Travelocity.com gets interactive with a tool kit
SITE Travelocity.com
DESCRIPTION The site adds more interactivity
TARGET AUDIENCE Those wanting to map out new deals
BOTTOM LINE You need to hunt for the new features
Travelocity.com answers its customers' call for more do-it-yourself deal searching and adds a travel deals tool kit loaded with interactivity and customization.
We liked the interactive map a lot, but we had the most fun rolling up our sleeves and using the customizable tool kit. You can flip between flight deals and vacation packages and travel destination themes, such as romance, world and beach. Even better, you can drag your favorite results into a box and compare them later or share them with your social network on Twitter or Facebook. The features look pretty and led us to several vacations that offered savings of 25 percent.
But the new features are not easy to find if you're just cruising in through the home page. You need to know where to look for them. Go to the "Travel Deals" tab and scroll down until you see "Travelocity's Deal Toolkit" on the left. From there, jump into "Deals on a Map."