Marco Island provides beaches and plenty of water excursions 

As winter sets in, it might be time to head out of town and spend a weekend in the Florida warmth and sun, and one of the best places to do that is Marco Island.

Naples, its inland town, was just named the best place to retire by U.S. News & World Report, and Marco Island named in the top 10 beaches in the world by TripAdvisor. Its laid-back vibe, white sandy beaches and calm blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico are what draw thousands of tourists each winter.

Nearly the same latitude as Fort Lauderdale, but located on the Gulf Coast, Marco Island is made for beach lovers, sunset seekers, and foodies. But there are many other things to do as well.

Getting there

Getting there is a "Breeze" with flights from Islip McArthur Airport (ISP) to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. Two airlines fly directly from Islip: Frontier and Breeze with pricing anywhere from $39 one-way to $130. Southwest flies to RSW with plane changes. Flights from LaGuardia or Kennedy airports are more plentiful.

Shuttles from RSW to Marco Island are about $112 each way for two to three passengers on the Marco Island Express, one of many options to get to the island, is about a 50-minute ride. Renting a car might be a good idea because the island is spread out without any real downtown or Main Street.

Sign up for the Getting Away newsletter From the East End and NYC day trips to weekend road trips and beyond, get ideas on how to plan your travels. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Where to stay

Hotels abound, from the fancy high-end chain resorts to the quiet places along the water’s edge.

Two just happen to sit right next to one another.

Hilton at Marco Island Beach Resort Spa (560 Collier Blvd., 833-372-0932, Hilton.com; $300 to $400 a night) and JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort (400 S. Collier Blvd., 239-2511, marriott.com; $500 a night) are both right on South Beach. Marco Island starts filling up in earnest January through April, considered "season" here. Both resort hotels have large pool areas overlooking the Gulf, and guests can walk right onto the beach.

Another alternative is the Olde Marco Island Inn and Suites (100 Palm St., 239-394-3131, oldemarcoinnandsuites.com), located off the beach but still close to the water in the "Olde Marco" area. Prices begin at $216 a night and include a one-time $75 cleaning fee.

Set in a charming area in northeastern part of Marco Island, the suites are a short stroll among palm trees to restaurants, shops, ice cream, and takeouts, including the Lee Be Fish, (350 Royal Palm Drive, 239-389-0580, leebefish.com) an award-winning takeout fish place popular with the locals for its fresh right-from-the-sea catch of the day.

Day 1

Lunch on the beach? Oh, yes

Boardwalk leading down to South Marco Island Beach at sunset in Florida. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/LagunaticPhoto

Whether staying at the Marriot or not, the outdoor restaurant — Quinns — is right on the beach with views of the crystal waters and fine sand beach. With a large cocktail menu, it also has a menu of raw bar, handheld sandwiches and salads. Try the Gulf Cobb with lump crab, shrimp, bacon, boiled eggs, avocado and Cilantro-Lime Ranch for $26 while gazing at the sea (400 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island, quinnsonthebeach.com).

If you're looking for a high-end seafood place off the beach, there is the Oyster Society (599 S. Collier Blvd., #218, Marco Island, 239-394-3474, theoystersociety.com) in the Marco Walk Plaza, with its elegant interior and fresh seafood, including seared diver scallops with mushroom and truffle ravioli ($47).

Marco Walk Plaza (599 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island, 954-232-5831, marcowalkplaza.com) has other dining options, from Tex-Mex (Nacho Mamas) to Italian (Dolce Mare) among its other plaza favorites.

South Marco Beach and Tigertail Beach have metered parking ($8 per day) and restrooms. Tigertail has a concession stand. Both have mangrove treed-lined walkways that head to the beach, along Tigertail is a bit of walk around the tidal pool (collierparks.com).

Marco is for sunsets

Tesoro at JW Marriott Marco Island serves Mediterranean fare and cocktails with water and sunset views. Credit: JW Marriott Marco Island

But all roads lead back to the beach, don’t they?

Gorgeous sunsets overlooking the Gulf waters are what draw people to Marco Island, so don’t miss the spectacle. Some best places? Try Sunset Grille (900 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island, 239-259-0771, sunsetgrilleonmarcoisland.com) next to the Marriott for an expanded drink menu or a bite to eat, and a perfect view of the falling sun. Time it so you are there to see the sunset with a drink in hand. Just after sunset, go applaud the fire dancers who perform every evening (sans rain) outside the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort (400 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island, 239-394-2511, marriott.com) on the beach. It is magical to watch the fire sticks aflame against the dark skies.

Day 2

Time for breakfast to fuel your fun-packed day

If fresh-squeezed Florida-grown orange juice, omelets of all kinds and a hearty stack of pancakes is your jam, head to Doreen’s Cup of Joe (267 N. Collier Blvd, 239-394-2600, doreenscupofjoe.com) where you can eat alfresco before heading out for the day.

While Marco Island is home to many tourist spots and activities, it seems a shame not to go back to one of the two main beaches, even if it is just for a walk or to pick up shells.

Florida loves its gators

Take an airboat ride and discover the creatures that call the waters home. Credit: Naples Marco Island Everglades CVB

Go off island for an airboat ride through the Everglades, on the hunt for alligators and other wildlife.

Corey Billie's Airboat Rides offers a 40-minute ride for $40, $30 for ages 4-12 years old. (20610 Tamiami Trail, East Naples, 239-389-7433, cbairboatrides.com). Passengers can also hold a baby gator.

Set sail or play mini golf

Looking for more water fun? Rose Marina (951 Bald Eagle Dr., rosemarina.com), is one-stop shopping for sunset cruises, dolphin study, eco tours and chartered deep sea fishing boats. A crowd favorite is the "Black Pearl," a pirate ship excursion that returns to Marco Island after Christmas.

Back on Marco Island, stop by Marco Golf and Garden (971 Winterberry Dr., 239-970-0561, marcogolfandgarden.com) for a quick game of miniature golf ($13 per person).

Late lunch and a cocktail

Catch a sunset on the beach while vacationing on Marco Island. Credit: Getty Images/benedek

If you have time for a quick meal or cocktail before heading home, don’t forget to stop by Snook Inn (1215 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island, 239-394-3313, snookinn.com) a landmark in Naples. Snap a picture with Milton, the manatee statue at the entrance. The open-air bar and restaurant sit on the river, where you can watch boats go by while eating a fish sandwich or Mahi-Mahi tacos. Finish some last-minute souvenir shopping, as well.

Good-bye Marco Island. 'Till next time.