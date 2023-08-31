Things to do in Long Beach and beyond, from Atlantic Beach to Point Lookout

The city’s main attraction is the 4 miles of white sand beach at Ocean Beach Park. Visitors can also stroll or bike ride on the 2-2-mile boardwalk.

THINGS TO DO IN LONG BEACH

The Surfing

The Long Beach Surf Shop In Long Beach rents out boards for those who want to catch some waves. Credit: Linda Rosier

If you want to shred a wave, Long Beach offers designated surfing beaches and a rotating surf schedule throughout the summer with Lincoln Boulevard serving as a permanent surfing beach. Buy a board, bathing suit, accessories and apparel at locations like Long Beach Surf Shop (70 W. Park Ave., 516-431-5431, longbeachsurf.com), MOKU Surf Shop (89 W. Beech St., 516-442-6900) also has rental boards ($31 per day) and Unsound Surf (359 E. Park Ave., 516-889-1112, unsoundsurf.com) rents boards ($50 per day) and wet suits ($25 per day).

Cliff Skudin, co-founder and president of Skudin Surf, left, works with patients from the Hospital for Special Surgery during an adaptive surfing trip hosted by the hospital in Long Beach. Credit: Barry Sloan

Skudin Surf (2 Riverside Blvd., 516-318-3993, skudinsurf.com), a three-generation surf school, caters to all levels and abilities. Located on the boardwalk, the shop offers individual and group lessons and summer camps for kids. A 75-minute lesson costs $110 per person for individual instruction or $75 per person for a group of up to six people.

Long Beach Boardwalk

Beachgoers bike on the Long Beach boardwalk with views of the ocean. Credit: Johnny Milano/Johnny Milano

The historic boardwalk running parallel to the ocean has been charming visitors for more than a century. A delightful, salt-air scented panorama greets the eye whether you stroll hand-in-hand, jog, bike or just watch a pink sunset from a bench.

Boulevards along the boardwalk feature concession areas that offer a variety of food and beverage options. Long Beach offers plenty of restaurants and nightlife within walking distance of the beach and boardwalk in the area's central business district and West End district. There's a Marvel Frozen Dairy at National Boulevard for those who get hungry while strolling the boardwalk. (1 National Blvd., 516-240-1159, marvelfrozendairy.com)

Ocean Beach Park

Symca Sachs surfs during a competition in Long Beach. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Daily passes are $12 for Long Beach residents and $15 for nonresidents that can be purchased at beach entrances with Visa or MasterCard or in a digital format at longbeachny.gov/beach. Ocean swimming is permitted when lifeguards are on duty, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekends, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., through Sept. 4. No lifeguards after Labor Day. (From Pacific Boulevard to Ohio Avenue)

Surf competition for kids

The King and Queen of the Beach surf contest will occur on Sept. 10 at Ocean Beach Park at Riverside Boulevard. Local youth surfers (kids ages 8 to 15) ride waves and compete for trophies in a competition. (longbeachny.gov/rec, skudinsurf.com)

Kennedy Plaza

Leila Dupont sells “hobo” bags at the Arts in the Plaza at Kennedy Plaza in Long Beach. Credit: Linda Rosier

An arts and crafts market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays (artsintheplaza.com) and a farmers market (ligreenmarket.org) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through October. (1 W. Chester St.)

The Long Beach Martin Luther King Center

The Martin Luther King Center in Long Beach offers youth and senior programs to residents. Credit: Johnny Milano

The center holds youth recreation programs, tutoring, after-school programs, teen nights, special events like basketball tournaments, homework help, exercise and dance classes on occasion and activities for seniors. The facility will host a children’s kickball tournament on Sept. 2 and Robbie’s Field Day, an asthma awareness event with free school supplies, haircuts and a bouncy castle on Sept. 4. (615 Riverside Blvd., 516-240-2230, lbmlk.org)

Long Beach Bicycles

To pedal around town or on the boardwalk, rent one of the two-wheel cruiser fleet, including two e-bikes. (755 E. Park Ave., 516-517-2453, longbeachbicycles.com) Rentals for a beach cruiser are $50 per day, $35 for half day; e-bikes are $100 per day.

The Codfish Cowboy

Ariel Ruggiero and Angela Skudin, outside of Codfish Cowboy in Long Beach. The shop sells quirky gifts, greeting cards, clothes, jewelry and more. Credit: Linda Rosier

If you're looking for a quirky gift, browse this shop for pop culture-themed gifts, accessories, items made by local artists and funny greeting cards for birthdays and special occasions. (162 E. Park Ave., 516-442-5500, thecodfishcowboy.com)

Reign

Shop the latest trends in women's accessories (jewelry, sunglasses, purses) and clothing (loungewear and party outfits/dresses). The boutique also sells small gifts like candles and décor. (872 West Beech St., 516-665-9057, reignboutique.com)

WHERE TO EAT IN LONG BEACH

Here are some of the area's places to eat for those looking for sit-down dining or a grab-and-go snack.

Toast Coffee + Kitchen

Cookie dough pancakes at Toast Coffee + Kitchen in Long Beach. Credit: Newsday /Andi Berlin

This spot that opened in August specializes in breakfast food, coffee, brunch and lunch. The menu includes omelets, pancakes (chocolate chip, cookie dough, cinnamon bun), skillets served with home fries, waffles (with chicken or Belgian with berries), quesadillas and burritos. (20 W Park Ave., 516-670-5070, toastcoffeehouse.com)

Five Ocean

Grab a bite or drinks at Five Ocean in Long Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

This restaurant is tucked behind the dunes at one end of the Long Beach boardwalk, is a flip-flop-friendly eatery and bar. Menu items include lobster orecchiette pasta, local seared fish, buttermilk fried chicken and wild mushroom rigatoni. If you're coming for cocktails, options include Jalapeño Margarita, Aperol Spritz and Espresso Martini. (5 New York Ave.; 516-500-0315, fiveoceanlongbeach.com)

Laurel Diner

A Long Beach standby since 1932, the Laurel serves up a friendly, modern diner experience with salads, sandwiches, and premium burgers. Wash down your meal with a classic cherry lime rikki, a vibrant red-and-green fountain drink. 300 W. Park Ave., 516-432-7728, laureldiner.com)

LB Social

Grilled octopus with baby arugula and fingerling potatoes at LB Social in Long Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Modern vibes — think Edison light bulbs, exposed brick and poured finesses updated comfort classics (think grilled octopus, gnocchi Bolognese and superlative fried chicken) as well as creative desserts. The bar pours a lengthy roaster of classic and re-imagined cocktails. (62 W. Park Ave., 516-431-7846, lbsocialny.com)

Nagahama

This Japanese restaurant is a long-running spot for nigiri sushi, hot appetizers and specialty rolls, with your choice of beer or sake. (169 E. Park Ave., 516-432-6446, nagahamasushi.com)

Swingbellys Beachside BBQ

St. Louis style ribs, cornbread and baked beans at Swingbelly's in Long Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

The BBQ joint takes pulled pork, brisket, chicken, rib — and spins them into inventive dishes such as the Mac & Pete (burned ends tossed with macaroni and cheese), the smokehouse cheesesteak sandwich and smoke-pit tacos. (909 W Beech St., 516-431-3464, swingbellyslongbeach.com)

Ra-Kang Thai Cuisine

Go to town with chicken pot sticker dumplings and semisweet chili soy sauce and a lychee-flavored margarita, in a dining room adorned with little bronze bells. (895 W. Beech St., 516-442-1313, rakanglongbeach.com)

Brixx & Barley

Outdoor dining at Brixx & Barley in Long Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Beer aficionados appreciate the dozens of brews on tap and in bottles, while sports fans peer above the bar at flat-screen TVs. Kids are welcome, too, and the menu has something for everyone — pizza, salads, brick-oven-roasted wings and fish tacos. (152 W. Park Ave., 516-544-4511, brixxandbarley.com)

Tandoor Grill Indian Cuisine

The tandoor — the traditional bell-shaped clay oven of the Punjab, a region of India bordering Pakistan — lends its name and heat to this restaurant. Menu items include kebabs, roast meats, rice dishes and vegetarian dishes as well. (1042 W. Beech St., 516-766-4440, tandoorgrillny.com)

Lost At Sea

If you're looking for a culinary adventure where you'll get a little lost in each seafood dish, this is the spot to explore. Popular cocktails include The Clarified Old Fashioned and Deep Purple (a hibiscus infused tequila, apricot and citrus drink). As far as the food menu, the Crudo and the larger plate menu changes nearly daily. Everything is made from fresh seasonal ingredients. Reservations are highly recommended. (888 W. Beech St., 516-632-5263)

Lost & Found

The communal dining table at Lost and Found in Long Beach. From left, Kerri O’Connor, Kelly Matthes, Doug Perkins, Halie Meyers, Jimmy Donlevy and Chris Weidlein. Credit: Linda Rosier

Across, the street is the bistro specializes in meat, game and seasonal vegetable dishes. The menu changes frequently and patrons can enjoy beer and wine with their meals. The rib-eye and wagyu steaks are popular choices and finish the evening with homemade desserts. Mondays at the restaurant is walk-in tapas only, which is self-service and patrons can taste smaller bites of popular items. Guests can watch the chefs prepare the food at the counter seats. (951 W Beech St., 516-442-2606)

Baked by the Ocean

Rainbow bars at Baked by the Ocean in Long Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

The pastry shop was destined to open on Long Beach's West End and playfully chic décor of beachy tones has winks of pink and gold. The baked treats run from cookies, brownies and whoopie pies to cupcakes and brightly-colored rainbow cookie bars. (919 W. Beech St., 516-889-2253)

Blacksmith’s Breads

Cold brew on tap was added this summer to go along with the French baguettes, sesame semolina breads and brioche baked for on-site eating or takeout at Blacksmith’s Breads. The micro bread bakery cafe is also prized for its breakfast quesadillas, egg sandwiches and hibiscus tea. (870 W. Beech St., blacksmithsbreads.square.site)

Dough Hut

This doughnut factory is a must-stop on the way to the beach. Get there early enough and you'll see fresh doughnuts being made right through the window, from classic (plain, cinnamon) to imaginative (pistachio, French toast) to kind of out-there (Fruity Pebbles, S'mores). (891 W. Beech St., 516-432-1400)

WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK, NIGHTLIFE IN LONG BEACH

Long Beach is packed with restaurants and bars to grab a drink, here are some that offer live entertainment, DJs and events on the weekends.

Merrow

As the neon sign in the restaurant playfully says "came for the beach stayed for the cocktails," this spot specializes in just that. The walls of the eatery are adorned with mermaids and patrons can enjoy the quintessential quencher: the vodka-based That Watermelon Drank cocktail. Small bites to try include wagyu beef sliders, crispy Brussels sprouts and braised short rib mac and cheese. Big bites on the menu include buttermilk chicken sandwich and lemon and artichoke orecchiette pasta. This fall the spot will be debuting a weekend brunch menu featuring, among other items, a twist on a classic bacon, egg and cheese sandwich. Patrons must be 25 and older after 8 p.m. to enter Thursday-Sunday. (916 W. Beech St., 917-508-3230, themerrowlbny.com)

Bright Eye Beer Co.

Inside the taproom at Bright Eye Beer Co. in Long Beach. Credit: Ryan Rochford

Grab an IPA or pale ale pint at the tap room that often hosts live music and events on the weekends. Leashed dogs are permitted; water bowls are also put out for canine guests. (50 W. Park Ave., (516) 543-5736, brighteyebeerco.com)

The Cabana

From left, Hilary Cohen, Danielle and Garrett Guttenberg and Anthony Corona, at The Cabana on West Beech Street in Long Beach. Credit: Jeff Bachner

For Tex-Mex, dive in to some traditional nachos (corn chips with cheddar-jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, black olives, pico de gallo, sour cream) or try the Irish nachos (French fries with Cheddar jack, bacon, scallions, chipotle mayo), chips and guac, fajitas and specialty tacos. The eatery hosts Taco Tuesdays, live music and weekend brunch. (1034 W Beech St., 516-889-1345, thecabanalbny.com)

Speakeasy

Head to this bar and restaurant for avocado fries, fried goat cheese salad, wings, surf and turf mac and burgers. Popular cocktails include the Eye Opener (iced coffee cocktail) and the Sure Thing (cucumber vodka, freshly squeezed lime juice and elder flower). Come the weekend, visitors can enjoy brunch and live music from local bands and DJ sets. (1032 W Beech St., 516-889-3279, speakeasylb.com)

Minnesota's

Lobster fries and the Spicy Surfer Margarita are the go-to specialties at this beach vibe eatery, which hosts reggae bands on Sundays. (959 W. Beech St., minnesotaslb.com)

Jetty

Jetty Bar & Grill on West Beech Street in Long Beach. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Half-priced Spicy Margaritas (and more flavors) on Mondays, $2-$4 tacos on Tuesdays, “Off the Beach” party with a DJ Saturday and Sunday Funday are part of the fun. (832 W. Beech St., jettylbny.com)

WHERE TO STAY IN LONG BEACH

Allegria Hotel

If you're looking to spend the night, book a room at the Allegria Hotel in Long Beach with views of the ocean and the boardwalk. Credit: Linda Rosier

Among the boardwalk landmarks is this upscale lodging featuring a heated rooftop pool providing views of the ocean. You must be an overnight guest for pool access. Guests and non-guests alike can sign up for a yoga class on the hotel rooftop or on the beach. (Preregister at loveintegrationyoga.com, hotel guests free, non-guests $18 plus $5 for mat) Rates start at $350 for weeknight stays, $505 for weekend stays (two night minimum). The boardwalk is right outside Atlantica Restaurant and L'Onda Bar, both of which are in the four-star hotel and open to all visitors. (80 W Broadway, 516-889-1300, allegriahotelny.com)

Long Beach Hotel

Spend the night at the hotel located a block from the beach and boardwalk. The spot features a bar and grill for those who want to grab a bite before they hit the town. Menu items include crabcakes, salads, burgers, pasta, steak and more. Room rates start at $279.99 for weekday stay; starting at $319.99 for weekend stay. (405 East Broadway, 516-544-4444, longbeachhotelny.com)