Theft-deterrent camera strap
WHAT California Sunbounce Sun-Sniper Strap Pro
HOW MUCH $82.74
WHAT IT IS A camera strap with muscle. A steel cable about the thickness of pencil lead is sewn into a looped nylon camera strap, which is meant to be worn across the body, extending below the waist. The idea is to prevent tourist-targeting bad guys from doing the cut and run.
WHAT'S GOOD The strap does as promised. It takes a little getting used to, but if you carry a digital single-lens reflex camera with a short zoom and stick to that, this strap could be for you.
WHAT'S NOT It costs $40 to $50 more than the average camera strap, so you'd better believe this is exactly what you've been looking for in a camera strap. If you're carrying a heavy DSLR, the single-point connection to the tripod socket does not inspire confidence.
AVAILABLE bhphotovideo.com
