Need a charge? PlugShare can find vehicle charging stations

NAME PlugShare.com and app

WHAT IT DOES A searchable website and app that show more than 26,000 vehicle charging stations, shared residential chargers and high-power stations in the United States and Canada. It also includes more than 60,000 stations around the globe.

AVAILABLE Android and iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. Requires iOS 7.0 or later.

COST Free

WHAT’S HOT Users post pictures of the stations, and the app has a vibrant “Activity” section where you can see users who’ve checked in and left tips. It even shows how long ago they were there. Click on the filter icon if you’d like to set your preferences.

WHAT’S NOT The app might need a little housekeeping. Though one charging station had a photo of an “out-of-order” sign, it turned out the photo was two years old and the comments showed that the station was working great. Make sure you check the dates and comments for the latest activity.