Festive events and things to do in Mystic, Connecticut during the holiday season

Boats docked along the Mystic River in Mystic, Conn. Credit: Jessica Hill

Starring (a still largely unknown) Julia Roberts and Matt Damon (his first movie), "Mystic Pizza" didn't make that much of a stir in town during production 37 years ago. The eponymous parlor at 56 W. Main St. opened in 1973, but most scenes were shot elsewhere in town.

Nevertheless, the little place where you could get a "little slice of heaven" (a line from the movie) was about to become a much bigger place.

Mystic too. Who would've imagined that an '80s rom-com would come to define Mystic above everything else? But one did.

Marilyn Comrie, a lifetime resident of Mystic and town historian who helps run the Mystic River Historical Society up the road at 74 High St., said: "I know a lot of people who were extras in it. I'd be watching and go, 'Oh there's so and so.'" She said most residences have long since come to terms with all the changes it brought to town (most of them now avoid the downtown, for example) but "the movie is really popular. When we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the bridge back in '22, the Society put out a book for visitors to log comments, and people came from all over the world, including Australia. It was amazing the number of times they commented on 'Mystic Pizza.'"

Restaurant and tourist attraction Mystic Pizza in Mystic, Conn., is a must-visit destination. Credit: Jessica Hill

You don't have to go far to escape Mystic Pizza's pervasive (or to some critics oppressive) influence. You just have to cross the street, in fact.

Due south on Water Street is what's called the Fort Rachel section. A stretch of seaport that was commercially important during the War of 1812, Fort Rachel was later filled with abandoned buildings and dilapidated docks until about 30 years ago.

Grab a sweet treat at Sift Bake Shop on Water Street in Mystic, Conn. Credit: Jessica Hill

Now, on the left side of the street is Sift Bake Shop, another Mystic landmark that specializes in croissants — classic, chocolate, almond, you-name-it. Each runs about $4.50 and up (they're excellent.).

A short distance away is a pair of other locally celebrated restaurants — Oyster Club and Port of Call, which is right next door. They're part of a regional dynasty, with sister establishments in nearby Noank — Haring's Noank, which was formerly Ford's, a beloved lobster joint — and Engine Room (think comfort food and a lot of craft beer) across the river on the other side of town.

Both are run by chef/partner Renee Touponce, a James Beard Award Finalist for Outstanding Chef 2024, who's placed an emphasis on (what else) oysters at Oyster Club and "port city cuisine from around the world" at Port of Call. Port of Call also has a "nautical themed" bar (it's something to behold), with live jazz on Fridays and "Sea Queens Drag Show & Disco" on some Sundays.

Roasted oysters with pork fat, jeow som, and scallion and The OC Burger with cheddar cheese, umami mayo, lettuce and potato chips from the Oyster Club. Credit: Jessica Hill

Yet something else surprising about Mystic: This has become a foodie destination, and seemingly overnight. Port of Call opened just a couple of years ago, while across the street in a converted 19th century mill factory called "Factory Square" are four other newish notables — Margaritas (Mexican), Milestone ("classic comfort") and Friar Tuck's (a burger specialist with "classic" English/Irish cuisine). There's also Mystic River Chocolate Cafe, which boasts "bean-to-bar craft chocolate" and craft ale brewed in the back, with flights of "Nitro Brew Chocolate Stout" and chocolate ale.

(And something else: the Mystic food scene has become trendy.)

Captain Daniel Packer Inne houses an English Pub on its lower level and refined dining upstairs. Credit: Jessica Hill

About a quarter-mile south of here is a genuine town treasure — the Captain Daniel Packer Inne. A square-rigger captain, Packer built this for ferry travelers in 1756, and it remained in his family for generations until new owners in the 1980s restored both the downstairs tap room, and two-floor restaurant above. There's a prevailing sense that nothing much has changed here over the past couple hundred years, except the food — quite good, with dinner entrées beginning in the mid-$20s.

Heading back to West Main and the center of town is another Mystic treasure, and this one is free.

The Mystic Museum of Art in Mystic, Conn. Credit: Jessica Hill

The Mystic Museum of Art was launched as an art colony by American Impressionist Charles Harold Davis in 1891, with the permanent collection now housed in the Schuster Gallery set well back from the street. It's a remarkable space, full of light and silence — but hardly any people.

The current exhibit, running through mid-December, features four local artists — Beatrice Lavis Cuming (1903-1974), Carl Emerson Lawless (1894-1964), Nathaniel Stanton Little (1893-1971), and Paul Lowell White (1917-1997)