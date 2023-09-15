Things to do on Long Island this fall: Wineries, farms and hotels
Sipping wine, picking pumpkins and basking in the crisp fall air is a seasonal rite of passage.
Whether you're planning a trip for farm fun or looking for a weekend escape to explore Long Island's wine country, here's how you can pair a fall day with an overnight stay.
THE HAMPTONS
FALL FUN
Kidd Squid Brewing Co.
Head to this brewery and try seasonal brews like Sagtoberfest Bier and its coffee stout brew made with Sag Harbor's Dreamy Coffee. (11 Spring St., Sag Harbor; 631-500-0533, kiddsquid.com)
Hank’s Pumpkintown
Get your hands on fresh produce at Hank’s, where you also can pick pumpkins and apples. The farm sells its own Hank’s Hard Cider on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays during its Fall Family Fun Festival, featuring rides for kids and a corn maze. Admission is $15 on weekdays, $20 on weekends and school holidays. (240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com)
The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center
The nature center hosts outdoor expeditions led by naturalists in September and October. Events include geology walks, nature cruises, bird walks, yoga classes and art workshops. Admission is $10, $7 (ages 3-12). (377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton; 631-537-9735, sofo.org)
WINE TIME
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
The East End winery offers rustic views of the estate from its tasting room. Catch live music during the Sunset Music Series at its wine stand through mid-October. The winery hosts its annual Harvest Party (tastings, food, live music, hayrides, pony rides and games) Oct. 7 and tours and tastings are available weekly. (139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack; 631-537-5106, wolffer.com)
OVERNIGHT STAY
Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant
The inn dates to the 18th century. Guests can dine at the restaurant and explore home goods for sale at its Loaves and Fishes Cookshop. Rates start at $285 weekdays and $345 weekends starting in October. (2266 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton; 631-537-3660, loavesandfishes.us)
NORTHPORT
FALL FUN
Harbor Head Brewing Company
The brewery rolls out seasonal beers to get you into the fall spirit. (81 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport; 631-815-5588, harborheadbrew.com)
The Whales Tale
Head to the neighboring sister property for Taco Tuesdays, and Thursday nights for half-off appetizers and tap beer. Sit outside by fire pits and play board games too. (631-651-8844, thewhalestalenorthport.com)
Twisted Cow Distillery
Head to East Northport for craft vodka at this distillery, which serves cocktails and features live music on weekends. (13 Hewitt Sq., East Northport; twistedcowdistillery.net)
Albert H. Schmitt Family Farms on Bagatelle
Bring the family to this farm for roasted corn, fresh baked pies, apple cider doughnuts and hot apple cider. (6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills; 631-549-6771, schmittsonbagatelle.com)
WINE TIME
Del Vino Vineyards
Spend the afternoon sipping wine at this vineyard, where guests will find outdoor seating through November and live music on weekends. Reservations are recommended. (29 Norwood Rd., Northport; 844-335-8466, delvinovineyards.com)
OVERNIGHT STAY
Northport Hotel
The new hotel has its own eatery that serves lunch, dinner and brunch Saturdays and Sundays. There are also a number of nearby restaurants and shops for those who want to explore the area. Stays start at $468. (225 Main St., Northport; 631-628-7000, thenorthporthotel.com)
John W. Engeman Theater
The hotel proprietorship also owns the theater across the street. The venue will run performances of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” through Oct. 29. (250 Main St., Northport; 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com)
RIVERHEAD
FALL FUN
Montauk Distilling Co.
At this distillery, spirit tastings are the mainstay, but come the fall, the spot offers a seasonal espresso martini flight and a pumpkin pie cocktail, which comes served in an actual pumpkin. (24 E. Second St., Riverhead; 631-727-6326; montaukdistillingco.com)
The Suffolk
Find live music at this restored 1930s Art Deco theater that now serves as a performing arts center. Several tribute bands are slated for fall including the current incarnation of the R&B group The Spinners (Oct. 15). (118 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org)
Lewin Farms
The farm has pumpkins (mid-September through October), apples (through October), and tomatoes, eggplant and peppers (through mid-October). U-pick $2-$7 per pound. (812 Sound Ave., Calverton; 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com)
Harbes Orchard
The orchard has 27 varieties of apples to choose from, plus pumpkins to pick and a corn maze. Requires apple and pumpkin picking admission to enter farm; $19-$34 per person. (5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com) .
OVERNIGHT STAY
Aqua by American Beech
Facing out at Flanders Bay, Aqua by American Beech is 5 miles from restaurants, breweries and entertainment in downtown Riverhead. Guests can hang on its private beach and roast s’mores over a personal fireplace, or use its free bicycles to explore. An outdoor sauna is an amenity, as are in-room massages. Room rates start at $295. (15 Bay Ave.; Aquebogue; 631-722-3212, aquahotelbeachclub.com)
WINE TIME
RGNY
Take a ride-hailing service cab 5.5 miles over to this winery from the hotel. The spot is hosting the Help Us Harvest (Oct. 15; $90, $20 ages 12 and under), an interactive experience that explains the harvesting process and shows attendees how to clip and sort grapes. The day includes lunch and two glasses of wine. (6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com).