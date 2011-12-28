NYC New Year's beyond the ball drop

Truth be told, the best way to experience New Year's Eve in Times Square is from the comfort of your living room. But New York City offers many more satisfying ways to ring in 2012, whether you want to party hard, run in costume, or luxuriate in some of the world's finest voices. Let the countdown begin!

1. DEADMAU5 AT PIER 36

WHAT All 64,000 square feet of Pier 36's lavish entertainment complex will be flooded with body-throbbing beats, courtesy of house artist deadmau5, winner of the Best American DJ title at 2010's International Dance Music Awards. Other clubs won't even come close to this level of energy.

WHEN | WHERE Doors open at 7 p.m. Pier 36, 299 South St.

INFO $125-$195 general admission (includes four-hour premium open bar), everafternyc.com

2. DEER TICK AT BROOKLYN BOWL

WHAT If you prefer gritty to glitzy, Deer Tick's raw, evocative Americana folk rock fits the bill. Tonight they're joined by J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Dead Confederate and Virgin Forest. Pony up for some bowling and craft beers .

WHEN | WHERE Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Brooklyn Bowl,

61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg

INFO $45, $25 for 30 minutes of bowling, 718-963-3369, brooklynbowl.com

3. EMERALD NUTS MIDNIGHT RUN

WHAT Nearly 5,000 people get intoxicated on endorphins at this four-mile midnight run through Central Park. There's also a costume parade and contest, fireworks and dancing. The party is free for spectators.

WHEN | WHERE Dancing and costume contest begin at the Central Park Bandshell (closest entrance is East 72nd Street at Fifth Avenue) at 10 p.m.; fireworks and race begin at midnight.

INFO Race entry fee $55 in advance for non-New York Road Runners members; 212-860-4455, nyrr.org

4. THE EMPIRE ROOM

WHAT Though it's only 2 years old, the Art Deco Empire Room is the perfect spot to invoke the New York City of the Roaring '20s. Get decked out and prepare to trip the light fantastic with a five-hour premium open bar.

WHEN | WHERE Doors open at 8 p.m. Empire State Building, 350 Fifth Ave.

INFO Tickets $115-$215, 212-643-5400, tinyurl.com/77t5u3n

5. 'THE ENCHANTED ISLAND' AT THE MET OPERA

WHAT Plácido Domingo and Joyce DiDonato star in this gala premiere -- a mashup of two Shakespeare plays ("The Tempest" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream") with a score of musical borrowings from Baroque composers and a new English libretto.

WHEN | WHERE At 6:30 p.m.,

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, 150 W. 66th St.

INFO $125-$650, 212-362-6000, metoperafamily.org

6. NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECTACULAR AT ARS NOVA

WHAT Had a ho-hum year? Bust out of that vanilla veneer at this carnival-themed show that promises dancing, burlesque, sideshow-type acts and live music. Premium tickets get you into the intimate Salon of Sin, where a lounge band, jugglers, magicians and a tarot card reader hold court.

WHEN | WHERE Doors open at 9 p.m., 511 W. 54th St.

INFO $75 (includes a Champagne toast), 212-489-9800, arsnovanyc.com