Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages, Norwegian and more: Cruise trends for 2023 season

Sweetie was ready for her close-up. The hefty swine is one of the friendly residents of the Berry Islands in the Bahamas, where passengers on Norwegian cruise ships can pay to swim with the pigs as part of their day on the line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay.

It was a major highlight of our recent family vacation on the new Norwegian Prima, a celebration of milestone birthdays and impending graduations that offered everything from truly terrifying waterslides and go-karts to Broadway shows and great food. A plunge down the 10-story slide or an afternoon by the pool? Zip-line excursions to the jungle or a tour of the local chocolate factory? A few quiet hours at the spa, or a late night at the disco? Even the hard-to-please teens couldn’t be bored. Right?

After taking a major hit during the pandemic, the cruise industry is fighting its way back. Travelers seem eager to get back on the high seas and virtually every line has at least one new ship under construction. Choosing the right voyage comes down to who’s making the trip. Some ships are perfect for families, others cater to couples. Several lines offer special accommodations for singles (often without that dreaded single supplement requiring a solo traveler to pay nearly double).

FOR FAMILIES

Cruise lines like Norwegian and Royal Caribbean have turned their ships into floating theme parks, with everything from surf simulators and rope courses to full-fledged water parks. Royal’s Wonder of the Seas, launched in March 2022, is (at the moment) the biggest cruise ship in the world, able to carry nearly 7,000 passengers. The ship has an ice rink, a surf simulator, zip line, rock climbing walls (though no zero-gravity ride or bumper cars like other Royal ships). Along with the traditional theater, there’s an aquatic theater, where online reviewers say the show (high diving, aerial acrobatics) is one of the best they’ve seen at sea.

The Prima is a newer ship, sailing since August 2022. It’s smaller than some of the real behemoths, holding just over 3,000 passengers at full capacity. Early passengers dislike the very small pool (good luck getting a lounger during peak hours) and entertainment venues but others are delighted with the outdoor spaces and fun activities like high-tech miniature golf and darts, a three-level go-cart track and a virtual reality gaming gallery.

Younger kids will have a ball on any of the five Disney ships, where frequent appearances by Mickey and other familiar characters add to the excitement, All these lines have programs for kids from infant to teens, allowing parents a few hours to themselves. If you’re sailing during peak vacation times, book early, they tend to fill up quickly.

WHERE TO SAIL: Wonder of the Seas is sailing seven-night itineraries to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral in July and August; an ocean view balcony cabin in July starts at $1,868 a person. The Prima moves to Europe for the summer, with 10- and 11-night Northern European cruises. Closer to home, the Joy sails out of New York to Bermuda in July and August; a seven-night cruise in July is just over $5,000 for four in a family balcony cabin. Note that pricing is fluid and changes almost daily, deals (kids sail free, onboard credit, dining and internet packages) come and go; a knowledgeable travel agent can help you get the most out of your travel budget.

FOR COUPLES

Want to avoid noisy kids in the pool? Consider a cruise on Virgin Voyages, a line that doesn’t allow passengers under 18. Leave it to Richard Branson to shake things up by targeting millennial travelers with a yacht-like feel complete with juice bars and tattoo parlors, hammocks on the balconies and, get this, plenty of food options but no main restaurant or buffet. The line’s first two ships, the Scarlet Lady and the Valiant Lady will be joined later this year by two more, all with a capacity of around 2,700.

If this all sounds a little too hip, higher-end lines like Regents, Silversea and Seabourn cater to an older crowd and don’t offer much, if anything, in terms of a kids’ program. Instead you’ll get fine dining and stimulating shore excursions (a cooking class in Florence, a concert in Ephesus). Older couples also favor mid-price lines like Celebrity and Princess — more options, minus the amusement-park atmosphere.

WHERE TO SAIL: If spontaneity is your thing, Virgin’s “chief entertainment and lifestyle officer” Jennifer Lopez has helped plan a five-night “Limitless Voyage” from Miami to the Caribbean on the Scarlet Lady April 14-19 with special events promoting personal and professional growth for women; prices start at $2,070 per cabin. That ship sticks pretty much to the Caribbean, but for a truly romantic voyage, consider a seven-night summer sailing to the Greek Islands on the new Resilient Lady; prices in June start at $2,460.

FOR SINGLES

In recent years, several cruise lines have added rooms to lure single travelers. Leading the charge is Norwegian, which added 128 solo cabins, known as Studios, to the Norwegian Epic in 2010; the Prima, Encore, Escape, Bliss also have solo cabins, all situated around a lounge that encourages mingling, with a TV, coffee bar and a bartender at times. You’re looking at tiny (around 100 square feet), inside cabins, but passengers say they are remarkably comfortable, with plenty of storage.

New solo cabins are also appearing on Royal Caribbean ships, including some ocean-view with balconies. Adult-only Virgin is a natural for singles, with some cabins designed for singles. And Carnival, a line that’s always seemed like party central, has a new ship, the Mardi Gras with a brewery, a tiki bar, and a roller coaster — the line appeals to budgets travelers, but watch for potentially costly single supplements.

WHERE TO SAIL: The Norwegian Breakaway heads to Europe this summer, with 9-11 night sailings to France, Spain and Italy; a solo studio in July starts at $1,699. Carnival’s Mardi Gras leaves from Port Canaveral with 6-8 night Caribbean cruises; an interior stateroom in July starts at $3,373, not much less than the $3,507 cost for two (though the line occasionally offers last-minute specials that drop the singles supplement).

FOR FOOD LOVERS

Let’s face it, for a lot of people cruising is all about food. From the minute you board, something great to eat can be found around every corner, whether at the main restaurant, the poolside grill or the extensive buffet (though most lines have eliminated the midnight buffet that was always more about fancy food carvings than anyone actually eating).

Food lovers willing to pay extra will find an extensive array of specialty restaurants onboard, some charging a cover fee, others a la carte prices as in any restaurant. Celebrity Beyond has Daniel Boulud’s first restaurant at sea, Le Voyage ($75 a person cover charge). Wonder of the Seas has a new southern-themed spot, The Mason Jar ($39.99 for dinner, $24.99 for brunch, kids 6-12, $10.99). On the Prima, a la carte restaurants like Palomar (Mediterranean seafood) or Cagney’s (steak) are pricey, but the ship’s most interesting new restaurant, Indulge, is free. It’s a new concept — think food trucks at sea, with global cuisine ordered from an iPad and brought to the table almost instantly.