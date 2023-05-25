Central Long Island wineries to visit that don't require a trip to the East End

A day at the wineries doesn't mean you have to travel to the East End. Central Long Island has vineyards and wineries that offer tastings, tours and events. Some will even let you bring your dog along for the day.

Here are some spots west of Riverhead to visit this season:

Del Vino Vineyards in Northport

Del Vino Vineyards in Northport has indoor and outdoor dining areas, including an upstairs room for private parties. Right: An artisan meat and cheese board is served with a cabernet blend at Del Vino Vineyards in Northport. Credit: Randee Daddona

What to expect An indoor and outdoor patio overlooks the vines at this family-friendly vineyard. While outdoor food and beverages are not allowed, you'll order from a robust culinary menu featuring salads, pizzas, charcuterie and more. Local craft beer is also available. No pets.

Types of wines Grande (super Tuscan), Suprema (red blend), Alto (chardonnay), Ultimo (cabernet blend), Bobino (pinot grigio), Ventola (sauvignon blanc), Amanti (sparkling wine), rosé, pinot noir, reserve wines.

Tastings $10-$16 a glass; $35-$100 a bottle.

Location 29 Norwood Rd., Northport, 844-335-8466, delvinovineyards.com.

Hours Open year-round with seasonal hours; reservations encouraged, walk-ins welcome on a first come, first served basis.

Harmony Vineyards in St. James

Harmony Vineyards, built in 1690, in Head of the Harbor is listed on the register of National Historic Places. The tasting room at Harmony Vineyards overlooks the harbor. Credit: Randee Daddona

What to expect Outdoor movies at sunset on Fridays through October (weather-permitting), plus live music afternoons Saturdays and Sundays. For ages 21 and older. Leashed pets permitted outside only. Limos, buses and groups of eight or more require reservations. No picnic area. No outside food or beverages.

Types of winesred blend, chablis-style chardonnays and rosé.

Tastings $16 for 3 wines, $21 for 4 wines; $11-$16 a glass; $36-$60 a bottle.

Location 169 Harbor Rd., Head of the Harbor, harmonyvineyards.com, 631-291-9900.

Hours 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May-October; 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Thursday by appointment, November-April.

Insieme Wines in Oceanside

A white wine flight at Insieme Wines in Oceanside, which serves a variety of wines including white, red and rose. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

What to expect Boutique winery and tasting room offers wine made and bottled on-site. Fruit is sourced from artisanal farms in the East End and beyond. Menu includes imported cured meat and cheese charcuterie boards, artisanal flatbreads and other imported delicacies for purchase. No outside food allowed. Reservations suggested, walk-ins welcome. Buses/limos reservation only. Specials available every Thursday night; recurring live music and other events.

Types of wines sauvignon blanc, sweet and dry rieslings, chardonnay, pinot grigio, rosè, tempranillo, malbec, cabernet sauvignon, super Tuscan, cabernet franc, tannat, petite syrah, signature blend and select cabernet sauvignon.

Tastings $28-$43 flights; $34-$150 bottles.

Location 3333 Lawson Blvd., Oceanside, insiemewines.com, 516-696-3300

Hours 4 to 9 Thursday, 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 1 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday

Loughlin Vineyard in Sayville

Colleen Burst, left, and Brittany Cutrone, both of Bayport at Loughlin Vineyards in Sayville. Credit: Randee Daddona

What to expect The vineyard is on the historic Meadow Croft Estate, once owned by John E. Roosevelt. No outside alcohol. Dogs on leash only. Outside food allowed; small cheese plates available for purchase.

Types of wines chardonnay, merlot, south bay breeze (blush), rosé.

Tastings $2 per wine; $8-$10 a glass; $25-$35 a bottle.

Location 299 Middle Rd., Sayville, 631-589-0027, loughlinvineyardny.com.

Hours 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday May 26-Sept. 2; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Sept. 3-May 25; no reservations.

Whisper Vineyards in St. James

Whisper Vineyards is a boutique winery in St. James. Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

What to expect Leashed dogs are allowed on the outdoor patio. Buses and limos are allowed by appointment. Pizza, cheese and charcuterie platters available for purchase.

Location 485 Edgewood Ave., St. James, 631-257-5222, whispervineyards.com.

Hours noon to 7 p.m. Sat., noon to 7 p.m. Sun.

Tastings $20 build-your-own flight; $9-$12.50 a glass; $15-$35 a bottle.

Types of wines merlot, red cape blend, sparking blanc de blanc, cabernet franc, Franc ' n' Bec, starling rosé, sauvignon blanc, riesling, chardonnay, pinot gris.