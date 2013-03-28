Travel deals: Amazon cruise, Botswana safari, more

Hotel fitness package

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, Calif., has launched a discounted luxury package for fitness buffs. The Just Do It deal includes deluxe accommodations with partial ocean view, breakfast for two, one Nike+ FuelBand, yoga class and sports massage for two, and Nike running socks and water bottles. Price starts at $579 a night, plus $89 taxes and resort fees. Deal is available throughout 2013, but price varies by season.

INFO 800-441-1414, fairmont.com/santa-monica

Latin American airfares

Fly LAN or an affiliate carrier such as TAM Airlines from New York to any number of Latin American destinations and add a domestic flight for $27 or less. Hurry and book an economy seat on a round-trip international flight by the end of the day tomorrow and travel April 1 through June 30 (June 14 for Colombia and Peru). For example, fly from New York's JFK to Santiago, Chile, for $999 round-trip, plus $27 for the flight from Santiago to Punta Arenas (normally about $500). Taxes included.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO 866-435-9526, lan.com or tamairlines.com

2-for-1 cruise

Two people cruise for the price of one on the seven-night Voyage to the Heart of the Amazon itinerary departing May 4. Adventure Life is offering the deal starting at $3,250 a couple, including port charges. The 18-passenger Tucano sails round-trip from Manaus, Brazil, and cruises on the Rio Negro and Rio Jauaperi. Daily excursions include visits to Lago Janauari Ecological Park and the village of Novo Airao.

INFO 800-344-6118, adventure-life.com



Botswana safari

The Fly Me Around Botswana package from &Beyond Africa will save you thousands on internal flights on an African safari. Travelers choose from up to three lodges, with two nights required at Xaranna Okavango Delta Camp, Xudum Okavango Delta Lodge or Savute Under Canvas. Air transfer between lodges is gratis, a savings of $2,795 to $3,925, depending on the season. Sample trip: A seven-night package starting at $3,525 a person double includes two nights at Savute Under Canvas, two nights at Nxabega Okavango Tented Camp and three nights at Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge; meals; safari game drives; land taxes. Departures through Dec. 31.

INFO 888-882-3742, andbeyondafrica.com