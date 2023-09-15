Things to do on Long Island this fall: Wineries, farms and hotels

Sipping wine, picking pumpkins and basking in the crisp fall air is a seasonal rite of passage.

Whether you're planning a trip for farm fun or looking for a weekend escape to explore Long Island's wine country, here's how you can pair a fall day with an overnight stay.

THE HAMPTONS

FALL FUN

Sip brews at Kidd Squid Brewing Co. in Sag Harbor. Credit: Kidd Squid

Kidd Squid Brewing Co.

Head to this brewery and try seasonal brews like Sagtoberfest Bier and its coffee stout brew made with Sag Harbor's Dreamy Coffee. (11 Spring St., Sag Harbor; 631-500-0533, kiddsquid.com)

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Get your hands on fresh produce at Hank’s, where you also can pick pumpkins and apples. The farm sells its own Hank’s Hard Cider on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays during its Fall Family Fun Festival, featuring rides for kids and a corn maze. Admission is $15 on weekdays, $20 on weekends and school holidays. (240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com)

The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center

The nature center hosts outdoor expeditions led by naturalists in September and October. Events include geology walks, nature cruises, bird walks, yoga classes and art workshops. Admission is $10, $7 (ages 3-12). (377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton; 631-537-9735, sofo.org)

WINE TIME

Guests at Wolffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack can be seated on the sheltered patio. Credit: Ian J. Stark

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

The East End winery offers rustic views of the estate from its tasting room. Catch live music during the Sunset Music Series at its wine stand through mid-October. The winery hosts its annual Harvest Party (tastings, food, live music, hayrides, pony rides and games) Oct. 7 and tours and tastings are available weekly. (139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack; 631-537-5106, wolffer.com)

OVERNIGHT STAY

The Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant in Bridgehampton has an Old World charm. Attached to the Inn is Loaves and Fishes Cookshop that has kitchen necessities, home goods and accessories.. Credit: Randee Daddona

Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant

The inn dates to the 18th century. Guests can dine at the restaurant and explore home goods for sale at its Loaves and Fishes Cookshop. Rates start at $285 weekdays and $345 weekends starting in October. (2266 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton; 631-537-3660, loavesandfishes.us)

NORTHPORT

FALL FUN

The Twisted Cow Distillery in East Northport. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Harbor Head Brewing Company

The brewery rolls out seasonal beers to get you into the fall spirit. (81 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport; 631-815-5588, harborheadbrew.com)

The Whales Tale

Head to the neighboring sister property for Taco Tuesdays, and Thursday nights for half-off appetizers and tap beer. Sit outside by fire pits and play board games too. (631-651-8844, thewhalestalenorthport.com)

Twisted Cow Distillery

Head to East Northport for craft vodka at this distillery, which serves cocktails and features live music on weekends. (13 Hewitt Sq., East Northport; twistedcowdistillery.net)

Albert H. Schmitt Family Farms on Bagatelle

Bring the family to this farm for roasted corn, fresh baked pies, apple cider doughnuts and hot apple cider. (6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills; 631-549-6771, schmittsonbagatelle.com)

WINE TIME

Del Vino Vineyards

Spend the afternoon sipping wine at this vineyard, where guests will find outdoor seating through November and live music on weekends. Reservations are recommended. (29 Norwood Rd., Northport; 844-335-8466, delvinovineyards.com)

OVERNIGHT STAY

The exterior view of the Northport Hotel in Northport. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Northport Hotel

The new hotel has its own eatery that serves lunch, dinner and brunch Saturdays and Sundays. There are also a number of nearby restaurants and shops for those who want to explore the area. Stays start at $468. (225 Main St., Northport; 631-628-7000, thenorthporthotel.com)

John W. Engeman Theater

The hotel proprietorship also owns the theater across the street. The venue will run performances of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” through Oct. 29. (250 Main St., Northport; 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com)

RIVERHEAD

FALL FUN

Head to Lewin Farms in Wading River for apple picking. Credit: NaDean DeRosa

Montauk Distilling Co.

At this distillery, spirit tastings are the mainstay, but come the fall, the spot offers a seasonal espresso martini flight and a pumpkin pie cocktail, which comes served in an actual pumpkin. (24 E. Second St., Riverhead; 631-727-6326; montaukdistillingco.com)

The Suffolk

Find live music at this restored 1930s Art Deco theater that now serves as a performing arts center. Several tribute bands are slated for fall including the current incarnation of the R&B group The Spinners (Oct. 15). (118 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org)

Lewin Farms

The farm has pumpkins (mid-September through October), apples (through October), and tomatoes, eggplant and peppers (through mid-October). U-pick $2-$7 per pound. (812 Sound Ave., Calverton; 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com)

Harbes Orchard

The orchard has 27 varieties of apples to choose from, plus pumpkins to pick and a corn maze. Requires apple and pumpkin picking admission to enter farm; $19-$34 per person. (5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com) .

Anthony O'Neal from Glen Cove picks apples at Harbes Riverhead orchard. Credit: Morgan Campbell

OVERNIGHT STAY

Aqua by American Beech

Aqua by American Beech, an 18-room luxury hotel that overlooks the Peconic Bay in Aquebogue. Credit: Randee Daddona

Facing out at Flanders Bay, Aqua by American Beech is 5 miles from restaurants, breweries and entertainment in downtown Riverhead. Guests can hang on its private beach and roast s’mores over a personal fireplace, or use its free bicycles to explore. An outdoor sauna is an amenity, as are in-room massages. Room rates start at $295. (15 Bay Ave.; Aquebogue; 631-722-3212, aquahotelbeachclub.com)

WINE TIME

RGNY

Take a ride-hailing service cab 5.5 miles over to this winery from the hotel. The spot is hosting the Help Us Harvest (Oct. 15; $90, $20 ages 12 and under), an interactive experience that explains the harvesting process and shows attendees how to clip and sort grapes. The day includes lunch and two glasses of wine. (6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com).