New things to do in New York City this winter

City weather may turn cold come winter, but when it comes to things to do, the Big Apple is pure fire. From skating sessions and shopping ops to immersive experiences and live performances, here are fun things to do this season in New York City:

‘The Beam’ at Rockefeller Center

30 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan

A black-and-white photo of 11 untethered ironworkers seated precariously on a steel beam during the construction of 30 Rockefeller Plaza in 1932 titled “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper” has served as an iconic image of Manhattan for decades. People touring the Top of the Rock Observation Deck have the opportunity to recreate the snapshot themselves, albeit in a much safer and secured situation. “The Beam,” located on the 69th floor of 30 Rock, allows guests to strap into a pseudo-steel girder that then rises 12 feet from the floor of the observation deck platform before spinning 180-degrees to provide views of Central Park; participants also score a digital color photo that copies the classic image.

Cost Timed-entry tickets start at $25 in addition to the Top of the Rock general admission price ($40-$55; $34-$49 age 6-12).

More info 212-698-2000, rockefellercenter.com

‘Winter Dog Days’ at Governors Island

A pup and their owner exploring Governors Island in Manhattan, as part of the "Winter Dog Days" program, which provides an open and leashless play zone for pooches throughout the winter. Credit: Julienne Schaer

Bringing your pooch into the city for playtime can be a gambit as most outdoor spaces for canines are limited to dog runs — but for a visit to the Big City with Man’s Best Friend, the nonprofit organization that runs Governors Island has expanded access through April 30 daily. Pups and their owners can explore an off-leash dog park in the island’s Colonels Row section (but must be leashed elsewhere on the island). There will also be trucks selling food and drinks. Visitors can also try activities such as renting bicycles and sleds, sit around fire pits and check out public art commissions. If you're looking for a more relaxing getaway, book a treatment at QC NY Spa, which features massage packages and outdoor panoramic spa pools.

Cost Round-trip ferry tickets are $4, free for dogs, ages 12 and under and for those 65 and older; ferries before noon on Saturdays and Sundays are free for all.

More info govisland.com

‘The Secret World of Elephants’ at AMNH

200 Central Park W., Manhattan

The American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan is currently hosted an exhibition focused on a particular pachyderm titled "The Secret World of Elephants." Credit: Alvaro Keding/© AMNH

The latest exhibition at the museum explores this mighty animal, starting with its origins 60 million years ago to the present day. Attendees will discover the elephant’s ancient ancestors, the creature’s remarkable intelligence and information you might not have known, such as how they “hear” with their feet, how their skeletons support such massive frames or how they eat about 400 pounds of food daily.

Cost Tickets that include admission to “Elephants” start at $30, $17 for ages 3-12; timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance online

More info 212-769-5100, amnh.org

Trolls x CAMP

110 5th Ave., Manhattan

This play space, titled "Trolls x CAMP," is an experience based on the animated "Trolls" films," and is located at CAMP in Manhattan. Credit: CAMP

Following the release of the third “Trolls” movie in 2023 , the experience company CAMP has created a 4,500-square-foot interactive space based on the wild-haired, musical animated characters and their psychedelic-meets-family-friendly world. Attendees can play, climb and explore zones based on the “Trolls Tree,” “Bergen Town,” “Mount Rageous” and Vacay Island, play a driving video game that seats guests behind the wheel of Rhonda the living bus, get made up to look like a Troll at “Mr. Dinkle's Sparkle Spa,” check out the “ Trollpop” concert or grab selfies with Poppy and Branch and there are plenty of Trolls-based accessories and clothing available for purchase.

Cost Tickets for 50-minute sessions are available online for $39-$48 each (depending on day); Open through April 27.

More info 917-997-0439, camp.com

Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park

Emily Warren Roebling Plaza, Brooklyn

Ice skate under the Brooklyn Bridge at Glide, an ice rink located at Brooklyn Bridge Park this winter. Credit: Getty Images for Glide/Bryan Bedder

People can skate under the Brooklyn Bridge all winter as this firstr rink in Brooklyn Bridge Park will be in place until March 1. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., skaters of all ages will be privy to the striking area views (the bridge above, Brooklyn to the east, the water and then the Manhattan skyline to the west; even the Statue of Liberty can be spotted to the south). There's also an onsite cafe with food and drinks to purchase, such as hot chocolate, breakfast sandwiches, salads, beer, lattes and wine.

Cost Tickets for timed 50-minute sessions can be purchased online. Weekday/ off-peak tickets are $18.39, ages 12 and younger $12.78; rates that include skate rentals are $31.82, $26.23 age 12 and under. Weekend/peak tickets are $29.59, ages 12 and younger $15.02; rates that include skate rentals are $43.04, $28.47 age 12 and under. Non-skating chaperones require tickets ($6.70). Tickets can also be purchased on site.

More info glidebk.com

Immersive Chagall, Kandinsky at Hall des Lumières

49 Chambers St., Manhattan

The Hall des Lumières art space in Manhattan is currently hosting the “Chagall, Paris–New York” immersive experience, which celebrates the life and efforts of iconic artist Marc Chagall. Credit: Hall des Lumières

Presented as the city’s first permanent home for “immersive art experiences,” this exhibition space is in a former bank. The space is hosting installations that take the work of iconic artists and transform them into pieces that project across the walls and floor and use digital tech to make the artwork come to life. “Chagall, Paris—New York” celebrates the life and efforts of Marc Chagall (1887-1985), and will be in place through early 2024; “Kandinsky, The Odyssey of Abstraction” provides the same deep treatment for Wassily Kandinsky (1866—1944). Visitors can also explore a third installation, “Infinite Horizons,” a new piece created by contemporary company Hellohikimori (HKI. Paris).

Cost Tickets for timed entry are available online; $33, $20.50 for ages 5-17. Tickets allow access to all three exhibitions.

More info halldeslumieres.com

Winter Whirl Holiday Roller Rink

185 Greenwich St., Manhattan

People can roller skate at the Winter Whirl Holiday Roller Rink at the Oculus, located in the shopping center at the World Trade Center. Credit: Westfield World Trade Center

The shopping center at the World Trade Center has added a new indoor feature for this winter, a roller rink beneath the architecture of the Oculus. Open through Jan. 21, participants can roll around the space with their own skates or rent a pair. Additionally, there are several restaurants and dining options, as well as dozens of high-end retail spots on site.

Cost Open Wednesdays through Sundays; tickets for 45-minute sessions are $30, $25 for age 17 and under and includes one pair of rental skates.

More info 212-284-9982, westfield.com

New York Hall of Science’s new Big Bubble Experiment

47-01 111th St., Queens

The New York Hall of Science in Queens is hosting "Big Bubble Experiment," an exhibition that explores the science of bubbles. Credit: New York Hall of Science

This family-friendly interactive science center gives guests a deeper understanding of bubbles by way of play. Guests can make their way through a 10-exhibit program that allows for bubble stretching, blowing and popping, as well as a look at the color, shape and consistency of bubbles, and the tools and ways bubbles are born and manipulated.

Cost $22, $19 ages 2-17; the Big Bubble Experiment is included in the price of admission.

More info 718-699-0005, nysci.org

‘World of Ai·Magination’ at ARTECHOUSE

Chelsea Market: 439 W. 15th St., Manhattan

People visiting ARTECHOUSE NYC in Manhattan this winter can explore "World of Ai·Magination," an immersive art experience co-created by people and Artificial Intelligence. Credit: ARTECHOUSE

Specializing in groundbreaking exhibitions, the latest show to grace this Chelsea art space is a mix of human and digital creativity. Using Artificial Intelligence, the 30-minute experience includes installations such as the “Infinite Maze,” which challenges dimensional observations, the “Diffusive Gaze,” which involves the use of images captured of those present, and the “Library of Magical Portals,” which takes inspiration from children’s literature.

Cost $27-$29 for timed visits; anytime tickets for untimed visits are $31-$36.

More info artechouse.com