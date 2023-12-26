Guide to Wantagh: Things to do, shops, nightlife and more

French Workshop

1187 Wantagh Ave.

A tart at The French Workshop in Wantagh. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

The shop features madeleines, croissants, éclairs, danishes, puff pastries, muffins, cupcakes, crème brûlées, profiteroles, pies, cookies, brownies, baguettes and breads. Croissants and tarts come in both sweet and savory varieties. Macarons flavors include passion fruit, lemon, salted caramel and pistachio. You'll find a house blend of coffee, espresso and lattes. The shop also sells boxed pies, cakes and cookies.

More info 516-240-2433, thefrenchworkshop.com

Grandma’s Candy Kitchen

2119 Wantagh Ave.

In addition to store-made chocolates, home chocolate crafters can find anything they possibly need at Grandma’s Candy Kitchen in Wantagh. Credit: Grandma’s Candy Kitchen

In addition to a large selection of seasonal candy, this old-fashioned shop in a gingerbread-like brick cottage sells chocolate molds, cookie cutters, cardboard cake rounds and edible cake decorations including nonpareils and sprinkles in every color of the rainbow. Owner Alison McGuinness notes the store’s longevity and its place in the community: “We have been around since 1975, which gives us the honor of being a part of our customers' lives for decades. There is no better feeling than when a customer comes in and shares with us that they used to make chocolate for their kids' milestones, and now they are doing the same for their grandchildren.”

More info 516-785-2750, grandmascandykitchen.com

Beer & Co.

1857 Wantagh Ave.

Beer & Co. in Wantagh is a beer distributor and specialty food market. Credit: Beer & Co.

Wantagh has more than its fair share of pubs and sports bars, and since this past St. Patrick’s Day, when Beer & Co. opened its doors, it now has a store catering to craft beer enthusiasts. Co-owner Michael Ober, a lieutenant with the FDNY and a nurse, wanted to take a step back from nursing after COVID and do something closer to home. Along with his wife Merrie, a teacher, and their neighbor and beer bar veteran Josh Meckes, they opened this locally focused shop. The artwork in the store was created by a student at Wantagh High School. “We love the friends that we’ve made here and love to have a place for people to come that’s close to home to help with their entertaining,” says Merrie. Wall-to-wall refrigerator cases hold creatively named beverages like Now You Can’t Leave Double India Pale Ale from Bronx Brewery and Ambition is a Dream Double Cream Ale from Ghost Brewing Company. Grab a four-pack or mix and match to create a tasting pack of your own. Or ask the staff to make up a craft beer gift basket for a lucky friend.

More info 516-804-0889, beerandcony.com

The Cup Coffeehouse

3268 Railroad Ave.

Patrons enjoy the atmosphere and warmth of The Cup Coffee House in Wantagh. Credit: Dawn McCormick

An arty '60s-inspired space, this evening coffeehouse is a soulful alternative to Wantagh’s bar scene. The bohemian décor — a mix of antique sofas, stained glass lighting and tapestries hung from the ceiling — gives the place a cozy vibe. The alcohol-free cafe serves up specialty lattes, milkshakes, shareable snacks and desserts to a crowd of regulars that include high school and college students looking for a place to linger and talk. On the schedule are occasional events like ceramic mug painting. During the summer there is a popular open mic night featuring local talent. A rotating display of work by local artists covers the walls. “We are just trying to support anybody who needs an opportunity who hasn’t had one before. This place is about acceptance,” says owner Adam Ingoglia.

More info 516-826-9533

New Wave Seafood

1847 Wantagh Ave.

This seafood shop has been operated by four generations of the Marinello family and also includes a casual eatery. The dining room serves as a gallery, displaying charming vintage photos of the Wantagh fish business in its early days. Enjoy raw bar items including local oysters and clams, chowder and lobster bisque, lobster rolls, fish tacos, fried seafood dinners, and much more.

More info 516-783-4900, newwaveseafoodli.com

Frozees Italian Ices and Ice Cream

1887 Wantagh Ave.

Open year-round, the shop sells classic soft serve cones, milkshakes in flavors like cake batter, hot fudge sundaes and ices in every color of the rainbow.

More info 516-851-9048