Suites are newest in-flight luxury

Singapore Airlines is so certain that Americans are ready to spend on business travel again, it has introduced the ultimate in in-flight luxury: suites.

In March, the airline will begin offering flights from Los Angeles International Airport to Singapore on a new Airbus A380 with 12 semiprivate cabins, each with a 23-inch video screen, meals served on Givenchy china, 35-inch-wide seats and a bed with a down duvet and pillows.

C.W. Foo, the vice president for the airline's Americas region, said he is confident that such luxury will sell. "It's no doubt a challenge, given the economy," he said. "But based on evaluations of the market, we feel it will be a success."

The per-passenger price to fly round-trip from LAX to Singapore in a suite? About $13,600, plus taxes.