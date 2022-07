"Captain EO" and Michael Jackson are returning to Disneyland in California. The park says it will show a 70mm print of the 17-minute 1986 Jackson musical film indefinitely in the Tomorrowland theater.

Jackson, who died last year, plays a spaceship captain who uses love and music to fight a wicked witch queen played by Anjelica Huston. The original ran at Disneyland from 1986 to 1997. The new showing replaces the 3-D film "Honey, I Shrunk the Audience."