Save packing space: double up

Traveling as a twosome provides savings opportunities and allows you to save some luggage space. Here's how couples can create a bit of extra room.

SCENT Choosing unscented grooming products and unisex fragrances for things like cologne, lotion and shower gel means you only have half as many of those items to pack.

STORAGE One strategy we frequently use when flying is to use a set of double-sided "packing cubes." These have the same amount of room on either side, and they force you to stay minimal.

SHARING Antiperspirant, toothpaste and cough syrup cannot only be shared, but also allow you to maximize the two one-quart bags of travel-sized liquid items you'll be able to board with as a twosome.