New Hampshire's White Mountains are home to many charming cabins

Below are 10 of the most picturesque and nostalgic tourist cabin or cottage courts in New Hampshire's White Mountains, each of which is at least 50 years old (the oldest nearly 100) and has a minimum of eight units. Prices listed are daily rates for the summer season (some are open year-round); cabin capacity varies between 2 and 6 people. Weekly rates can be considerably cheaper. All units have their own separate bath and are heated (though not necessarily with wood-burning fireplaces), and many are pet friendly (fee sometimes charged). For a full list of cabin and compound amenities, which can include full kitchens, screened-in porches, fire pits, swimming pools and playgrounds, contact the individual operators.

Boulder Motor Court 11 full-sized cabins, $65-$125. Route 302E, Twin Mountain; 603-846-5437, bouldermotorcourt.com

Gilcrest Cottages & Motel 8 storybook cottages, $89-$109. Route 3, Thornton; 603-726-3330, gilcrestcottages.com

Green Village Cabins 9 stone-chimney cabins, $69-$96. 476 Rte. 3, Lincoln; 603-745-6623, greenvillagecabins.com

Hearthside Village Cottage Motel 16 gingerbread cottages, $80-$110. Route 302, Bethlehem; 603-444-1000, hearthsidevillage.com

Indian Head Resort 40 English-style cottages, some dating back to 1915, part of a large resort; $139-$169. 664 U.S. Rte. 3, Lincoln, N.H.; 603-745-8000, indianheadresort.com

Maple Lodge Motel and Cabins 9 woodsy cabins, $59-$129. Route 3, North Woodstock; 603-745-6688, maplelodgecabins.com

Mt. Liberty Motel & Cabins 8 houselike cabins, $75-$120. Route 3, Lincoln; 603-745-3600, mtlibertymotel.com

Old Red Inn and Cottages 10 farmhouse-style cottages, $118-$173. Route 16, North Conway; 800-338-1356, oldredinn.com

Pemi Cabins 14 rustic cabins, $59-$119. Route 3, Lincoln; 603-745-8323, pemicabins.com

Sunny Brook Cottages 10 modernized cottages, $65-$120. Route 16, Albany; 603-447-3922, sunnybrookcottages.com

-- Marshall S. Berdan