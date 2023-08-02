Shakespeare in the Park, Electric Zoo, TidalWave Musical Fest and more festivals to see this summer, fall

This summer and fall the Northeast is packed with music festivals featuring popular acts of today and musicians who have been rocking the stage for decades.

Every weekend this season is packed with multi-day festivals that you'll want to get tickets for, with some featuring food vendors and musical debuts.

From Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith to renowned DJs like Kaskade and Deadmau5, hop on the train or pack up the car and hit the road on an unforgettable musical journey.

Rock the Bells Festival: Aug. 5

Public Enemy's Chuck D and DJ Doctor Dré talk to Newsday's Rafer Guzman about LI's hip-hop scene. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr., Chris Ware, Jeffrey L. Williams, Andy Edelstein; Run-DMC, King of Rock: Profile/Arista/4th & B’way, Beastie Boys, No Sleep Til Brooklyn: Def Jam/ Columbia, LL Cool J, I Need Love: Def Jam/Columbia/CBS, Biz Markie, Just a Friend: Cold Chillin’/Warner Bros., Public Enemy, Fight the Power: Motown/Def Jam/Columbia; Photo credits: Archives of Bill Stephney, Adelphi University The Delphian, Getty Images, Redferns

This live celebration founded by Rock Hall of Famer LL Cool J celebrates all things hip-hop. The rapper will be performing along with Queens natives RUN DMC and Salt-N-Pepa. Other performances include supergroups like the Boot Camp Clik (featuring Buckshot, Evil Dee, Smif-N-Wessun and Rock of Heltah Skeltah) and Native Tongue (Queen Latifah, De La Soul, Jungle Brothers, Monie Love, Black Sheep).

A concertgoer at the annual Rock The Bells hip-hop music festival, held in Queens at Forest Hills Stadium. Credit: 'Rock The Bells.'

There will also be a special performance to honor women in hip-hop (Monie Love, MC Lyte, Yo-Yo, Sha Rock and Roxanne Shanté). Fest attendees can also check out a pop-up experience that will offer a look at new and emerging talents who are part of the new generation of the genre, while catching solo sets from legendary MCs such as Big Daddy Kane, Ludacris, Slick Rick, Method Man, Redman and Rakim.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO 1 Tennis Pl., Forest Hills; rockthebells.com; Tickets start at $91.

TidalWave Musical Fest: Aug. 11-13

A view of the crowd at the TidalWave Music Festival, held in Atlantic City, NJ. Credit: Alive Coverage

Casinos and country superstars are a quick way to describe this seaside shindig taking place on the beach off Atlantic City. Headliners include two-time Grammy Award winners Brooks & Dunn plus Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean. Other notable acts include country rapper Jelly Roll, Dustin Lynch, DeeJay Silver and Jo Dee Messina. A second stage titled “Next from Nashville” gives guests an intro to several up-and-coming country music talents.

INFO 1 Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic City, New Jersey; tidalwavefest.com. General admission pass for one day: $125, three days: $259

OVERNIGHT STAY The Claridge Hotel (609-487-4400, claridge.com) has a cafe, restaurant and rooftop lounge and is only 0.3 miles from the show. Room rates start at $195.

In Between Days: Aug. 19-20

More than just a music festival, this gathering at the relatively cozy (3,000 seats) Veterans Memorial Stadium will also offer shopping vendors and a retro arcade. The headliners include Modest Mouse and Sunny Day Real Estate slated to play on the first day, and both Lord Huron and Phantogram on the final day. Twenty-four acts are on the bill, but patrons can do more than just groove to the show, as the Wex Rex collectibles company will be hosting a vinyl record pop-up shop at the site and a marketplace focused on vintage items. An arcade featuring classic video games and several food trucks will be also be on site.

INFO 850 Hancock St., Quincy, Massachusetts; 617-514-0631, inbetweendaysfestival.com. General admission starts at $105 for a single day, $175.50 for both days; kids 10 and under in free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder

OVERNIGHT STAY The Verb (617-566-4500, theverbhotel.com), a rock-themed spot that is about 12 miles from Veterans Memorial Stadium, has a vinyl record library and in-room record players, a heated outdoor pool and room rates start at $579.

Beach Road Weekend: Aug. 25-27

The band Caamp, seen here playing at a past edition of the Beach Road Weekend music festival, held in Martha's Vineyard, MA. The band will return for the 2023 fest. Credit: Jeremy Driesen

If three days of buzzworthy bands, indie stars and alt-music legends sounds like a dream, this show set on Martha's Vineyard is for you. Attendees can jam to Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith, Dinosaur Jr., Regina Spektor, Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., CAAMP, Japanese Breakfast and Neighbor. Keep in mind: Martha’s Vineyard is an island, so if you plan to bring your car ashore, you’ll need to take a Steamship Authority ferry (508-548-3788, steamshipauthority.com) that carries motor vehicles. The fest is taking place at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven, and passenger rates for a round-trip direct ferry between there and the mainland start at $128.

INFO 151 Lagoon Pond Rd., Vineyard Haven; beachroadweekend.com. Tickets start at $150 for single-day passes, $400 for all three days

OVERNIGHT STAY New Bedford Harbor Hotel (508-999-1292, beachroadweekendpackages.com) is offering a package that includes a three-day pass and a three-day ferry pass for two in addition to a king guest room for $2,486.91.

Electric Zoo: Sept. 1-3

A view of the crowd at the Electric Zoo electric music festival, held annually in New York City. Credit: AliveCoverage on behalf of Electric Zoo

This festival takes DJs and performers outdoors to Randall’s Island Park for a three-day concert. This year's highlights include the first festival appearance of “Under Construction,” a curated creation from Grammy Award-nominated DJs and producers Chris Lake and Fisher, which will take over the immersive “MegaMirage” stage on Sept. 1. The EDM production house Cityfox will host its “Megafox” a mini-festival within the Electric Zoo that will focus on techno and house. Kaskade and Deadmau5 formed a single act named Kx5 in 2022, and Kx5 will be making its New York debut on Sept. 1, before Kaskade does a solo set that day at sunset.

INFO 20 Randalls Island Park, Manhattan; electriczoo.com. Age 18 and older; single-day general admission tickets are $89.99-$99.99 (depending on day); three-day passes start at $299.99.

Shakespeare in the Park: Through Sept. 3

A scene from The Public Theater's 2023 production of "Hamlet," held at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Credit: HAMLET

Since 1962, The Public Theater organization has put together live presentations of Shakespeare’s work in Central Park. Attendees can catch the final play of the season, "The Tempest" (Aug. 27-Sept. 3), starring Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry as the lead character Prospero.

INFO The Delacorte Theater: 81 Central Park West, Manhattan; 212-967-7555, publictheater.org. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance online.

Making Time: Sept. 22-24

Historic Fort Mifflin was once a Revolutionary War battlefield, but for this festival, the focus will be on the sounds and beats generated by more than 100 underground DJs and producers. The three-day bash will roll across five stages set along the Delaware River. Performers will include headliner Jamie xx, as well as sets from notable mixers hailing from around the globe, such as the UK DJ Ben UFO, Japan's DJ Nobu and German DJ/ producer Helena Hauff. Attendees can also look forward to a space dedicated to chilling out, featuring records curated by DJs and collectors based in the area, and another room will be transformed into a club where guests can dance indoors.

INFO 6400 Hog Island Rd., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; makingtimeisrad.com. Tickets are $225.98, ages 21 and older only

OVERNIGHT STAY Club Quarters Hotel (203-905-2100, clubquartershotels.com) has nightly room rates starting at $196.

Oceans Calling Festival: Sept. 29-Oct. 1

The major attraction of the fest, which takes place just off the boardwalk at Ocean City Inlet Beach, where the famed Jolly Roger Amusement Park is located. Ticket holders receive admission to the park as part of their purchase. Headliners include Alanis Morissette, Jack Johnson, The Lumineers, John Mayer, Weezer, Incubus and Sheryl Crow. Celebrity chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag will be holding culinary demos in presentations hosted by actor Jason Biggs.

INFO 809 South Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; oceanscallingfestival.com. Tickets start at $135 for one-day admission, (ages 8 and under are free with ticketed adults), three-day admission starts at $300

OVERNIGHT STAY Cambria Hotel Ocean City has its own on-site eatery plus pools indoor and out, with rates starting at $161. (410-289-1645, cambriaoc.com)

Sound On Sound: Sept. 30-Oct. 1

The two-day festival in Bridgeport features headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers (opening night) and John Mayer (closing night). Other popular acts to see include Alanis Morissette, Hozier, Gin Blossoms, Trey Anastasio Band and Steel Pulse. Long Islanders can take a ferry from Port Jefferson (88844ferry.com), with a peak weekend ticket for a car and driver starting at $72 (vehicle rates are only for one-way travel).

INFO 1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport; soundonsoundct.com. General admission starts at $179 for a single day, $279 for both days; kids 10 and under are free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder

OVERNIGHT STAY Trumbull Marriott Shelton (203-378-1400, marriott.com) is the closest to the festival and has room rates starting at $299.