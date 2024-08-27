Ocean Bay Park, Fire Island: Plan your trip 

Ocean Bay Park offers something rare on Fire Island — a hotel with a swimming pool.

The community also boasts two restaurants on the bay — Flynn’s and The Schooner Inn. Ferries go from Bay Shore to Ocean Bay Park, the little sister of nearby Ocean Beach. Walking from one community to the other is possible, and you’ll pass through Seaview on the way, which has the Fire Island Synagogue.

There are no lifeguards or public bathrooms in Ocean Bay Park.

WHERE TO EAT

Nick Bell, of Centereach, dances at Flynn’s in Ocean Bay Park. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Flynn’s has been in Ocean Bay Park since 1937, says co-owner Tim Flynn, 77, the third generation to run the restaurant and bar. "When my family came here, there was nothing here," he says. Now, Flynn’s is a hopping restaurant with outdoor seating on the bay, serving salmon, tuna, oysters and clams and lobster. Visitors can take the Moonchaser ferry from Captree State Park over for the lobster buffet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, paying $17 for the boat round trip and $55 for the lobster buffet (plus tax). Flynn’s also offers live music and special events. "On weekends, we’re a party scene. We get a lot of people coming over for the day," he says. Flynn’s used to be a late-night place — "we’d be open till 4 in the morning," he says — but now people tend to come at noon and leave at 8 p.m. People can also arrive by boat and dock at the 50-slip marina. 1 Cayuga St., 631-583-5000, flynnsfireislandny.com.

The Schooner Inn is a restaurant and bar with a private beach on the bay. Look up when you enter to see the giant sailing ship suspended from the ceiling; pass by the giant fish tank on the way to the outdoor bar and seating area. There are also picnic tables on the sand. The family-friendly, casual atmosphere includes crab races for kids on the beach at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. "I have palm trees all around the place, so you feel like you’re in the Caribbean," says owner Paul Mohring. Schooner’s also offers an adjacent Schooner Pizza and Ice Cream shop for faster fare. 57 Bayview Ave., 631-583-8498, schoonerinnfireisland.com.

Enjoy a lobster roll or shrimp tacos this summer at Fire Island Beach House. Credit: Fire Island Beach House/dideollc

Canes at Fire Island Beach House is on the grounds of the Fire Island Beach House hotel. It focuses on breakfast and lunch fare and serves breakfast items such as bacon egg and cheese sandwiches and lunch choices such as cheeseburger sliders, shrimp tacos and lobster rolls. 25 Cayuga Way, 631-583-8000, thefibh.com.

WHERE TO SLEEP

The Fire Island Beach House offers rooms in a horseshoe shape around an in-ground pool. The hotel is on the ocean side of the barrier island and has direct beach access from a path and stairs over the dunes. The hotel used to be a Coast Guard station but has been completely renovated to offer 38 air-conditioned rooms ranging from traditional to cottages that sleep eight. The pool is for hotel guests only and is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; there’s no lifeguard and children younger than 14 must have an adult with them to swim. The hotel restaurant, Canes (short from Hurricanes, says general manager Jonathan Kipling) offers primarily breakfast and lunch items. "If you’re lounging at the pool, we have servers who will take your food and drink order," Kipling says. A lawn area offers picnic tables, Adirondack chairs, and lawn games such as cornhole. The hotel is open from May through September; prices range from $375 to $1,500 a night during peak season. There’s also a $50 per night resort fee. 25 Cayuga Way, 631-583-8000.

Ocean Bay Park is accessible by ferry. Credit: Lauren Chenault

The Seashore Condo Hotel is managed by Brett Brubaker and Jeffrey Clukey, who live on the premises. "We’re a little unique because they’re all individually owned condos; the owners rent them out through my company, Red Umbrella Properties," Brubaker says. Each condo feels more like a hotel room, with a queen-sized bed, some with kitchenettes, all with private baths. They come with complimentary beach chairs, towels and umbrellas. The hotel also has a deck with chairs, a grill and a shelf filled with books to borrow. Rooms rent for $299 to $409; there’s a two-night minimum. The hotel is open from the end of April to mid-October. "We host the community Halloween party," Brubaker says. 78 Bayview Ave., 631-583-5860, seashorecondohotel.com.

WHERE TO SHOP

Island Pantry offers groceries, a deli counter and smoothies. Basic toiletries, beach umbrellas, beach chairs, sunglasses and more are for sale. 2 Cayuga St., 631-583-6300, islandpantryobp.com.

Kenny Goodman’s Jewelry is a studio featuring sterling silver and wood sculptures made by Kenny Goodman, who previously had a location in Ocean Beach. Items include starfish anklets, surfboards and more. 47 Bay Walk, 917-353-8813, theartofkennygoodman.com.

The Bike Shop opposite the ferry dock rents bicycles for $35 for 24 hours for adult bikes; $25 for children's bikes. 631-583-5111, obpbikes.com.