Tripline.net: For planning and recording your travels

SITE Tripline.net

DESCRIPTION A place to plan your next trip

TARGET AUDIENCE Travelers

BOTTOM LINE Let your inner planner run wild

Tripline.net improves on your map and pushpin method of dreaming about your next trip or recounting your last adventure.

Plan your journey or record it afterward with notes, photos, maps and music. Tripline can be used as a wish list, too.

Tripline user Katherine Park plotted a lineup of 13 Bay Area restaurants in her San Francisco culinary trip titled "Oh the Places I'll Go! (SF)." Click on the "Planners" link on the "Explore" page, and you'll find itineraries from a few tour providers. If you like what you see, suggested routes are bookable as guided tours. Not ready to plan a trip? Catch up on historic journeys such as Paul Revere's ride or Amelia Earhart's circumnavigation attempt.

The site is still in beta and does not work in Internet Explorer 6 or 7. (We used Google Chrome and Firefox, and it worked fine.) The site has a section called "known issues" that is worth a look before you get too far into your trip planning.