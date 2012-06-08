Tripping.com connects travelers with locals

WHAT Tripping.com

WHAT IT DOES Connects travelers and locals. Stay on their couches, discover a cultural experience you might otherwise have missed, take a run together or simply rent a room or house.

WHAT'S HOT This site is not just for budget travelers. There are a lot of 20- and 30-somethings on it, but we also saw 40- and 50-year-old-plus travelers reaching out. We also liked that we could find luxury homes for rent as well as hostel alternatives when we checked out Rome; Sydney, Australia; London; Bangkok, Thailand; and other destinations.

WHAT'S NOT When we checked out some locals during a trip to Oahu, Hawaii, we found several profiles that were not complete and had no previous interactions.