New bars in the East Village: Monsieur and Schmuck 

Hop on the Long Island Rail Road and head to the East Village where you'll find a fascinating flurry of newly opened bars and restaurants in the neighborhood. Your first stop should be Monsieur, which has garnered attention thanks to its founders, including director Baz Luhrmann, its endorsements from luminaries like Madonna ("when you’re feeling down, go to Monsieur," the singer wrote on Instagram). It also features a wonderfully kicky space that media materials describe as a medieval lair, which explains everything from the stained glass windows to tapestry-lined walls to a suit of armor.

But behind its heavy wooden doors is a land of candlelit enchantment and a paragon of coziness — a warm and friendly establishment disguised as a special-occasion place. A similar vibe may be found at Schmuck. The bar arrived late last month lugging tons of advance interest, not unlike Monsieur, owing to its progenitor, Two Schmucks, a Barcelona establishment that made it to the World’s 50 Best Bars list.

A gin martini with drops of olive oil and chocolate mousse at Schmuck. Credit: Scott Vogel

But the draw here, aside from a sleek look and loungey sofas, is the bar’s menu of dazzling cocktails unique enough to defy description, from a savory vodka number that tastes of tomato and bread — yes, bread — to a gin martini with olive oil to bourbon with caramelized yogurt whey. It all makes for a rich and eye-opening experience — food includes cacio e pepe with white beans — and one you'll find at nearby bakery Sunday Morning. It’s a place that specializes in just one thing, cinnamon rolls, but puts them through every possible permutation, serving up no fewer than 10 varieties of the spirally cinnamon classic every day, a rotating cast that of late has included pistachio mascarpone, strawberry Earl Grey, chocolate babka and bananas foster.

Then head over to the Orpheum Theatre for "The Jonathan Larson Project," now playing Off-Broadway, and appropriately so, as the East Village is where the composer/lyricist once lived and his beloved "Rent" is set. With few hotels in the area, you’ll have to look farther afield and go digging for prices. Check out Chelsea Pines Inn, where all the rooms are movie-themed, there’s a quiet private garden and lodging starts at $160 a night.

Monsieur is at 86 E. 4th St., Manhattan, monsieurny.com; Schmuck is at 97 First Ave., 917-797-2602, schmucknyc.com; Sunday Morning is at 29 Ave. B, sundaymorningnyc.com; the Orpheum Theatre is at 126 Second Ave., 212-477-2477, libertytheatresusa.com/aboutorpheum; and the Chelsea Pines Inn is at 317 W. 14th St., 212-929-1023, chelseapinesinn.com.