresh doughnuts being made right through the window, from classic (plain, cinnamon) to imaginative (pistachio, French toast) to kind of out-there (Fruity Pebbles, S'mores). (891 W. Beech St., 516-432-1400)
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK, NIGHTLIFE IN LONG BEACH
Long Beach is packed with restaurants and bars to grab a drink, here are some that offer live entertainment, DJs and events on the weekends.
Merrow
As the neon sign in the restaurant playfully says "came for the beach stayed for the cocktails," this spot specializes in just that. The walls of the eatery are adorned with mermaids and patrons can enjoy the quintessential quencher: the vodka-based That Watermelon Drank cocktail. Small bites to try include wagyu beef sliders, crispy Brussels sprouts and braised short rib mac and cheese. Big bites on the menu include buttermilk chicken sandwich and lemon and artichoke orecchiette pasta. This fall the spot will be debuting a weekend brunch menu featuring, among other items, a twist on a classic bacon, egg and cheese sandwich. Patrons must be 25 and older after 8 p.m. to enter Thursday-Sunday. (916 W. Beech St., 917-508-3230, themerrowlbny.com)
Bright Eye Beer Co.
Grab an IPA or pale ale pint at the tap room that often hosts live music and events on the weekends. Leashed dogs are permitted; water bowls are also put out for canine guests. (50 W. Park Ave., (516) 543-5736, brighteyebeerco.com)
The Cabana
For Tex-Mex, dive in to some traditional nachos (corn chips with cheddar-jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, black olives, pico de gallo, sour cream) or try the Irish nachos (French fries with Cheddar jack, bacon, scallions, chipotle mayo), chips and guac, fajitas and specialty tacos. The eatery hosts Taco Tuesdays, live music and weekend brunch. (1034 W Beech St., 516-889-1345, thecabanalbny.com)
Speakeasy
Head to this bar and restaurant for avocado fries, fried goat cheese salad, wings, surf and turf mac and burgers. Popular cocktails include the Eye Opener (iced coffee cocktail) and the Sure Thing (cucumber vodka, freshly squeezed lime juice and elder flower). Come the weekend, visitors can enjoy brunch and live music from local bands and DJ sets. (1032 W Beech St., 516-889-3279, speakeasylb.com)
Minnesota's
Lobster fries and the Spicy Surfer Margarita are the go-to specialties at this beach vibe eatery, which hosts reggae bands on Sundays. (959 W. Beech St., minnesotaslb.com)
Jetty
Half-priced Spicy Margaritas (and more flavors) on Mondays, $2-$4 tacos on Tuesdays, “Off the Beach” party with a DJ Saturday and Sunday Funday are part of the fun. (832 W. Beech St., jettylbny.com)
WHERE TO STAY IN LONG BEACH
Allegria Hotel
Among the boardwalk landmarks is this upscale lodging featuring a heated rooftop pool providing views of the ocean. You must be an overnight guest for pool access. Guests and non-guests alike can sign up for a yoga class on the hotel rooftop or on the beach. (Preregister at loveintegrationyoga.com, hotel guests free, non-guests $18 plus $5 for mat) Rates start at $350 for weeknight stays, $505 for weekend stays (two night minimum). The boardwalk is right outside Atlantica Restaurant and L'Onda Bar, both of which are in the four-star hotel and open to all visitors. (80 W Broadway, 516-889-1300, allegriahotelny.com)
Long Beach Hotel
Spend the night at the hotel located a block from the beach and boardwalk. The spot features a bar and grill for those who want to grab a bite before they hit the town. Menu items include crabcakes, salads, burgers, pasta, steak and more. Room rates start at $279.99 for weekday stay; starting at $319.99 for weekend stay. (405 East Broadway, 516-544-4444, longbeachhotelny.com)
Atlantic Beach and East Atlantic Beach
Atlantic Beach and East Atlantic Beach
The Village of Atlantic Beach’s private membership clubs are located “along some of the most beautiful beachfronts in the state,” Mayor George Pappas says. Boardwalk Bagel and Delicatessen “is a staple for your morning coffee and bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches,” Pappas notes. (105 Putnam Blvd., 516-239-3900, boardwalkbagel.com)
THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTIC AND EAST ATLANTIC BEACH
Das Biergarten
The German restaurant and biergarten serves hearty food and beer in 2- and 3-liter boots. Check out the annual Oktoberfest featuring live music and a beer fest tent on Sept. 22-23 and 29-30. (1148 West Beech St., 516-897-2437, dasbiergarten.com)
The Atlantic Beach Surf Shop
Surfboard shoppers will find more than 200 boards to choose from at this shop. The surf shop also sells Atlantic Beach-themed apparel (shirts, sweatshirts and hats) for men, women and kids. (1848 Park St., 516-371-2903, absurfshop.com).
Sea City Vintage
Looking to redecorate? Or maybe you're into antiquing. This shop features vintage furniture, home décor, clothing, glassware, memorabilia and Atlantic Beach sweatshirts in multiple colors. (2001 Park St., 516-243-5147, seacityvintage.com).
WHERE TO EAT IN ATLANTIC BEACH AND EAST ATLANTIC BEACH
For weekly live music and themed dinners, here are options in Atlantic Beach to explore.
Beginnings
The restaurant hosts themed dinners with curated menus based on a film, TV show, book or notable person. Upcoming dinners include “Barbie” on Aug. 22 and “Top Gun,” Aug. 29. ($65 per person). The spot also hosts themed trivia nights on select nights. The Old-Fashioned and Algernon gin mixed drinks are popular among cocktail enthusiasts and menu items to try include Dave's Famous Stuffed Meatloaf with Fontina cheese, arugula, bbq sauce, garlic mashed potato, peas and carrots. From the sea, try the East Coast oysters or the Boom Boom shrimp. (1986 Park St., 516-239-7483, beginningsrestaurant.com)
Gio's Atlantic Beach
For a taste of local cuisine and culture, enjoy specialties like fried calamari and Chicken Alla Gio. The restaurant hosts Italian music Wednesdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. (1846 Park St., 516-758-7470, giosofatlanticbeach.com)