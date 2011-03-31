WHAT Verbatim Bluetooth Mobile Keyboard

HOW MUCH $79.99 (as low as $54 online)

WHAT IT IS A fold-in-half wireless keyboard for the Apple iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad. The sturdy, slender plastic design comes with full-size keys and nifty features, such as a column of buttons that play, pause and skip through your songs and videos. Powered by two AAA batteries.

WHAT'S GOOD The keyboard has a stable, reassuring feel and springy keys that seem like they will stand up to lots of use. Includes a carrying case.

WHAT'S NOT The price is steep if you don't type a lot on your device -- you'll need a stand if you're using an iPad. There's no way to navigate from the home screen to other screens, so you'll find little use for the keyboard beyond typing long notes and email messages (though it's superior to typing long missives by thumb).

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

AVAILABLE amazon.com, buy.com and other online retailers.