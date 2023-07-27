Sneak peek: New luxury Northport Hotel's rooms start at $450

A few summers ago, Kevin O’Neill spent the weekend in Camden, Maine. It took him eight hours to drive home. “I’ll never do that again,” says O’Neill, developer of the Northport Hotel, which opens Aug. 1.

The 26-room boutique hotel has long been a dream for O’Neill and his partner Richard T. Dolce, owners of the Engeman Theater across the street. People ask, “Why a hotel?” says O’Neill. “It’s the same question people asked me back in 2006, why a theater?” The answer, he says, is that Northport has always been undervalued. “I felt all along before buying the theater, why do you have to go two hours east to Sag Harbor, or eight hours to Maine to find a nice town? It’s right here.”

The hotel, which will have a 175-seat restaurant, “will be synergistic with the theater crowd,” says O'Neill, noting that an earlier survey of patrons found that 95% of them went out to eat before or after a show.

Having a hotel in town is welcome news for other Northport businesses as well. “I believe the opening of the hotel is a paradigm shift for Northport to really truly become an overnight vacation destination,” says Frederick J. Giachetti , owner of the nearby Del Vino Vineyards. The vineyard’s out-of-town guests will have a place to stay, he says, and “hotel guests will come to the vineyard. This is a wonderful opportunity for the village that we didn’t have before.”

Northport Hotel rooms

One of the bedrooms at the new Northport Hotel in Northport. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

People will be surprised to see this kind of luxury in Northport, says O’Neill, emphasizing that we didn’t want it to be “so fancy-schmancy that people feel intimidated.” The idea was to make it feel very homey and residential, he says, with plenty of charm and character.

The dinning room at the new Northport Hotel in Northport. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Much attention has been paid to detail, starting with the striking African mahogany on the front doors. Touring the hotel a few weeks ago, with work still in progress, O’Neill showed off the cozy lobby with its fireplace and dramatic staircase (no worries, there’s an elevator).

The street-level restaurant has an imposing bar, with a casual area up front, and fancier tables toward the rear. Putting finishing touches on the space, chef Justin Staudt, most recently of Danfords in Port Jefferson, said he’s planning an Italian steakhouse with enough twists to make it interesting. A lounge on the second floor will welcome guests during the day but can be reserved for small private functions in the evening. There are also two levels of parking, which O’Neill notes is a big deal in a village with limited spaces.

The main lobby of the new Northport Hotel in Northport. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Every guest room is different, each with its own dramatic light fixture, including a couple made from wine bottles. Some feature Juliet balconies or bay windows; one room replicates the windows of a Dutch colonial home that once stood on the property. The bathrooms are large, with double sinks and oversized showers. And the walls are built like vaults, says O’Neill. “I didn’t want people to hear anything from outside.”

The Curto room where guests might have a small intimate gathering at the new Northport Hotel in Northport. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

O’Neill envisions people coming from near and far. Northport is “the perfect place for a staycation,” he says. “It’s got that charm and ambience that other places don’t have.” “I often hear that we can be the next Sag Harbor,” he says. “I think we can.”

INFO 225 Main St.; thenorthporthotel.com; 631-628-7000; rooms are $450-$700

What to do in Northport

A little over a mile from the hotel, Del Vino Vineyards offers wine tastings and light fare, (29 Norwood Rd., Northport, delvinovineyards.com, 844-335-8466). Once the home of William K. Vanderbilt II, the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium offers a fascinating glimpse into the past, while the planetarium has a variety of shows, (180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, vanderbiltmuseum.org; 631-854-5579).