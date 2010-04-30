Web Sightings: Hoofing it to walkingtheworld.com

Sometimes, the best way to see the world is by walking.

Walkingtheworld.com offers a full list of adventure tours for travelers who love to hoof it.

If you waited until the kids were grown to consider taking a trip of a lifetime, this site is for you. There are lots of diverse destinations to choose from, but make sure you click through to the itineraries so you can get truly inspired. Walking the World guides are passionate and focused on providing guests with an opportunity to enjoy the cultural beauties of a destination as well as the natural bounties of a place. We found trips from seven days among the canyons and arches of Utah to 21 days in Nepal, including a 13-day trek in the Annapurna Sanctuary.

Alas, the blog on the site is inactive. It would be great to see travelers' photos and reviews of the most recent tours. And, as stated, these trips are for the "50 and better" set. What about younger adventurers who love walking adventures, too?

SITE: Walkingtheworld.com

DESCRIPTION: A place for walkers ages 50 and older



TARGET AUDIENCE: Mature adventurer

BOTTOM LINE: Nice, but what about younger folks?